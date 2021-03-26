I’m Over Being Overweight
I’ve been wanting to write this post for a while, but I wasn’t sure how to without making it sound like I’m fishing for compliments or throwing myself a pity party. But I think I finally am able to express this in a way that’s kind of just matter-of-fact, rather than being a sad sack about it.
I am, and for most of my life have been, overweight. If you go through photos of me as a kid, you can pretty much see exactly where it happens. I go from being a regular sized kid, to the chubby kid. I never really noticed it until junior high, because I didn’t have many friends until then, so when I started hanging out with more people in larger groups, I started to realize I was the biggest one.
I remember in seventh grade, I joined the powerlifting team. For competitions, they divide you up by weight class. While a lot of my friends were in the 100 or 110 weight class, I was in the 120 or 130 class, and it felt… not very good. The average weight of a 12 year old is about 100 pounds, but I didn’t need to know that to know I was tubby. It’s just something that has always been painfully evident.
That trend continued for as long as I did powerlifting (I stopped after sophomore year). I was just always one up from the rest of my friends. Always the biggest.
It’s something you get used to, being the fat friend. Though, sometimes it’s harder than others. Like when your friend that’s only 120 insists they’re so fat and you think how you’d kill to look like her. Or when your friend wants you to spend the night and you say you don’t have any pajamas, and they insist you can just wear something of theirs, but you know you’d burst through the seams of their clothes, and you end up wearing something their boyfriend left behind because the only thing that’ll fit you is a six foot tall man’s clothes.
I know I’ve talked about the issues that come with being plus sized before, in my post about women’s fashion. But that post (while it did mention me being a marshmallow and my issues regarding bouncing between regular sizes and plus sizes), focused more on the faults in the women’s fashion industry, whereas this one is more about how I feel about being someone who is fat.
I have seen significant change in the past few years regarding how clothing companies advertise and portray different body types. When I was younger, the only bodies shown were the thin ones, but now I see curvy, thick folks everywhere! Mainstream clothing companies are starting to accommodate towards people who don’t have Barbie-like bodies, and that’s great (not that Barbie-esque bodies are bad!).
I am someone who always tries to be body positive. I ascribe to all of the classic body positivity sayings like, “How to get a bikini body: put a bikini on your body!” I agree with all the sentiments of “it’s okay to have rolls!” and “don’t be ashamed of your cellulite!” and “all bodies are good bodies!” I really do agree with all these things! Except when it comes to me.
In my head, I am the exception to all of these. It’s not okay I have thick thighs, it’s not okay I have a muffin top, it’s not okay I have a double chin.
It’s weird, because any time someone has a reason for gaining weight, it makes perfect sense to me. Like if someone told me, “Oh, quarantine was really rough, I gained like twenty pounds.” Of course you did, that makes perfect sense, and that’s okay! 2020 was really hard and stressful, it’s okay if you gained a little bit. What’s important is that you’re alive and healthy!
But I can’t apply that same logic to myself. I gained about fifteen pounds throughout the last year, and I’m so terribly unhappy about it, as if I wasn’t tubby enough already. Wasn’t quarantine supposed to be my chance to workout at home and get in shape? Wasn’t quarantine the perfect opportunity to stop eating takeout and just cook at home? But did I do any of that? No.
It felt like the world was ending, all the time. Everything was on fire, hundreds of thousands of people were dying, how could I bring myself to care if I was eating too much ice cream or think about how I should be eating broccoli instead? How can I focus on my health when the world is crumbling around me?
Of course, the counter argument there is that my body and what I put in it is the one thing in life I can control. When it feels like there is no order in the world, and everything is just constant chaos, wouldn’t it make sense to try to control the things that are within your power and no one else’s? Like your weight and your diet?
I’ve been a bit of a nihilist for a very long time, and I think it affects how I view my health and diet. It’s hard for me to see anything long term, or imagine the future, because I’m constantly filled with thoughts like “what if I died today?” or “what if nuclear war started tomorrow?” So it’s hard for me to meal plan for the week, because who knows if I’ll live to see it? It’s hard for me to choose not to eat a piece of cake, because what if the world ends tomorrow?
The future is never guaranteed, so I’d rather enjoy every moment of the present and not think about the consequences that will come around eventually.
