Reader Request Week 2021 #3: Teaching “The Classics”
Posted on March 30, 2021
For this one, two questions, coming at the same topic at different angles. First, this from Dominic Morton:
Should we teach “the classics” in high school? In the past I felt like the novels and plays I teach my students are a part of our cultural vocabulary, so they have common ground with other adults, later in life, but after once again slogging through Huckleberry Finn and (ugh) The Scarlet Letter I’m starting to think that what is important is practicing reading a longer work while holding details in your mind as you analyze a novel. How important do you think it is for all sophomore or junior teachers to teach the same titles from English canon?
And this from Kevin Fortier:
What do you think about classics being banned and censored in public schools (Such as 1984, Catcher in the Rye, To Kill A Mockingbird, etc.)?
For the record I’ve read all those books in question, and most of them as a teenager. I liked Huck until Tom Sawyer showed up as a special guest star and pulled focus; Scarlet seemed overwrought; Catcher made me want to roll my eyes at Holden; Mockingbird was okay and 1984 was the one that engaged me on a level other than “dutifully read.” There, full disclosure.
Books being censored or banned in schools is as American as apple pie, enough so that the ALA has an annual list of the top ten most banned and challenged books in the country, from schools and libraries. Strangely, the most challenged and banned books in recent years are not “the classics” but modern books with LGBTQIA+ content, and/or sexual themes or profanity. The classics occasionally sneak on there — Mockingbird showed up a couple of years back, as did the Bible (“Reason: Religious viewpoint,” which, I mean, yes, it definitely has that). But the focus does seem to be, shall we say, elsewhere.
I grew up with a parent whose philosophy with books was “if you can reach it, you can read it,” and that was the same philosophy that I had with my own kid, so as a matter of personal temperament, I don’t think it’s either necessary or desirable to try to ban books of any sort from schools or libraries. Also, as a general rule, within the constraints of the US Constitution’s establishment clause, I don’t think any book should be automatically excluded from public school classes or reading lists. Now, this is a very Olympian sort of attitude that falls apart where the pedagogical rubber meets the educational road, and where teachers actually have to make reading choices and then defend them to politically polarized parents of all sorts. Educators, feel free to unload on me in the comments for this (and all the other blathering that follows in this essay). But it is my overarching philosophy and I’m sticking to it.
This does mean when someone wants to have a handwring about a certain book (or a certain set of books) being banned or challenged, my first instinct is to wonder whether their outrage is situational — “It’s fine to ban those books, but these books are different” — and if it is, I admit to being less than entirely sympathetic to their pleas. A book banner is a book banner, and if your attitude is ban those but not this, then you kind of lose me. Having both been a teen and having had a child who was a teen, banning books is pointless anyway. A certain type of kid won’t give a shit one way or another; they were never going to read that book (or, possibly, any book) other than under duress. A different certain type of kid will be encouraged to seek out that book because it was banned, either from curiosity or to piss off whomever was attempting to censor it. Neither sort will be protected or comforted by a ban. It will literally not do any good.
With all of that said, I do not have any special great love for “the classics” in an educational setting, not because I’m worried about their outdated word use and attitudes, but because they’re often boring as shit, and often neither spark a love of the literature itself, nor a deep examination of the issues they are meant to help the students engage with. And that’s no good! So when we ask about whether we should teach “the classics” in school, I think the question is why are we teaching “the classics” in school?
So, for example: Are you doing a class in the History of American Literature? Yes? Fine, throw The Scarlet Letter in there. The kids who are taking the class pretty much know what they are getting into when they sign up for the course; they’re aware they’re going to spend at least some of their time reading work whose style, language and manner of storytelling is of a particular sort, and indeed, that’s part of the reason to take the class.
Are you teaching a general English class and assigning reading to help engage the students in the written word and to see how it’s relevant to their life? For fuck’s sake I beg of you do not assign The Scarlet Letter, you will smother their interest in the written word right there in that classroom. Give the kids something newer and something that they can more immediately see themselves in. Meet them on their own turf before you try to drag their ass back to Puritan New England and Nathaniel gotdang Hawthorne. It’s not too much to ask.
