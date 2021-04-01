I Got Moderna’d
Posted on April 1, 2021
That’s right, y’all, I have been vaccinated! To be more specific, I got my first dose of Moderna. I’m due for my second shot at the end of the month.
In case you didn’t see, I had corona back in early December. Though it wasn’t bad for me, I decided to get vaccinated anyways because there’s like different strains and sometimes you can get it twice and yada yada, so better safe than sorry!
While I am not the biggest fan of needles, it wasn’t that bad, it only hurt for a split second, which was when they first injected the needle. But then I didn’t even feel it when they pulled it out! Definitely worth being vaccinated over, anyways.
It’s been about four hours since I got it, and so far my only side effect is a sore arm. It’s very tender, mostly in the part of my arm I got the injection in, but I’m hoping that that will go away in a day or two.
Anyways, I’ve heard with Moderna that the second shot will really do me in in terms of side effects, but I was told I might not even experience any at all since I already had COVID! So here’s hoping, but I’ll probably update y’all when I get the second shot and let you know if it knocks me on my ass or not.
Have you had your shot(s) yet? Did it hurt? Did you have any side effects? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
I’m glad you could get your first shot of the vaccine! I live in Mexico and under the plan here I won’t be eligible for the vaccine for another month (and being eligible and getting an appointment are not the same…).
My first shot (Pfizer) left me with a slightly sore arm, which was much more so the next day and gone by the day after. The second shot has definitely had anecdotally stronger side effects in my circle.
Good luck!
I got the Pfizer (second dose about five weeks ago now). The only side effects were slight soreness at the injection site for a day. My wife got Moderna (second shot two days ago). She had no significant effects from the first, but the second has caused some joint tenderness.
I have had the first dose, so far, of the AstraZeneca vaccine. My arm was quite sore for 24 hours and a little sore when pressed for another couple of days. I also had fatigue and muscle aches for most of the following day and spent a lot of that day sleeping.
I got the first Pfizer shot — sore arm that day, under the weather for the next few days, and a sour stomach that seems to be hanging on a week later….
Had my first Pfizer shot 3 hours and 39 minutes ago. So far no side effects, but I didn’t feel the needle go in, so maybe this is all an elaborate simulation?
Happy for you!
I don’t qualify until Monday. That’s when I’ll start spending my days hitting Refresh. My parents, siblings, and husband are all underway. That only leaves my 22 and 19 yr olds and they aren’t even on a future list yet (NJ).
Johnson and Johnson 5 hours ago. Or, at least the little bandaid says so. Barely felt the shot, doesn’t even hurt at the site. No special effects at all. Feel kind of cheated.
First Pfizer shot on March 29. No side effects other than a very small bit of soreness in the arm.
Second shot scheduled for April 16.
Yes, I got my first Moderna shot last week. My arm was sore for a couple of days. I am also a little concerned about the side effects of that second shot.
Moderna back in the middle of January (1a). Sore arm only, both times. I’ve read that the older you are, the less side effects, but I’ve seen both. My shingles shot was worse. I did have to send my NP home after her second Moderna. Serious muscle cramps. And she’s never called in sick before, like ever. Well technically that still holds.
Anyway the takeaway is ‘who knows’?
My husband (who works in a hospital) got his second Moderna about two months ago and was flat on his back for 48 hours afterwards. Now – he is very much of the “man pain” stereotype, but I have heard others also flattened. I’m curious to hear if having already had COVID makes you less susceptible to those side effects!
Congrats on the vaccination!!
Pfizer here. Zach was exhausted for 24 hours after his. We’ve both had sore arms – but nothing worse than a TDAP shot. I slept hard the first night but have been fine since.
His 2nd is on 4/17 and mine is 4/20. I’ve heard that we might be more sore/more tired after that, so we’ll see.
I also had Moderna. My aftereffects weren’t horrible either time, but definitely were more severe with the second dose.
Ditto exactly @Michael I. First shot, not much, second on the 16th. We’ll see.
I got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday, my experience mirrors yours. I hope the second dose in a few weeks isn’t too bad. I haven’t had covid and heard the second round can have more of a reaction. We’ll see, still worth it!
I’m 34 hours into dose #2 of Moderna. Currently, I have a sore arm, I’m having hot / cold flashes, I have a low grade fever, and I’m sleeping a lot. All of these bad things are mild, & I’ve never had COVID. I figure I’ll be over it by Saturday morning. I give all of these symptoms a rating of “meh”.
Congrats on getting vaccinated!
Good for you.
I’ve had both shots – both Pfizer. Nothing with the first; a little lightheaded with the second.
My wife had the Moderna vaccine: sore arm for 24 hrs with the first; a little like a mild flu (headache, fatigue, feeling a little “crappy”) for 24 hours with the second. Her doctor thinks she had straight up COVID-19 in August – loss of senses of taste and smell; wracking cough; fever and chills; feeling crappy with a capital “C” — but my wife was tested twice and was negative both times. Her doctor told her that one is more likely to get a false negative than a false positive. Regardless, she doesn’t want to risk being that sick again. Good luck to you and your family.