This Tumblr post accurately represents my mentality:
Again, there’s nothing wrong with being fat! And fat people shouldn’t be discriminated against, ESPECIALLY considering how poverty and obesity go hand in hand, but that’s a whole other topic entirely.
So while there is nothing wrong with being fat, I don’t want to be anymore. I have wanted to be thin for what feels like forever. It’s hard to hate the way you look every single day of your life, yet feel like you can’t do anything about it. Some days, I just feel resigned to the fact that I am fat and I will forever be fat and I should just accept that that’s what I am. Other days, I can feel the motivation boiling inside of me, so desperate to change, but it simmers down just as quickly as it arises.
The worst part of being fat and wanting to not be, is knowing how easy it is on paper. Count your calories, exercise, don’t eat like complete fucking shit. So easy. Yet so incredibly hard. So hard that I feel like I can never accomplish it. Though I see people accomplishing it everyday. I see so many weight loss journeys, stories of how people went from life-threateningly obese, to fit and “normal.” I’m simultaneously so happy for these people and resent them at the same time. If they can do it, why can’t I? And the truth is, I can! There’s nothing stopping me from exercising or eating right, other than myself.
That’s the other thing I hate about being fat. I did it to myself. And I will never forgive myself for letting myself get this way. So how do I stand for it everyday? How do I let myself continue being this way?
Every day I tell myself I’ll change. I wake up and tell myself I’ll completely 180 flip my diet and my fitness habits and I will change. And every day I fail.
Every day I tell myself the same excuses as to why I can’t change. I ask myself the same questions; “how can I exercise when I don’t even know which exercises to do? What if I’m doing something wrong, like my squat form is wrong, and I hurt my knees or something? What if I get shin splints from running?” All these silly little fears keep me sedentary.
I remember my senior year of high school, I gained forty pounds. I went from overweight to obese in one semester. It seemed like it happened overnight. I don’t remember it happening, I only remember waking up and realizing I was 200 pounds. I had to buy an entire new wardrobe, nothing fit me anymore. Suddenly my waistbands were elastic and my tags had an X on them. I graduated high school and entered college, obese.
Looking at my graduation photos should bring me happiness, but it only makes me think of how bad I looked in front of alllll those people. My prom photos could make me cry.
Is this how my peers I graduated with remember me looking? I spent my last year of high school looking like this? I just can’t believe it sometimes. I never even thought that I really that big when I was a freshman in college. I just didn’t really notice it, despite being at an all-time heaviest.
Then, the middle of sophomore year of college, it seemed to vanish just as quickly as it had appeared. I woke up and was 170. And I felt so fucking good. I was enthralled. I could fit into a large instead of a double XL, I could wear a 12 instead of a 16! It was incredulous.
Wow, look at that! Photos I’m not entirely disgusted by!
I was still overweight, but I finally felt like I looked almost normal.
So, I thought my troubles were over. I went through a fat phase, but that’s all it was, right? The weight was gone now, magically, sure, but it was gone and that was all I cared about.
I foolishly believed it would just, stay off, forever. I had done nothing in the ways of changing my diet or exercise habits when I lost it, so why would it come back if I continued doing what I’ve always done? I told myself I’d never get even close to 200 again, I couldn’t stand to be that big again.
Alas, here I am, 190 and fucking miserable.
Part of me is just waiting and hoping that the weight will magically come off again, it did before so why wouldn’t it again? But I’m so tired of waiting. As much as I desperately just want to wake up and have it be gone, part of me feels like that’ll never happen, and it’s silly to wait around for it, when I could be out there actively making a difference in my body. I don’t have to wait around for it to change, I could make it change.
I wouldn’t even have to exercise, really, I would just need to count calories or something of the like. Just eat a little less and a little better, and I’d surely make slow and steady progress, right?
But I’ve found that every time I try to count calories, I just… don’t eat. You’re basically given a certain amount of calories you can spend on food throughout the day, but I don’t spend them. I hoard them. I am afraid to spend 200 calories on breakfast because what if I want something later in the day that costs those 200 and I don’t have those 200 because I spent it on breakfast? But then I just do that nonstop until I’ve reached bedtime and only eaten 300 calories for the day.
So, I figure it’s better to be a black hole and not look at the numbers, than to starve. Which means I eat way, way more than I’m supposed to in a day.
I wouldn’t say I have an eating disorder, but I would say I have disordered eating. There’s a difference.