Well, like what? you may ask. What should we give today’s kids to read? Folks, I am not the one to ask. You know who you might ask? A young adult librarian, whose job (in part) it is to keep up with what’s going on in the world of YA, what’s being published and has been published in the last several years that could help today’s teachers achieve specific goals to engage their students. Or maybe check with an actual teacher! They often know! Ask them! Of course, be aware that what they might suggest might freak out a parent because it has a gay kid in it — please see above about what work actually gets challenged and banned in schools on a regular basis .
Which in itself might be a reason that educators often stick with “the classics” — it’s easier to haul out The Great Gatsby (An adulterous con man seeks the approval of high society — surprisingly relevant), which has passed the sniff test for high school for 50 years now, then to undergo the draining process of suggesting, defending and then dealing with the parental freakouts that come with, offering something new and relevant to the way kids live their lives today.
One other point to consider when we consider “the classics,” and not to be overlooked, is that “the classics” did not arise out of nowhere; choices were made over decades, and most of those choices were made by white folks. If there is one thing we know about white folks and their survey of American (and indeed, world) culture, it is a pronounced tendency to, how to put this, leave certain things out, and to make themselves look good. If you suggest to many of them there are other things outside the established canon of “the classics” they tend to get snippy about it. I mean, I get it, I went to the University of Chicago with its “core curriculum,” and when The Core was widened enough to consider the idea that Thought Itself did not spring only from an olive grove in Greece, there was much harrumphing. And this was from people who, from training and knowledge, fucking knew better. Your average white parent with a child in America’s various public school systems is not necessarily going to do better than a University of Chicago classics professor.
If we must teach “the classics,” especially the American ones, then we should be sure that “the classics” reflect more of the American experience than, say, The Scarlet Letter and The Great Gatsby do. Those books do not need to go away! But they sure as hell need more company.
Ultimately, and again: Why are we teaching “the classics”? If we’re doing it because it’s what we’ve always done and we like doing things the way they’ve always been done, well, that’s a shit reason, and we need a better one. There are a lot of “classics” whose putative job in the educational milieu could be done equally well if not better by different, more engaging and more diverse work. Don’t ban or abandon “the classics”; teach them in milieus where they are relevant. Teach other work elsewhere. Students, at the very least, will benefit from that.
— JS
Teach Shakespeare with the dick jokes.
I took a Sci-Fi class for 11th grade “English”. We read Stranger in a Strange Land (hated it), Canticle for Liebowitz (love it), Foundation (love it), and I’m sure a couple of others that I am forgetting. We also read a bunch of short stories. Also played Gamma World in class once a week and then had to write a journal for our character to make it a writing assignment. Best.Class.Ever.
I hated Jane Eyre. I said it and don’t regret it. But I feel in love with Edith Wharton.
If I was teaching a class on Greek Mythology I would have them read the usually suspects and then I’d have them pick between Riorden’s Percy Jackson and Armentrout’s Covenant series and write a paper on demigods, et al.
I read a lot as a child/teen/still. Anything I could get my hands on. Thank God fired the library.
So much depends on the teacher. The one who taught A Tale of Two Cities to us in high school took the opening page and made it into a deep dive into rhetorical and stylistic analysis that astonished 16-year-old me: I had no idea that language could do that, nor that writers would think to do that. It changed how I saw every other book. It wasn’t Dickens who handed me that epiphany; it was Mr. Cousins’ ability to explain (and entertainingly too) what Dickens was up to in those opening paragraphs that did it.
I was just happy that, when I got to college, my AP scores were enough to keep me out of English Lit.
High school English ruined Julius Caesar and King Lear for me, and even the Utah Shakespearean Festival couldn’t rehabilitate them. Plays should be watched or performed, not read.
High School English convinced me not to read Melville, or Fitzgerald. Thank God I’d been reading on my own before I got there. Heck, I read Lord of the Rings in 5th grade, and Dune in 6th. I’d read most of Twain before 8th grade, too. Twain didn’t seem to think much of the “classics”, either, as “The Literary Offenses of James Fenimore Cooper” demonstrated. Having gone to JF Cooper Jr high School was a bonus when I read that one.
We teach the classics in part because of their lasting impact on literature. Homer is worth reading for instance, as well as the classic Greek plays. Shakespeare’s influence on English literature is immense. Moliere’s plays also are still worth reviewing as part of western literature. We tend to think of the classics as boring dusty old things, but they’re really not. The hubris of those in the present judging works of the past is embarrassing when you consider what the fate will be for 99% of today’s popular works.
