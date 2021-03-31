Reader Request Week 2021 #5: American Fascism
Posted on March 31, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 29 Comments
Rick asks:
Being a child of the late 20th century, I always thought the USA was somehow immune to fascism, and I’m honestly surprised to discover recently that this isn’t the case. Is this simple naivete, or have things fundamentally changed in American politics?
Well, you know. In 1939 American Nazis held a rally at Madison Square Garden. It was very well attended! And among other things they hung a big damn portrait of George Washington between their swastikas, with full intent:
That giant portrait of George Washington was no afterthought. “One of the things they tried to do was to say that this is what America has always been and this is what the Founding Fathers would have supported,” said Churchwell. Indeed, they referred to Washington as “America’s first fascist.”
And they might have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for that meddling World War II and Germany (and Nazism) becoming the enemy. Inconvenient for the American Nazis, that. Set the whole fascist movement back decades in the US.
At least, the part that overtly called itself fascism. But otherwise it still managed. McCarthyism? That was fascism. Jim Crow? Fascism. Definition nerds will quibble about whether America’s long-standing authoritarian, anti-democratic impulses qualify as true fascism, but two things here. One: If it quacks like a duck, etc. Two, let us recall that when actual no-shit fascists were looking at ways to codify their power and to demonize their enemies, including and specifically the Jews, where did they look for useful examples? If your answer is anything other than “Why, at the United States and its systemic suppression of its own minorities over the years,” then, surprise! Here’s a reading list to catch you up.
To be clear, the US is not (directly) responsible for the rise of Nazism and the horrors it perpetrated on the Jewish population of Europe. Hitler was fucking evil, and Europe was not exactly new to anti-semitism in the first half of the 20th century. Hitler would have found a way to get where he wanted to go, and the German nation would have gone along, as it largely did. But this doesn’t change the fact that when the Nazis were looking for pertinent examples for legally disenfranchising parts of its own population, the United States was there for it, with laws that, if not technically fascist in themselves (quibble away, definition nerds!), were certainly proto-fascist.
In a larger sense, the history of the United States is a history of Will to Power, competing neck-to-neck with what we prefer to see as our more noble and democratic Power to the People. What is “Manifest Destiny” if not Deus Vult in mid-18th century dress? Did the US not essentially pick fights with Mexico and Spain for land and political influence? Did it not ignore whatever treaties it made with the Native Americans whenever it felt like it? Did it not rise to prominence on the labor and pain of African slaves, and tear itself apart because the South decided it was better to gamble on a quick war to keep those slaves, than to imagine them as people? And then, having freed those slaves, did the US then not engage in a century-long effort to keep those slaves and their descendants as legally close to a slave state as possible? Did the US not likewise demonize and restrict the rights of Chinese and other Asians? In the end, who benefited from the United States, who still benefits from it, and how was it managed that only they received the vastly largest share of the benefit?
If you know the answers to these questions, and yet still wonder how the United States might not be immune to fascism, the likely problem is that you’re hung up on the word “fascism” rather than the conceptual, social and political elements that allow for fascism. “Fascism” is a brand. Authoritarianism is the substance inside the can. The United States has had all of the ingredients for authoritarianism as long as it’s existed, and we make a fresh batch of it whenever we feel like it.
To go back to World War II, one of its side effects was that for as long as the generation who fought it was the engine of the economy and politically active, overt fascism was more difficult to support in the US — we could manage it if we could, say, argue we were doing it to fight communism or something, but indulging in it purely for its own sake was a bad look. But the generation that fought World War II is mostly dead now, and a lot of their (white) children are of the opinion that maybe fascism got a bad rap — it’s not so bad, it’s just how it was done before that’s the problem. Creeping fascism has been the goal of the US Republican Party for a while now, what with its policy of steadily eroding and ignoring democratic norms, and its strategy of creating economic and informational insecurity to scare poor and working class whites, with the goal of inflaming their systemically-inculcated bias toward racism, for the benefit of the wealthiest of its party members, and to retain power even (especially) as the majority of US citizens have left it and its political interests behind.