Living day to day life as someone who is fat can present challenges in ways you would’ve never thought about before. The fact that I barely fit into a plane seat makes me feel so bad I could straight up die. Same goes for rollercoasters. And movie theater seats. Basically anywhere I have to squeeze into that is designed around the dimensions of someone who is “normal” sized is a recipe for self-hatred and craving death.
You’d think that my unhappiness would drive me to change, to finally diet and finally exercise, but instead I just live in misery, and I’m not sure why.
Why do I do this to myself? Why don’t I just cut out sweets, or carbs, or just go for a jog? Why don’t I do these things that I know will make me happier in the long run?
Sure, running and dieting would totally suck right now, but wouldn’t it pay off? But what if it doesn’t? What if I break a sweat and vow to never eat cake again, and nothing changes? But what’s the harm in trying, right? It’s not even like I have to lose hundreds of pounds, just thirty or so, that’s not so hard, right? It can’t be that hard, if only I’d try.
Maybe this is all TMI, maybe this did come across as me throwing myself a pity party. Poor girl can’t stop shoving sweets in her face then cries when it all goes to her thighs. Pathetic girl can barely button her jeans but orders dessert with her meal.
I don’t want sympathy. I don’t want to be told it’s okay that I look like a busted can of biscuits. I don’t want reassured that weight is just a number, and in a thousand years my existence will be forgotten entirely, and no one will remember I was ever overweight. I just want to be thin.
Recently I stopped eating fast food. And I stopped eating candy. And now I only drink water and like, one diet soda a day. And I still do Zumba at the Y! No changes in my weight yet, but these count for something, right? Small steps, right?
For now, though, I’ll keep trying to be better, slowly but surely. All I can do is my best. And this is my best right now. Maybe my best will be better further down the line. Maybe I’ll cut out sweets entirely instead of just candy, or exercise everyday instead of a couple times a week.
For now, this is my best. And that’s okay.
Having once topped the scales at near 200 pounds a couple of years ago, there’s a lot in this piece I am empathetic to and can sympathize over. And for me, the most difficult thing was starting working on it.
This is a fight that is very real. I’ve been fighting my weight since I was under 10 years old. I realized I was “fat” in first grade. I’m 45 now. I’ve done a lot of things to my body, including surgery and yo-yo dieting, and I am worse off for it. I did keep the weight off after surgery, at least more than 90% of people who have WLS do. My relationship with my body is better now that I’m older, but still strained.
I have wasted so much of my life–my money, my focus, and most precious of all, my time–flailing over my weight. I would give so much, so very much, for that time and energy back. That’s what makes me so sad here–all the time and energy this is taking from you. I work out several days a week and I try eat well, but I’m also trying not to spend too much time thinking about it. Don’t let that time and energy suck happen to you. I am not telling you not to care, or not to devote time to it, but simply to think very carefully about how much priority you want to give it in your life, and how much space you want it to take up in your brain. Concern over weight will eat your whole world if you let it.
I’ve never fully been able to break away from my weight occupying a lot of my energy. I hope that you find a way to not lose the same amount I did. And I hope I haven’t over stepped in my comments. If I have, I apologize.
Try not to compare yourself to others. I like numbers so I want to track changes and the results.
If numbers aren’t your thing, try measuring your waist for changes. Or see how the fit a pair of pants changes.
Don’t track your weight because that varies too much with muscle gain, water retention and things like that.
Weight loss is tremendously difficult.
My sister-in-law is married to my tall skinny brother who has probably never gained weight since hs (where he was tall and skinny). While I’ve always thought she was beautiful she always felt overweight. Over the years I’ve seen her lose and regain weight. A couple of years ago, with her son’s wedding looming, she went back to WW. (wanted to look good in the pics). Now when I see pics of her (haven’t seen her in person for a while) she looks a tad underweight to me but beautiful. Reached her goal a while ago but think she still tracks her food.
I went back on WW and lost 20 lbs. Most of which has returned.
The truth is that body positivity is all well and good, but it’s about how we feel. And there are lots of REASONS but losing and maintaining is brutal. If it’s important to you, really important, you’ll figure it out. Whenever it’s time and whatever works for you.
I’ll be back on WW after my 2nd shot. Maybe it’ll stick, maybe not. But will keep trying since while I usually like myself just fine, just don’t like the extra weight.
In the meantime, you are beautiful and talented and have LOTs of love both human and fur. Best of luck from Maine.