I actually loved Scarlet Letter in high school BECAUSE it was overwrought. That little demon pixie child going screaming imp on Hester Prynn was delightful horror.
I feel like ‘English classes’ are given an unrecognized and unstated dual mandate: teach reading comprehension and critical thinking, and teach American history / Western civilization through major touchstones. I believe if that dual mandate was much more firmly, directly addressed, it would be a lot easier to discuss ‘the canon’ and ‘the classics’ because part of the reading comprehension and critical thinking can come out of having the students themselves engage with whether the texts are meaningful or relevant in the same way they were when written. But because that dual mandate is sort of tucked away as a sort of half-assed “We’re reading The Great Gatsby for you to learn literary techniques such as symbolism like for instance the green light at the end of the pier, what does that represent? Oh and by the way the Jazz Age is kinda significant to American history too, just FYI”, individual teachers are going to have major differences in approach and results.
Not that being direct about that dual mandate will resolve the issue of updating the canon / cultural touchstones by, you know, introducing more texts that are slightly diverse of straight cis-white upper middle class male and the European / Greek referents they worked off of, in the minds of politically charged parents of either and neither side. But it at least makes more clear what’s being debated rather than arguing each text individually.
Long-time lurker, but as someone with a PhD in Literature who has moved over to an adjacent (and, IMO, more useful field) I can’t help but weigh in on this. It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize that the canon just boils down to bros who like reading/teaching other bros, and it doesn’t have a lot of significant merit other than that. I mean, yeah. There’s a lot of (esp. British and American) literature that you can understand better if you can trace its lineage back to older stuff, including the Bible and whatnot, but then you’re leaving out so many other cultural traditions and mythologies and so on that it’s a net loss, really. What people would lose by not necessarily reading all the classics and getting all the intertextual stuff, they would gain in a wider familiarity with other lives and ideas and histories.
Now, that said: I think all Americans should read some things like Frederick Douglass’s Narrative, Ben Franklin’s Autobiography, etc. I do believe in a canon to help Americans understand our super-problematic (extreme understatement!) history. But it would bear little resemblance to what people typically think of as “the classics.”
I wasn’t educated in this country. So what do I know?
We studied a variety of books (The Hobbit, Wuthering Heights, and such) but as excepts to understand changes in vocabulary and style.
We did read a variety of books and could choose from a recommended book list. It inspired a love of reading.
Great Expectations was a slog, The Great Gatsby, 1984, Billy Liar, Twelfth Night, …
They all informed my future reading direction. I love Shakespeare (performed and read), sci-fi and fantasy and mystery stories. It sure steered me clear of what I hated.
Starfleet Dude:
“The hubris of those in the present judging works of the past is embarrassing when you consider what the fate will be for 99% of today’s popular works.”
My dude, I have very bad news for you about 99.99% of the popular works of the past.
And, no. “Lasting impact” is about choices that people in the past have made in their own times about what should be sent forward, and what shouldn’t. Every era judges the past, just as we will do with “the classics” now — some of “the classics” won’t be “classics” in 50 years time, and other things not considered “classics” will rise in stature.
Don’t act like we are not now qualified to judge the works of the past, or that the choices we make now won’t have an effect. It’s not a great look. It’s not hubris, in any event. It’s life.
Nothing kills the love of reading more profoundly than a shitty English teacher. Some of the most tedious time I spent in school was listening to my 12th grade English teacher read certain passages from Gulliver’s Travels that amused her and how Swift was poking fun at this nobleman or this order of the garter or wtf ever. Then I took a satire class in college and learned how awesome and hilarious Gulliver’s Travels was, and Don Quixote and VOLTAIRE!
I had a class where we slogged through Silas Marner (which I don’t remember a thing about) and a teacher whose only requirement was that we read something we liked and then go over it with her.
But I also lived in a small town in Iowa with an active John Birch Society that got “Looking Backward” and “Brave New World” in the high school library temporarily banned. And when I tried to borrow “Stranger in a Strange Land” from the library, I had to have my parent’s permission.
Mythago: CO-SIGNED!!!!!!
If you’re gonna teach the classics, be sure to teach all the fun stuff, because Shakespeare sure as hell MEANT to put them in there, and they were almost assuredly part of the reason why they lasted.
(and dick jokes are still part of the human condition!)