And it certainly got a boost in that from Donald Trump! If someone like Mitch McConnell is the GOP’s ego, Trump is its id, a loud, proudly ignorant racist and buffoon who doesn’t give a shit about democracy, admires dictators, was enraged he wasn’t treated as a king, and who ended his presidency with an attempted putsch against his democratically chosen successor. Trump may not have come into the White House as a fascist, but he certainly left as one. His party — with some notable exceptions — gave him aid and comfort in his transformation and in his attempt to overthrow democracy in the United States. Moreover, it is now actively, unapologetically and with full fervor attempting to curtail the ability of United States citizens to participate in the democratic process, in a manner we haven’t seen so openly since the time when the Nazis were looking for a legal model for the persecution of the Jews and everyone else they found inconvenient. That is in fact actual fascism. You could say fascism has captured the GOP, but that ignores that fascism (and specifically, white christianist fascism) was always the plan, from at least Newt Gingrich onward. The Republicans meant to get here. And now they are here.
But again: We have always been here, in one way or another, here in these United States. The greatness of the US, its ability to be an actual force for good, and for hope, and for the democratic model of governance, has always gone hand in hand with its ability to be the worst of nations, and to indulge in authoritarianism, imperialism, bigotry and, yes, fascism. What we work for — what you should be working for, anyway — is to have the better aspects of our nation to be in the fore, so it may be the sort of country that fascism can’t provide: Tolerant, wise, open, diverse and focused on the common weal.
During the Trump administration I would occasionally see on Twitter: “If you were wondering what you would have done in Germany during the rise of the Nazis, it’s whatever you are doing now.” That was true! Just remember it’s always been true, in every time, here in the United States. Our nation’s darker nature is always there, and is always waiting for good people to lack conviction and to do nothing. Whatever you’re doing now, that’s what you’re doing to fight that darker nature. Or not. It’s up to you.
(There’s still time to get in a topic request for this year’s Reader Request Week — go here to learn how to do it and to leave a topic suggestion!)
— JS
1. This is (obviously) a political post, so the Mallet is out. Please be polite to each other and stick to the topic.
2. Do me a favor and try not to engage in whataboutism here. Certainly the US Democratic party is far from perfect (and indeed in its past it was the one who happily housed the worst part of the American political experience), but at this moment in time there’s one party that stood by and did nothing while its leader tried to overthrow democracy, and is now attempting to curtail voting right all across the US, and guess what? It ain’t the Democrats. So, nah, my dudes. “Both sides” bullshit is gonna get the Mallet.
3. Likewise, let’s take as read #NotAllRepublicans and #NotAllConservatives, because I know several conservatives and Republicans in my own life who are horrified and embarrassed at the heel turn the GOP has explicitly made these last several years. That said, I do think those Republicans/conservatives should be louder than the rest of us about what’s happened to that party and political movement (and some of them have, which is nice).
4. But if you are a conservative/Republican who is outraged at me noting that the GOP is an actual fascist, anti-democratic party at this moment in time: I mean, have you tried having it not be fascist and anti-democratic? I would love if you would try that! Thanks in advance for your effort.
Nice! Love the historical synopsis! Also, too, the call to keep being better.
As a recommendation for folks who aren’t into the whole fascism thing, there’s a YouTube guy by the name of “Beau of the Fifth Column” who is of a similar mindset, and is worth listening to.
We’ve had the symbols for a long time: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fasces#Examples_of_US_fasces_iconography
One of your best essays.
An elderly family friend who grew up in 1930s Germany told us around 1990-2000 that he could see clearly how the US was going the same way his childhood Germany did.
I only take issue with your assertions that the US is uniquely wonderful AND uniquely awful.
I feel like the two great lies of “American Exceptionalism” are that somehow we are exceptionally virtuous or exceptionally vice ridden. Right now we (and China, and at least to the extent they have nukes, Russia) are uniquely positioned to do great damage, but that’s not an aspect of vice and more of simple (amorally evaluated) power. In the 19th Century it was Britain and France, etc. etc.
Other than that, and that all people have both authoritarians and open minded folks among them (Altermeyer’s research on the authoritarian mindset points us at the universal experience that some people just want a strongman/woman to run everything the “way it should be”.)
I’m not aware of saying the US was unique, and that’s certainly not supported in the text.
You’re actually underselling the situation — it’s not that the US is vulnerable to undemocratic rule, it’s that the United States has never been a democracy, in the sense of having a government in which the will of the people is represented and expressed. The vast majority of Americans have been formally or informally disenfranchised for almost all of American history (eg, women until 1920, Black Americans largely until the 1960s and even up to now). That’s not government “of the people, for the people, and by the people” except perhaps briefly in the modern era.
We’re not losing our long-standing commitment to democracy: we never had one.
(And no, the Democrats don’t get a pass. They’re may be doing the right thing right now, but they’re the villains of the post-Civil War reestablishment of Jim Crow, including an actually successful insurrection in Wilmington NC in 1898. They’ve improved since then? Great! Keep working at it.)