I seldom or never use the word ‘hate’, but I hate beauty standards. I hate that we make people despise themselves and question themselves and feel ashamed of themselves and then slam them for feeling despised and confused and shamed. I hate that so many people cheerfully insist that this is about health and/or concerns when it’s clearly not, or when that’s the excuse for being horrible to people. I hate that it’s all racist and arbitrary on the broad societal level. I hate that any humans become convinced that their bodies are aesthetically wrong and that these sorts of feelings are very difficult to shake off.
I remember seeing a question years ago at Go Ask Alice (Columbia University’s student health Q&A site) about someone who really disliked their thighs, and ‘Alice’ responding: well, you have two choices: change them or accept them. And I remember thinking that both of those options require a huge amount of work on the part of the person who’s already become self-conscious and are kind of thankless and there isn’t even a problem here, just a body with a human in it. I remember seeing a comment on Tor about a book where a girl from an indigenous group in South America hates her face because she knows that her forehead will never be flat enough. Odds are she’ll be thinking about that with respect to her body for the rest of her life. We’ll be thinking about that with respect to our bodies never. Is shape/weight the other way around? Doesn’t everyone deserve ‘never’ all the time?
No solutions for me to offer here, just that this post was very poignant, and also made me newly eager to go out and gather up beauty standards from every place and time and culture and set them on fire. Gender roles can go in there too, while we’re at it.
I know that pain very well. Stopping yourself feeling anguished, recoiling in horror at every photo. Oh yeah. I have gotten better since I decided that losing the weight is not likely to happen (I have looked at the research) and I am refusing to diet, ever. I would love to go back to 50kg, but it just ain’t gonna happen and might as well make my peace with the fact.
I am generally very healthy, and I like myself well enough. Everybody else, EVERYBODY including fairly think people, is spending way too much of their precious time on earth obsessing about food. How many people you know who are not trying to lose weight?
I also firmly believe that SCIENCE will one day discover the magic pill.
Your prom photo is great and you look smashing btw. But you know that.
Sounds like a typical journey to finding what works for you! I tried a million different things, but the only thing that works is resigning yourself to the fact that you need to make healthy decisions you can actually stick with long term; the “lifestyle choices” you can live with. Otherwise you’ll snap back to old habits eventually. Good luck, and never stop trying until it works!
After years of having my weight yo yo I reached my all time high in the pandemic. My blood pressure went crazy. I looked terrible. I have struggled all my life (I am 53). I feel and think all the things you wrote.
I am taking the weight off now. I am hoping this is the last time I put myself through it. I realized this last year I really don’t want to give up potato chips and cake. So I didn’t. Instead I bought small portioned controlled bags. I am counting calories but like you I would often under eat in the past which makes it incredibly difficult to lose weight. I knew I had to change my relationship with food. Embrace it while moderating it.
My calorie counting also requires I eat a certain amount of calories at each meal. Over time with each meal I have gotten bettor with finding foods I like that fill me up. I love eggs so I go ahead and have eggs for breakfast. I discovered that I have a soft spot for yogurt mixed with grape nuts. So now that is in my diet. I have also been working really hard at the mental aspect. If I have a hamburger and fries I try not to beat myself up. I just go back to doing what I have been doing.
I like numbers and writing so I keep a journal. I write down the calories and I how I felt about the meal. It’s coming off slowly and I am okay with the slow. I think slow means I am actually making changes I can sustain.
I don’t pity you but I do understand you in this particular fight. You are not alone. I think opening up and telling the world is actually a good first step. I know I hid my shame which fed my guilt and my body. I wish you success on your journey.
Was there anything that changed in your life or habits around the time you “magically” lost weight? Even if you were eating the same amount, if you were eating different foods it could point to a food sensitivity or some nutrient imbalance that was corrected…
As to the other stuff. I recommend checking out the book Atomic Habits by James Clear. Good luck!
Hey, empathy. I know exactly what you mean when you say you don’t want people to reassure you that you’re lovely and you look fine. Yeah, been there, heard that, wanted to smack people.
I’ve been fat most of my adult life, and five years ago I was morbidly obese. I’m 5’11”, and I weighed about 335. It just crept up over the years — I’m 57 now — and the fact that I’m tall just means that every ten pounds makes that much less perceptible difference, so by the time I notice my pants are a little tight I’m up forty or fifty pounds, yay.