@COD My high school had spring electives for English. One year I took a class on Lord of the Rings and one of our major assignments was to write some fanfic!* Now that is True Best.Class.Ever!
;)
Though this was back in the early days of the web and the teacher was “old and grumpy”** enough to not use email at all. So I don’t think he realized that he was assigning us to write fic.
** I took a class from the same teacher the following spring. It was on Joyce’s Ulysses.
“Don’t act like we are not now qualified to judge the works of the past, or that the choices we make now won’t have an effect. It’s not a great look. It’s not hubris, in any event. It’s life.”
What qualifies one for judging the works of the past though? Maybe it’s simply being open to what the past has to say. Mark Twain’s less than satisfying ending because the climax of the book came too early to wrap the tale up isn’t a good reason to ditch the book as a classic of American literature, IMO.
As for lasting impact, that takes care of itself since as you say others will later get to judge them for themselves and make choices. Thinking of other media, I can see WandaVision generating some interest in “classic” U.S. TV shows. As someone old enough to have watched The Dick Van Dyke show, it was pretty funny then I thought. Is it still? Hmm.
This year my sophomore in high school son has had to read:
Into the Wild (rich white boy dies trying to find himself)
A Separate Peace (rich white boys at boarding school–literally no other demographic groups)
Dead Poets Society (ditto)
Antigone (so… two women in it who die grisly deaths… at least it is actually a classic?)
12 Angry Men (at least this has literary value even if there are you know, just men)
Anthem by Ayn Rand complete WITH questions that seem to have been written by the Ayn Rand society. I am not joking. Yesterday he was asked to illustrate the truth of the statement that no man can be free unless he is free of his brothers. Not discuss the truth, illustrate it using examples from the book.
I’m starting to think that the QAnon poetry site they were asked to submit a poem to for extra credit wasn’t an accident after all. (We did complain about that one…“trending poems” included “Poem for the Second Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump,’ and ‘On the Main Stream Media’s Fake News.’)
So… connecting to the question, I think right now my concern is more about propaganda and less about whether or not a classic is worthy or being read. And honestly, I would not mind if Ayn Rand were banned.
This is interesting timing. I’ve been spending the last couple of weeks reading articles about this, trying to figure out what the hell teachers are thinking when they choose the curriculum. I’m a life-long reader who hated high school English. While I know there are some who enjoy at least some of the material, most of the readers I know have little good to say about high school English, and we continue to love reading despite high school English. It seems to me that teachers have wildly different goals while refusing to make adjustments to the basic material. (Or are being denied the ability to do so.) Are you insisting that students read the classics because classics are classics and students will be seen as Philistines if they can’t rattle off the plots to at least five Shakespearean plays? Then admit that. Are you trying to get students interested in reading? Then maybe you should seriously reconsider whether making 15-year-olds read Heart of Darkness is the way to accomplish that. You want them to develop empathy through the use of stories? Are you sure constantly bombarding them with the worst of human nature is the way to do that? I’m not saying all of the horrifically traumatizing, boring, and irrelevant stuff needs to be thrown out, just that there needs to be some balance.
Every vehicle I’ve ever owned has had the same bumper or window sticker.
“Everything I know I learned from reading banned books.”
AMEN! and HALLELUJAH!!
I was sorely tempted to knock out a one-liner like “If it’s in the public domain, skip it” but that leaves out some genuinely interesting works.
The classics won’t go away from English curricula, but maybe they could do a one-on-one thing, and say assign a contemporary work that’s well-regarded and highly readable following the boring crap.
Yes, we did read “classics” 50+ years ago (Dark Ages?) and my problem is not with reading classics but with what classics we read. Some I liked, like the Dickens (A Tale of Two Cities – had a brilliant teacher for this, David Copperfield, Great Expectations). Others, I’d rather slit my wrists than sit through again (Silas Marner, the one book I went for the Cliff’s Notes rather than read, plus The Mill on the Floss – which gag – and The Return of the Native, which I totally hated).
Others we were assigned (ca.1962-’65):
Arrowsmith
Laughing Boy
Giants in the Earth
War and Peace (abridged ed.)
Crime and Punishment
Lost Horizon & The Bridge of San Luis Rey
Jane Eyre
Wuthering Heights
Heart of Darkness/The Secret Sharer
The Sun Also Rises
and in a Senior Honors Class:
Dubliners & A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man
Death in Venice
can’t remember all the others
Two thoughts. 1st: Captain Underpants! Really?