Yup. One of the things that I (history major, general lover of history) always find really grating is when someone (typically a politician) says [insert bad, undemocratic/racist/etc thing here] is UnAmerican. No, chances are very high that it’s as American as Apple Pie. And that’s just the problem!
I try to be cautious about falling for monocausal explanations of thorny problems, but I really think so much of this is explained by Bob Altemeyer’s The Authoritarians, coupled with the way the parties have sorted over the past ~55 years. Reactionaries have always been here, but now they’re concentrated in 1 party and driving that bus.
I can sympathize with the person posting the question to you John. I felt at one point that as a society we overall were moving forward and slowly getting it that we had to treat all with equality and fairness. Sure we stumbled along and had setbacks but overall I felt we were moving forward. Then starting in the 1990’s I started noting people like Atwater and Gingrich and started worrying a bit.
The feel of the GOP felt more like it was getting nastier and darker as the 90’s ended and the 00’s started up. The next twenty years were a real shit show and utterly depressing that so many millions of people embraced hate, racism, sexism and homophobia in mass.
Though we see a lot of positivity there just is too much nastiness and embracing and forwarding of inhumane policies. I just don’t know what to make of it anymore.
The first female president of the American Political Science Association said something similar in 1991, arguing “the American experiment” was actually two experiments simultaneously running on parallel tracks, one in democracy, the other in tyranny. Eventually democracy prevailed and banished tyranny, which has always proven the more brittle system due to its manifold injustices. But ideas don’t die, and circumstances change, bringing bad old ideas back to the surface refurbished in new packaging…
Paragon Lost – in part it was a deliberate project. Our esteemed host mentioned Gingrich. Well. Google “Gingrich: Language, a Key Mechanism of Control.” It’s blueprint for the demonization of one’s political adversaries. He didn’t invent that kind of thing, obviously. But he absolutely went all in on it.
https://www.transcend.org/tms/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Newt-Gingrich-Language-A-Key-Mechanism-of-Control-1990.pdf
Look at the list under “contrasting” words. Any of that sound familiar?
I found that in particular very helpful/useful.
Thank you.
The organization and ideological infrastructure predated Gingrich. Rick Pearlstein’s “Before the Storm” does a good job of detailing the grievances given voice in Barry Goldwater’s 1964 campaign, and transmitted itself in more and more virulent strains ever since. Trump should not be viewed as sui generis, but merely as the latest variant of nominally “conservative” grievance that can only be fulfilled through the death of its host.
detailing the grievances given voice in Barry Goldwater’s 1964 campaign, and transmitted itself in more and more virulent strains ever since
Grievances which, in turn, had gestated in the resentment of the southern Dixiecrats of the 1940s and 50s. The only states Goldwater won (besides his home state of Arizona) were ex-Confederate states. The modern Republican Party is following in a long American history of limiting power to the acceptable.
“Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect.” – Frank Wilhoit
Every time the subject of fascism and the definition thereof arises, I always feel compelled to link to the Life in the Fash Lane series of four videos from Some More News.
This is not rocket science.
A quick-and-easy definition of fascism is “authoritarianism plus xenophobia”. The xenophobia can take various forms: racism, anti-Semitism, tribalism, …
Several European countries have had fascist regimes. Authoritarianism and xenophobia have been present systematically.
Trump is blatantly authoritarian. Trump is blatantly xenophobe. Therefore, Trump is fascist. His followers are either fascists themselves, or fascist-fellow-travelers.
I was uncomfortably noting the proto-fascism brewing on the USian right long before Trump made it obvious–but then, I read It Can’t Happen Here back in 1961. (I’m amazed to see a copy of that Dell paperback edition for sale for $69 via AbeBooks. Must check the basement shelves for hidden gold.) The rise of the Tea Party and its metamorphosis into Trumpism was just the froth atop the bubbling cauldron. (I’d better abandon that metaphor right now.) As several posters have already observed, things started to get really nasty back when Gingrich & Co. took off the gloves and went bare-knuckle in the conventional-politics arenas, followed by the rise of the plutocracy-funded fear & rage machine (propaganda mills masquerading as think tanks).
John’s brand/contents metaphor (fascism on the label, authoritarianism in the can) is apt, though it doesn’t quite address the interesting varieties of programs and interest groups or the body-of-technique/organizing-myth recipe for the varieties of authoritarianism. I try not to be over-alarmed at comparisons between early-1930s Germany and our current situation, but those parallels remain ominous.