I had my 2nd Pfizer shot on March 15th. It knocked me out the next day with chills and a fever. It only lasted about 8 hours.
Welcome to House Moderna… my Lady is in House Phizer, I’ve yet to meet a Johnson & Johnson…
I’m just now 2 weeks from my second Moderna shot, so should be as immune as I’m going to get. My arm hurt for both, but nothing more for me — I maybe got sleepy a little earlier than I would have after the second one, but it’s hard to be sure.
My wife and I each got our first Pfizer shot about a week ago. Side effects for us consisted mainly of somewhat sore arms. For me it wasn’t quite as bad as the Shingles vaccine; that was my worst vaccine experience so far.
Michael S Brown, I like your “House Moderna” and “House Pfizer” wording. One friend is about to get J&J. Are you thinking House as in Dune, Game of Thrones, Jacksonian Houses, or some other mythos?
Congratulations on your vaccine!
I was astounded two days ago to be able to find an appointment today – I thought I’d be waiting until May or June. And once I booked it, I was astounded again by the flood of relief that washed over me, knowing that I would soon be protected. I didn’t realize until that moment just how stressed I was over not being able to find an appointment.
I had my first Pfizer today at noon, and so far have noticed nothing beyond a bit of soreness at the injection site. My second shot is scheduled for three weeks from today, and I have heard from many sources that post-vaccine symptoms are more likely after the second shot. I experienced that with my second shot of Shingrix last year, too.
My spouse had his first jab with Pfizer three weeks ago and is scheduled for his second this coming Saturday. He had virtually no symptoms from the first one, not even arm soreness.
My sibling had her first shot of Moderna a couple of weeks ago, and reported a very, very sore arm that lasted four days after the injection. It was the entire length of her arm, not just the injection site, and was bad enough that she really didn’t want to do anything with that arm for those four days. She had classic Covid symptoms in late March last year, when there were essentially no test supplies anywhere but in hospitals, so she wasn’t able to be tested. Her doc is pretty sure she had it, though.
I will say that the older the person is who gets the shot, the fewer symptoms they report afterward. It makes sense – a younger person’s immune system is more robust and responsive, and likelier to kick into high gear in the presence of a vaccine. Some doctors even advocate giving seniors over 65 a double dose of the seasonal flu vaccine for that reason.
I hope your symptoms are trivial, Athena, and that you make a full and fast recovery! Congratulations again on joining the vaccinated, and here’s to health all round!
I got my second Moderna shot on Monday and today was the first day I felt somewhat normal and spent most of the day out of bed and dressed. Chills, skin sensitivity, and fever the first night. Fatigue and body aches all day the second day, and fatigue the third. My arm isn’t quite as sore as the first shot though, although it is slightly swollen.
Worth it, though!
Down here in OZ I got my first shot of AstraZenika a week ago. No real symptoms. 2nd shot is 12 weeks.
I’ve been double Pfizer’d and the waiting period expires next Wednesday. I’m planning on going to Planet Fitness for the first time in a year.
First shot, no symptoms.
Second shot, some nausea day one, arm hurt day two , and several days of fatigue.
Congrats on your first shot!
Got my second Pfizer today. First one left me with a pretty sore arm, and maybe some tiredness but not much. Arm is sore again, no surprise, but we’ll see if anything else crops up in the next day.
I had both Moderna shots and had no side-effects at all. Not even a sore arm. I had not had Covid-19, either. My wife has had the first shot and had some arm pain the next day, but nothing else.
Now, the shingles vaccine was a different story. I was sick the next day after both shots of that one. So, I’m not immune to side-effects, just not affected by the Moderna vaccine. (Yah!)
I am not vaccinated yet, only because – as a 52-year old nonessential worker in good health living in a blue state where a good percent of the population does want their shots -I’ve only just this week become eligible to even pre-register. We’ll see how long it takes to actually get an appointment…
I got my first Moderna shot this past Sunday afternoon
I began to notice shoulder soreness that evening
It was definitely sore on
Monday and Tuesday which I treated with aspirin and a heating pad
I had headaches on Tuesday and Wednesday and fatigue for one day as well
Otherwise things were back to nominal by Thursday evening
I get my first shot on the third. I’m assuming it will be Pfizer, at least the confirmation screen at the signup website had a link to the Pfizer info sheet.
A friend of mine works at the Union Pacific HQ, and they ran a Moderna vaccine clinic for employees. He didn’t have any side effects worth noting, but one of his co-workers missed a couple days of work after shot 2. Hope you and your immune system have an easy time of it.
Got my first just over a week ago (Pfizer) and felt a little dumpty for a couple days; next one in two weeks. I’ve had flu shots hit me worse but I get mine every year.