2nd. I’m ordering a copy of George by Alex Gino. To be included for four years in a row means it demands to be read.
Two things here:
For me, it wasn’t so much “if you can reach it, you can read it” as “if you can read it, you can read it”. My mom, especially, seemed to be of the opinion that if I could comprehend what I was reading, I was ready to read it. Louis L’Amour at 7 and Peter Benchley at 11 wasn’t exactly typical in my family, school, or neighborhood, but mom was fine with it and it didn’t ruin me – at least I don’t think I’m a complete sociopath! So I’m thinking that pretty much nothing a kid reads can ruin them so long as their environment is a loving and caring one like I had. So, let’em read whatever they can understand is my thought.
On the idea of teaching the classics, as others here said, the teacher is pretty much everything. I was in what my high school called a “mixed” class for English my freshman year. “Mixed” is what they called a class where they took kids who got good English grades and combined them with kids who got terrible English grades and hoped that the “good ones” rubbed off on the “bad ones”. What they actually found out was that Ted Shaw, the teacher, was spectacularly good at what he did. He took kids who’d never even picked up fiction before and made them absolutely love The Odyssey. With him, that book wasn’t just an old classic – it was a rousing tale of battles won and lost, love and betrayal, treasure found and treasure squandered. Pretty much everything a young teen loves. Nobody in that class walked away with less than a B. And it wasn’t an easy B either – you had to work for it. But work for it we all did because we loved the material and the teacher.
A good teacher can make a lifetime explorer of life. A bad one (and I’ve seen those too) can crush someone and destroy a life. It’s not the book, it’s the one who leads you to – and through – the book.
Speaking as someone with a degree in English, I think the point is absolutely correct: WHAT are you trying to teach?
If we want to argue that students should all have a detailed grounding in ‘the classics’ and their influence on later works, I’m not necessarily going to argue against you (though I should note that I’m absolutely the parent who expects any teacher who is teaching Shakespeare’s sonnets to actually address that the first portion of them were most probably written to a man – if you’re not prepared to actually address it and you’re gonna straightwash the entire affair, don’t bother. And teach the dick jokes, for crying out loud – it’s all sword fights and dick jokes).
If you want kids to read, to pick up books, to learn to hold complex ideas in their heads and analyze texts, and to identify the stories and themes they’re trying to sell you about the culture they belong to, to identify the broad narratives and the detailed elements in contrast with other books and stories… honestly, that’s a different goal entirely, and the text you choose needs to be compelling enough to prompt that analysis and discussion. In the end, culturally literate people have these skills, and they don’t appear in a void.
Different aims, different books. Occasionally, if the teacher is very committed and skilled and the students are receptive and equipped, it can be the same book. But figure out what you’re building before you pick the tools.
“Every book their reader, and every reader their book” is a truism in library school. That said, a lot of the so-called classics will not spur a kid in today’s English class to love them. For my AP class, we had to compare and contrast 2 novels by the same author; some people went for contemporary novels, others for the ‘classics’. I thought I was edgelord when I wrote about Robert Heinlein. At least it had the benefit of being books I could engage with.
I might suggest to teachers, for at least one of the books in an English Lit class, take a survey of books the class considers ‘good’. Let the students make a case as to why the book is worth reading. The results might be surprising (and yes, you will get the jokers who push for Hustler. Let that go.)
As for Shakespeare, he’s one “classic” writer than I’m strongly in favor of keeping in the curriculum. Because so many teen movies are shameless wonderful rip offs of his plays. Get the kids up on their feet, have them read the words aloud, and explain all the bawdy jokes. It’ll give them some added joy and insight when engaging with all the contemporary stuff pulling from it.
You could do something like this with Austen too, as she’s so frequently adapted. Read Emma, watch Aisha, and assign a paper comparing Regency England and modern Bollywood!
For a couple of my High School English classes, I had a wonderful teacher, a Greek-born man named Miltiades Yiasamedes (what a name!)- though he insisted we call him “Mr. Yaz”. He was a riveting storyteller, funny, slightly manic, and taught Homer most amazingly- full of lyricism and wit, with just the right amount of sidetracking into the horny side of Greek myth. He was a bright light in a dark time for me, and there’s a reason I remember his name and have forgotten most of the others from that part of my education…
Truly an evergreen controversy. I’ve had half-lifelong arguments with several people about required reading in school.