John-
You have written, over the years, a good many very important posts in this blog (“important” in the sense of having the potential to disseminate ideas and illuminate discussion on capital-I important topics far beyond the reach of the blog itself).
I believe this one claims a spot in the Top Ten of those Important Scalzi Posts, right out of the gate.
Thank you.
Tucker Carlson and guest just agreed that liberalism is driving former conservatives into fascism, because otherwise we’ll massacre them and/or put them into internment camps!
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2021/3/30/2023717/-Blaming-the-left-red-pilled-conservatives-ready-to-give-up-on-democracy-and-embrace-fascism?detail=emaildkre
John when are you going to stop posting on trivia and get to the important topics of the day? :D
Okay, some thoughts:
1) here in Kalamazoo, 100 or so Proud Boys had an illegal rally (no permit) last August, and many of them drove here in cars with the license plates removed. Totally, flagrantly illegal and we also had 100 police (from 5 jurisdictions I’m told) all dressed up in battle gear and they did nothing to stop the PB, but aided and abetted. How? Made a safe space for the PB to march, and a cordon for their illegal cars. (They did manage to arrest some COUNTER-protestors and one journalist :-/)
This happened elsewhere, of course, and it absolutely was a training exercise (along with a recruitment exercise) for the 1/6 insurrection, which itself is a training / recruitment exercise for…
(2) my own feeling is that, despite the occasional feel-good story of someone being won over to the light, you’ve gotta punch Nazis. (e.g., World War II, and also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/43_Group as an example. Also, the partisans – in Belorus, for example. Jews who fought back alongside the Bielski brothers had a 50% survival rate, versus effectively 0% for those who didn’t.
(3) and you also have to deplatform and censor them. Some speech is violence.
(4) the essential bottom line is to speak up. i hate that, in my own Jewish family, we have dum dums who voted for Trump (and a few days later celebrating their father’s WWII service, c’mon connect the dots!). But I hate even more the members of my family who are all, “shh! don’t make a scene” when I raise the possibility of confronting them.
(5) here’s a really good video on how the modern American Nazis (aka alt-right) recruit and convert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P55t6eryY3g&t=626s
Thanks for making the space for the discussion, John.
Excellent points, but don’t underplay what Henry Ford gave to Hitler.
https://www.thenation.com/article/archive/ford-and-fuhrer/
One more thing – I believe it was FDR’s New Deal that really took the wind out of the rising American Nazi movement. Massive unemployment, poverty, and disenfranchisement – as per Germany post WWI – is THE breeding ground for Nazis.
So if Biden doesn’t massively invest in jobs programs, public infrastructure, public health, etc. – or if his programs are mostly smoke and mirrors – then the Dems will have made it that much more likely we get a full-on fascist regime in 2024.
It’s also about cultural resentment, though. Economic issues only explains so much. I agree it doesn’t help and the Dems should go big (they’ve got 2 years, basically).
I mean, there was a massive reactionary backlash to the Civil Rights movement. The 1960s were pretty prosperous, were they not? I’ll grant that things got tougher in the 70s with the oil shock/staglation, but the reaction was well underway by that point (Nixon, 2 term President!).
Obviously we want to make the culture war less salient to people. I just have this nagging feeling like prosperity just doesn’t do what we’d like it to do. Sometimes I think it frees people to vote their (cultural/racial) grievances.
The one thing that really drives my wife crazy is when some commentator, after yet another hate crime/mass shooting/your recent event here, will piously say, “This isn’t who we are.”
Yes, it is exactly who we are! Maybe not me and hopefully not you, but overall, just look at the history, dude. The list of names goes back way before Trayvon Martin, or even Emmitt Till, for that matter,
If you voted for Trump, it is DEFINITELY you!
Dr. Ken Hicks –
Rick Pearlstein’s books are great. I esp. recommend the audiobook of the first one (on the Goldwater years) because the narrator is fantastic.
However, they’re also infuriating because they show how, generation after generation, the Right pulls exactly the same shit.
Sharp and astute as always, John. I love when you get political. I admit I would do further, and declare the US a fascist democracy. It’s not evenly distributed because our diversity is strength in the face of tyranny, but there is plenty of collusion between the wealthy capitalists and major swathes of the government.
It’s a benign despotism for enough of “the right people” to evade as much scrutiny as it deserves, but occasionally we have to address the infection with some antiseptic. I guess we’re stuck with it though, for now.
FDR’s New Deal
I’ll just note that two of the most important parts of the New Deal — unemployment insurance and Social Security — deliberately excluded the vast majority of African-American workers.