I didn’t actually set out to lose weight. I have arthritis, and am about to bump my head on the daily medication ceiling, which is scary, because things had been getting a step worse every few years for the last decade or so at the time. My doctor recommended an anti-inflammatory diet that some of her colleagues had had success with. She told me about it, and it sounded pretty radical, so (in October) I said I’d try after the holidays.
So on National Start a New Diet and Exercise Plan Day (1 January) I started a new diet and exercise plan. My husband and I had gotten each other step counter wristbands for Christmas, and on 1 Jan. I went on my new diet and just walked around, to see what my baseline steps were. I thought I’d be like 4-5K, something in there, since I’ve always been a good walker. Umm, turned out to be less than 2K, yikes. Next day I started walking more, a minute or two at a time, back and forth at home, because when you’re 335lbs your feet and tendons and all don’t like hauling your lardy ass around, and while walking there was always the chance that something would go Sproing! and I’d suddenly need to sit down right now. So I walked back and forth at home, where there was always a seat nearby. I built up slowly over the next year and a half or so until I was walking 10-15K steps a day, unless I was sick or something, and sometimes more.
The diet was ridiculously restrictive — no wheat, no corn, nothing related to wheat or corn, no white rice, no beef, no pork, no dairy of any kind, no added sweeteners (real or fake, neither), no artificial additives of any kind, blah-blah-blah. Plus whenever I ate any of the allowed proteins (including allowed grains), I had to eat twice as much fruit or vegetable at the same time, and potatoes don’t count as a vegetable.
This was incredibly difficult to stick with, but I was hoping my joints would be happy and stuck with it. This diet isn’t meant primarily for weight loss, and I didn’t want to be disappointed if I didn’t lose any weight on it, so I didn’t weigh myself until the end of the month.
I lost 32lbs that month.
The diet helped my arthritis a bit, but I stuck with it for the weight loss, which also helped my arthritis.
What works about it is that, if I stick to fruits and veggies, I can eat as much as I want. So if I want to snack, I can have an apple and a huge pile of grapes, basically keep eating fruit until I’m full, and that’s okay. You don’t count calories, or fat grams, or anything — you just eat at least twice as much fruit/vegetable as you do protein. If you’re just eating fruit or veggies by themselves, you can eat all you want.
I can do that.
Most of the time. :/ The Plauge Times have sucked, and I’ve regained about 45lbs since the covid thing started. At first I couldn’t get the foods I usually eat, and later even when I could, I didn’t want to. I was comfort eating, and didn’t want to stop. Still don’t, not really. I know, though, that when I feel ready to go back on my diet, I’ll re-lose the weight I’ve gained. And I plateaued at about +45, which is still a lot down from where I was.
My point is, I guess, that you don’t have to count calories. There are other ways of improving how you eat. When you’re ready, look up Kathy Abascal’s book on Amazon. My doctor recommended it, and it worked for me. Maybe it’ll work for you. Or maybe something else will. But don’t think counting calories is the only way to eat healthy, and that if you can’t do that you’re sunk.
About that loss that just happened — it didn’t “just” happen. Something about how you were eating and/or exercising changed. SF writer Steve Barnes has a mantra for that: “My body does not defy the laws of physics.” Mass-energy in, mass-energy out. That’s it, that’s how it works.
When you’re ready, you’ll find something, if you really want to. Most of the problem is figuring out what’ll work for you.
Best of luck!
A lot of what you wrote resonates with me. It happened a little later for me; I went from being a high school runner at around 190 to 275 a couple years into college, and peaked at 305 a year and change ago. I didn’t HATE the way I looked or felt, but I sure as heck didn’t like it. I was never able to get on board with calorie counting or formal exercise.
What’s been working for me this last year is first, to set a very VERY open goal: “eat less, move more.” That’s it. No specifics, no deadline, no pressure, just “eat less, move more.” Only take one cookie for dessert instead of two? Yay! I’m eating less. Get up from my chair and go for a 15 minute walk? Yay! I’m moving more. It allows me to feel good about what I am doing even when the objective impact is pretty small.