I’d skip teaching fiction in school altogether. Like calculus, it’s either something you don’t need or something you don’t need a class for. Nonfiction is as suitable, at least as teachable, and far more useful for lost students. Most only need to learn how to compose sentences, use words properly, structure arguments, and communicate basic ideas. We should go right back to the trivium.
In the end though, I have to say we all place too much effort into the debate. As almost universally awful as literature classes are, they haven’t destroyed literacy or the book publishing industry.
Or are they? Would more people be better readers if they weren’t confronted with books they don’t want to read? Shouldn’t reading be fun? The problem lies in the separation between readers and non-readers. Readers will wrestle with challenging books because they are readers. Most people read reluctantly, if at all. Lit teachers aren’t doing them any favors with classics. They really don’t care about technique and aesthetics, and as a semi-reader I can vouch for having never fully enjoyed a classic.
I don’t know. I’m really glad I never had kids.
Also, nicoleandmaggie–yikes! That’s…an alarming syllabus, etc.
I’d ban the bible, not on religious reasons, but on the grounds that it glorifies rape, child murder, and genocide. And that is all from the Old Testament. At least two of those are from Exodus alone. Also it pretends to be actually historical, Exodus again, instead of being flagged as fiction.
I slogged my way through the classics in high school. Some, I loved. Some, I couldn’t stand.
But a lot just made me furrow my brow and ask “why are we bothering with this?” After the third Hemingway novel in four years I start wondering why we need to dwell so much on terse sentences about guys being masculine and killing things. Okay, Old Man And the Sea? I get it. But once we’ve gotten through a couple more I started to wonder what aren’t we reading instead?
And we have to face a rather unpleasant truth; a lot of the considered classics are books by straight white guys. And yes, sure, many have their place and, like ol Billy Shakes, have inestimable influence. But when the only book involving POC I got to read in my entire HS career was written by a pleasant white lady about pleasant white people defending a person of color, it kinda throws the whole thing into sharp relief. There are many books by authors of color, women authors, LGBTQ authors, disabled authors, and so forth that are just as deserving as Hawthorne (or god help us, one of the lesser Dickens novels) yet get overlooked because they were never flagged as a “classic” a century ago.
(to say nothing of the genres – I went through high school and most of college before getting a sci fi or fantasy novel. Like, geez, throw some Samuel Delaney in there and you can hit a literary jackpot – good literature, genre literature, LGBTQ author of color, post-structuralist themes…it’s kinda everything you could want to teach in 12th grade lit all in one author)
As a librarian, this post makes me VERY happy. We actually just got rid of the “Classics” label in our library system and I don’t think anyone noticed but the staff. Being forced to read “classics” in school almost killed my love of reading and if I hadn’t stumbled upon Douglas Adams and Michael Crichton (and then checked them all out from my local library) I probably wouldn’t be the reader I am today.
And actual book banning is SO rare – yes, books are removed from school curricullums or school libraries because of content, but everyone can still find them in public libraries (unless the publisher decides to stop making the books, and with so many books going out of print each year, who can tell what is “banned” and what is just done?).
As an English major and teacher, I think I’m third or fourth on this list in saying: let us teach Shakespeare with the dick jokes and stop trying to straight-wash everything! I do think there’s some merit in reading stuff that is still coming up in modern culture: Bruce’s suggestion above on how to teach Shakespeare is right on. We do have to fight school boards and curriculum people to get anything decent done in the classroom, though.
Unfortunately, whether or not kids love a book often comes down to the skill of the teacher and we’re not getting our most skilled people into the classroom (and we’re not supporting them once they are there — teacher burnout/turnover is HIGH). I was lucky enough to have many good teachers who gave me a blueprint for how to teach classics:
1) do away with the reverence, some classics will resonate with some kids and others won’t
2) let the kids critique! Many of these works are racist, sexist, or poorly thought out and allowing kids to write a scathing essay can really help them define what isn’t working in a piece of literature
3) don’t tell them what to think, I just had my oldest son texting me from college complaining about how much he hates Jane Austen — turns out his professor wanted him to write a formulaic paper on her pet theory, which is so antithetical to Austen that he was actually having trouble finding sources
I’m in favor of pushing a lot of the traditional curriculum to the curb in favor of more relevant and modern authors, but without a teacher who is knowledgable and excited about the material, we’re going to run into the same levels of ennui in the students.
