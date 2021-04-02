New Books and ARCs, 4/2/21
Posted on April 2, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 11 Comments
No foolin’, April’s first stack of new books and ARCs has got something for just about everybody in it. What here is a book you’d like to have for your own this spring? Share in the comments!
New Matt Ruff!!!
Broken Kingdom
Murderbot Diaries
Best of Walter Jon Williams
murderbot diaries
Murderbot is a treat! An original (at least in my experience) “reluctant” hero.
I am jealous every time I see those Sub Press books there.
That’s a very attractive pile of books.
I loved the Queendom of Sol quadrilogy, so the new Wil Mccarthy jumped out at me. I hope there’s more with collapsium-based inventions.
LOVE the Murderbot stories
Out of curiosity, are the Subterranean books numbered or publisher’s copies?
Um, Murderbot all in one volume? Yes, please. And I’ll take any and all Jemisin that she wants to write.
Lafferty and Winters!