Second, when I DID start to establish a regular(ish) exercise routine, I asked some people I trusted to see through my B.S. to hold me gently accountable to it. Not drill-instructor GET ON THAT BIKE, MAGGOT, but “hey, I noticed you haven’t mentioned exercising this week, you ok?” I even started a little Facebook group and hashtag #SMQMoves to recruit people to my support team. :)
Maybe there’s something there you can use. Maybe something someone else who reads this can use. Or maybe it’s just what’s working for me. In any case, you’re not alone. Be well.
–SMQ
To (mis-)quote Mark Twain: “Nothing is easier than loosing 10 pounds. I have done it a dozen times.”
Fighting your weight is one of the hardest fight you can pick. Your opponent is every bit as tenacious and determined as yourself, as you are fighting yourself.
Now, after 30 years of battles, I can only recommend to make those battles not a central issue of your persona.
Martin (BMI > 40)
This sounds a bit familiar. I’ve basically had “dad bod” since I was about 10, and it’s never really gone away. At a few points, I’ve broken the 200 mark, and not because I’d been a beast in the gym (the very idea of that makes me giggle).
I still have a dad bod, and TBH I’ve put on some flab during the later stages of the pandemic (hooray for eating your feelings!). A couple of things that helped me get a bit less flabby were (1) Cutting out most sugars (2) A minor amount of portion control (3) Finding ways to make vegetables delicious without making them too unhealthy, and (4) Aikido.
That last one is the only exercise I’ve been able to maintain over the last decade. Finding an exercise that you actually like and want to stick with can be really f’ing hard! For me, it needed to be something that kept both my mind AND body active at the same time. Maybe when all this pandemic madness subsides to a reasonable degree, try some different activities and see if anything sticks?
Oh, and I gave up on the scale (that lying SOB), because weight is a crap way to measure health. Personally, I use my pant waist size, because that’s where most of my flab lives. Maybe try something like that?
I feel you. 100% get it. My brother was the athlete in school, I went to work. It was all downhill (uphill?) from there. Somewhere in my 40s, instead of walking my dog, I just started running a little. IT FELT SO GOOD I just kept doing it. That’s ultimately the thing that keeps me in good shape a decade on – I love how strong and capable exercise makes me feel. Also, this might appeal to you, try listening to great novels while you walk or run. I bet it will make the miles fly by for you too. Enjoy!!
When I look at your graduation and prom pictures I see a beautiful young woman. And one day I hope you see yourself in those photos the same way.
Now to make this about me. I rarely allowed people to take pictures of me when I was younger because I was fat so I can understand those kinds of feelings. I was fat most of my life until I had bariatric surgery, mostly for health reasons but there was some vanity too. It has taken years for me to find my version of normal. I respect your honesty, I hope you lose weight, be healthy and find your version of normal.
As someone who’s disabled and struggled with weight and body image their whole life I feel for you on this. It’s not easy, especially when society is constantly screaming at you that fat is unhealthy.
There’s so many possible reasons why we can get fat and so many reasons why we lose weight and we often only have control over a fraction of them.
Recently I’ve lost over 100lbs and here’s some things that helped me.
First, stop focusing on your weight and being fat. Focus on improving your ability to do things and ignore the number on the scale. This is important for the next step.
Next, start lifting weights. If you can, find a female trainer who you can connect with, who makes you feel good and strong and provides positive feedback. You want someone who will celebrate your successes and lift you up when you fail and encourage you to keep trying.
Focus your weightlifting on building functional strength rather than weight loss, and ignore anyone who asks “aren’t you worried you’ll get bulky?”
In addition to lifting weights, find something physical that you enjoy. For me it’s sword training. I can’t wait to get back to it when things are safe.
As for food, increase your protein intake and listen to your body. Eat when you’re hungry. If that means many small meals or only a few big ones that’s okay.
Drink water. If you’re dehydrated then you’ll retain water. You could be retaining water for any number of other reasons as well.
Stop weighing yourself for at least three months. Get yourself to a place where you feel good and then maybe get on the scale. If you do, weigh yourself at the same time on the same day each week, preferably right after you get up. And if you can, get a body comp scale as the lbs are only one bit of data on how fit you are.
I hope what I’ve said helps. :)
Oooh, this got me where I lived. I’m a little older than you (late 20s), and my weight gain was a little later (after college, when I got a very stressful job and wasn’t walking all over campus anymore), but I can really empathize.