Back in 90s/early 000s HS for myself, I thought I was “meh” at English and lit classes because it just never struck a chord with me. Reading, in dry fashion, most of the usual classics (Scarlet Letter, The Odyssey, Antigone).
I never did badly and still got A’s and Bs through courses, but it always seemed to be a disproportionate struggle. Then my senior year had a much more engaged teacher, and we did a full unit on dystopian Sci-Fi (1984, Brave New World, etc) and I not only loved it, I had exceled at it. In part because the stories were actually exciting to me and resonated in a way that was easy to map to modern issues and analysis.
Now, does that mean the traditional “classics” were somehow not lacking in value? No, but I like some of the suggestions above that it matters in terms of the course intent and content. You want to just get readers through the door and doing basic analysis? Give ’em things they can identify with. I can tell you I can’t remember most of my HS English and lit courses, or even what I learned, because of the material they chose to use as vehicles to teach their concepts.
Married to a university-level Shakespeare teacher (and have taught a bit of him my own self), and while I’d agree that Shakespeare (and Shaw and Ben Jonson and Aristophanes and Euripides) need to be seen, they also need to be read if they’re going to be studied. How, after all, does the director/dramaturge/performer figure out how to shape a production? And in the case of Willy S., one is also going to school on poetics and rhetoric, which means dealing with text.
But minor rant aside, books don’t ruin themselves in classrooms. They might be presented to an inappropriate audience, they might be shoehorned into a curriculum devised by ideologues or idiots or just assembled by unthinking acceptance of what’s gone before or what’s available or affordable. But mostly, I suspect, literature is badly served by mediocre teachers–or by teachers whose enthusiasms or skills are hobbled by all the other demands made on them by bureaucratically-politically-economically dysfunctional school systems.
My wife teaches Shakespeare (to college students) because she’s convinced that he’s really, really good. She teaches All Quiet on the Western Front and The Joy Luck Club and Candide and The Metamorphoses and the Odyssey because they’re good, too. Good art, good writing, good for learning how to construe a complex text, good for strengthening the muscles of the imagination. In a different setting–a high school, a grad course–the particular texts might change, but quality, as seen by a very experienced reader and practitioner (she’s a writer herself), remains the primary criterion.
And among her English-ed majors, the ones intending to be teachers, she sees students indifferent to literature as anything beyond a set if political-moral examples–or, worse yet, students whose experience of literature and art and history is stalled at the middle-school level. They’re the ones who will continue the long tradition of plodding, tin-earred, workbook-bound drones who will fail to light any fuses among their students.
I had the good fortune to have two very (and differently) effective English teachers in high school–one lived to be 101 and answered my 100th-birthday-greeting letter with a response (handwritten!) in which she recalled who I was and that I’d read SF. In 1964. Vale, Doris Vickery. You helped light the fuse.
Perhaps I’m disremembering, but I thought part of the point of “The Great Gatsby” was that Gatsby DID do the things he was famous/infamous for –???.
::Teach Shakespeare with the dick jokes.::
Cannot agree with this more — if it’s Juniors or Seniors in HS on up. By the time they’re 16, they’re old enough to know WTF’s going on with that.
::We teach the classics in part because of their lasting impact on literature. ::
Spoken like White Male Gatekeeper.
I’ve always felt the reason more people don’t get into reading for fun is they haven’t found the types of books that appeal to them. I think one thing that’d benefit students is a class where they actually sample a variety of literature of different genres and styles to get a taste of what’s out there and what speaks to them.
As a High School English teacher, I absolutely teach the dick jokes when teaching Shakespeare, AND we go into the objects of the sonnets. Why bother otherwise? And also, I want the kids to know that yes, LGBT people existed in Elizabethan England, too, and so did dick jokes, scat jokes, and basically everything else under the sun in human discourse. I also teach Shakespeare not as a text to be read, but a play to be performed, but that’s not really germane to this discussion.
The best success I ever had with a book that was not Shakespeare was when I taught Steven Gould’s JUMPER to my American Lit students. I always reserve the last quarter for truly modern lit, and that book slammed me between the eyes when I first read it at their age, so I taught it. They loved it, and the only failure involved was that about half the students decided to keep their copies despite my hounding them (they belonged to me, not the school).
I once believed in the idea of “the classics” having merit so students would go into the world with a shared vocabulary, but 1) Most people forget these books as soon as they can, if they even bothered to read them when assigned, and 2) Unless every single teacher in the US is teaching the same exact books, this idea fails right out of the gate.
In my AP classes I still teach mostly classics, but those kids basically asked for it. In my non-AP classes, I tailor my choices in readings to the students’ interests, and my own as a secondary consideration. My department largely agrees with this, which is why we’ve bought books like Neverwhere and The Hunger Games, as well as The Absolutely True Diaries of a Part-Time Indian.
::What qualifies one for judging the works of the past though? Maybe it’s simply being open to what the past has to say. ::
Except you’re not — you’re just “open” to what a bunch of White Men said that grease your smug White Male literary prejudices.
Have you ever read James Baldwin’s Go Tell it on the Mountain?
Ralph Ellison’s Invisible Man?
Angie Thomas’s The Hate U Give?
Octavia Butler’s Kindred?
Any Langston Hughes or Amiri Baraka poetry?
Isabel Allende’s The House of the Spirits?
Camilo José Cela The Hive?
Gabriel García Márquez One Hundred Years of Solitude?
Miyamoto Musashi’s The Book of Five Rings?
Murasaki Shikibu’s The Tale of Genji?
Sun Tzu’s The Art of War?
Read all those, and then maybe I’ll take your posturing seriously….
On the specific issue of classics being boring as shit, fashions in prose style are an underexamined issue. Prose style changes over time, popular prose faster than literary prose. Many people complain about Tolkien’s prose style. Had he written in the style of popular fiction of the time, no one would be complaining about his style because no one would be reading it. I find the writing style of popular fiction from my teens to stand out as dated. (Asimov wrote a very silly essay where he thought his generation had invented popular prose style, when at most it had invented that generation’s favored prose style, most of it virtually unreadable today.)
The good news is that these go in cycles. A lot of 18th century prose is surprisingly readable today, e.g. Swift. Pushing into the early 19th, this is part of why Austen is popular today.
The moral for teaching “classics” is to choose wisely, including for writing style. Not much 19th century prose plays well today. Some Twain, but honestly, only a tiny fraction of that. And while Melville really is all that, I would never inflect him on innocent youths. Most readers need a few years under their belts to grow into him.
Regarding banned books, I am against banning. Thus I was conflicted back when Amazon cheerfully sold books published by NAMBLA. “pedagogical rubber meets the educational road” indeed.
BarryF:
Amazon’s a private business, however. “Refusing to sell” is not the same as banning, as it’s being considered for schools/libraries.
I taught school for 15 years. The first couple of years I taught middle school Reading. The teacher’s text flat out admitted that none of the stories within were chosen for their “enjoyment,” but were chosen to teach skills and the basic rudiments of reading and analysis. My thought was that kids wouldn’t learn jack from reading if they didn’t enjoy what they were reading in the first place, so I began to bring in stuff I enjoyed. We read O. Henry and The Devil and Daniel Webster. We read early Stephen King from the Night Shift collection (not as much profanity), we read Anne McCaffrey’s Dragonsinger and even Harlan Ellison’s amazing “Jeffty is Five.” And do you know what? By the end of the year, those kids not only had a greater understanding of reading and analysis, most of them had started reading for fun. For. Fun. One of my proudest accomplishments as a teacher.
@Michael R. Johnston
How recently have you taught Jumper? I’m still very fond of that book, but it’s aged poorly in terms of technology in a way that a lot of other books of the same time period haven’t.
I’m curious if current teens react the same way? Or is it just an “old fashioned” book to them?
I’ve long thought that a great book for teaching high school English would be CARRIE, by Stephen King. It’s short, it’s about teenagers, it’s got plenty of sex and violence to keep kids interested, and best of all, it clearly demonstrates several different narrative styles.
Different sections of the book are told in first-person memoir, third-person omniscient narrator, and epistolary styles. Discussing the pros and cons of each one in class would follow naturally.
I remember reading Native Son in high school and being horrified by it. Thank goodness, I assured myself, that we don’t treat black people like that anymore. (This was the late 80s. I was very naive.)
Some have argued that reading the classics gives us “cultural literacy” so we have an understanding of references in other literature, pop culture, etc. In which case, keep Shakespeare but surely we can ditch Silas whatsisface.