I don’t have advice on how to lose weight, but I can say that my loathing of my body has really been helped by getting into a form of exercise (strength training) that I like and where I can see progress. It helps me frame my body as something powerful and strong, and to feel a sense of progress, rather than just focusing on my looks or the number on the scale. I have lost a little weight because of it (not as much as the BMI scale thinks I need to, but also I’ve shifted some pounds from fat to muscle), but the change in my attitude towards my body has been huge. If you don’t have a form of exercise that makes you feel cool and strong and happy, seeking that out might be a good place to start. If nothing else, I put better care into my body when I’m grateful for it instead of hating it. Also, as a person with mental health struggles, my state of mind is much better with some endorphins – not everyone experiences that, but I sure do, and it helps with the self-loathing in that regard.
“losing weight is so easy to do on paper” — True, but false. There is so much more to it and you’ve hit on everything. Some days the pounds just seem to appear. Some days they seem to disappear. Everyone is different. You might benefit from ignoring the scale and trying to improve your “numbers” (blood pressure, etc). Or maybe focus on what makes you happier. You have a long life ahead of you (if you don’t get hit by a bus), you’ll find what works for you. (And let me just say, we all loved your Prom pics when your dad posted them. You were gorgeous.)
I see others have given you plenty of advice and you will probably have all the advice you can use and then some by the time comments are closed. So no advice from me. Just a lot of thoughts about how this resonated with me, and how absolutely garbage it is that social norms make us feel this way and make us have to spend time and energy on fighting the feelings.
For the record, when I look at the photos you posted, I don’t see someone gross or ugly, and I don’t say that to be patronizing or sympathetic. I say that because I want you to know that looking at them with a different frame of mind is something that can be done, and it is a place you might get to even if it feels very far away now.
My wife, now 56, has struggled with this for a good part of her life, but after two C-sections for boys around your age and then a difficult recovery each time it really became an issue for her (and I need to stress here: not for me). In the last two years, though, after finally putting her mind to it, she’s lost 75 pounds. Which, considering she’s only 5 feet tall, is quite something. She has stuck with the MyFitnessPal app for keeping track of caloric intake, allows herself the odd day to veer slightly away from that, and gets up early to exercise M-F (stuff on the matt followed by initially a stationary bike, now an elliptical). When the weather is nicer than what our winters allow she and I bike on weekends.
This morning she vented at me how just a glass of wine on the weekend, coupled with not doing her exercises, means she has to spend the week getting back to where she was. So, the body is unhappy with the equilibrium and that’s some serious willpower required to stay in place.
I probably have no point here other than to a) suggest trying that app, which I know has helped some friends as well, b) know this will require some real and sustained effort, and c) remind you you’re just fine, that if you do this you do it for yourself, not for other people.
Good luck with this.
When you say “cut out sweets entirely”, I worry because as soon as I cut out anything entirely I spend ALL THE TIME craving that thing. But if you have one day a week you can eat all the things, you can make a list of whatever you craved while you ate healthy that week, knowing that you have that one day to look forward to.
Also, I put on about fifteen covid pounds, and I’m extremely grateful that I had lost about 26 pounds before the covid started.
Oh man. I feel this post so hard. Most of my post-puberty life has been oscillating between “hell yes, I’m going to love my body no matter WHAT” and “oh my god I’m so fat, I need to turn myself around, I hate the way I look.”
I don’t have anything offer other than, please, take care of yourself! Physically, yes, no matter what size, but especially mentally. This stuff can be exhausting, and I’m sure it’s 10x worse for women in our culture.
I’m not known for being non-judgemental, but first of all, you look beautiful in your prom dress, and not even in spitting distance of obese. That is the picture you will look back at in 30 years and think “I thought I was fat?? WTF was I thinking?” (Very Belle.)
Second, healthy weight varies a lot, as I found when I got measurements from a bunch of active women to order unis for my rowing crew. I’m 5’2″ and smallboned, so 120lbs always seemed like a reasonable weight to be – but there were these tall strong women (including a couple of firefighters) weighing up to 190. You are tall and you seem bigboned; a healthy and comfortable weight for you may well be higher than you think – though it’s always good to add muscle.
Third, at your age it has worried me when you write about getting no exercise – I suspect that ‘magical’ weight drop in college had a lot to do with walking to classes, and with not spending hours at a desk with food handy. I hope you will continue to stick with Zumba. Add more walking if you can. Don’t worry about running – the best exercise is the one you will do consistently. You just won’t do ones you don’t like, at least not for long. And cutting out sodas sounds like a good plan, because they don’t have any nutrients, along with a really astonishing amount of sugar.
Oh, and don’t use airplane seats as a gauge. THey’re not comfortable for anyone.
Two things, maybe they’ll help, maybe you’ve been wrestling with them yourself:
Our bodies are evolved to store energy, like miserly batteries because times were really hard for millions of years for our ancestors. It makes losing weight hard,.even maintaining weight hard. Gaining is easy as pie. Physically, it’s HARD to compensate for the smorgasbord cornucopia we are embedded in now. Our bodies say: eat! The next meal might be weeks away!
Two, food addiction is the hardest addiction there is. No one ever had to snort cocaine. But every day, you gotta eat. That’s the right choice at least once.per day every day for life. With snacks and goodies literally strewn across every path you can take.
No one should feel or be shamed for being thicc. Our bodies, our minds, our culture are against us.
Good luck. Barring apocalypse, this struggle won’t end.
I’m 59. I have been heavy since my late teens, obese since my first pregnancy. I have 4 autoimmune disorders which haven’t helped. Steroid treatment sucks wind. Constant steroids permanently damaged my heart and contributed to T2 diabetes, though none of my doctors had any real insight into what to do about it for someone with a damaged heart and neuro problems that limit mobility. After 40 years of ineffectual treatments, you know what my doctor told me 5 weeks ago, when my last treatment regimen failed yet again, with more damage to my heart?
“You might as well try a plant-based diet. We don’t really have any more treatment options for someone with your complex of problems.”
It was my decision, though. He just threw it out there as a Hail Mary pass.
“We don’t know what to do with you, so here, this is, like, the last thing on my list.”
I’m not ready to throw in the towel on my life, so I’m trying it. I went into it with the idea that I can’t really ‘do it wrong’, because it’s pretty clear that nobody knows how to do it ‘right’. I admitted my addiction to cheese, so I decided on fully plant-based instead of lacto-ovo, and dropped the ‘ovo’ because ONE visit to an online friend’s organic, cage-free chicken farm grossed me out so bad that I can’t imagine eating anything that came out of that kind of place. Other than that, I’m kinda winging it, but for me, the big difference between this and every other time I’ve looked at changing my food is that I don’t feel like I’m punishing myself. I feel like I am doing my damndest to give myself a chance. It’s making this so much easier than I ever imagined it would be. I guess what I’m saying is, regardless of anything else, when change becomes a thing you’re moving towards instead of a thing you dread that makes you feel like it’s all just a torture, it makes a difference, I think.
Thank you so much for sharing this. I needed to hear it. My adult journey with weight is very similar – I started gaining around 25, yo-yoed in my early thirties, a few years ago in my mid/late 30s it literally disappeared with no effort, but now I’ve gained it all back.
Now, this quarantine I quit nicotine, quit energy drinks, quit caffeine, and stopped running (super bonus for losing weight – it doesn’t hurt to run and I never knew I liked running), so like you were saying it makes sense that I’m back at 195, and I keep telling myself “patience” and “this is temporary” and “you have all the tools to lose it so you can go back to running, it’s just gonna be starting again” but right now I’m so….I just hate it.
And I can’t talk about it with people because I get pushback. Everyone either points to the future or pretends the present isn’t what it is. And I’m like “do I not get to be unhappy about this?” That’s the hard part. Is that everyone seems to say I don’t get to be unhappy about this. Well, yes I do. And there is nothing wrong with being unhappy about it. I don’t think. I don’t want to go in self-pity, but I think it’s useless to try and deny reality. When my hair goes white, I’m either going to accept it or dye it. Not pretend it’s not white, and not pretend I’m happy about losing my hair color.
I didn’t realize I had this much to say. But you put it perfectly and this has been weighing on me. Thanks for telling your experience eloquently enough to give me the space to share mine.
Long time lurker, rare poster.
Good for you AS. Personal stuff is the hardest to write about, because you have to be honest with yourself before you can even start being honest with your readers. Also, today’s world is a very difficult one to have an opinion that might smack of unorthodoxy. So that’s harder still.
No opinions or advice from me except — consider swimming, because it has helped me improve my health, tighten my middle aged waistline a little, and — bonus — my dad bod is below water the whole time so nobody seeees me. Just saying.
Good piece. Good luck!