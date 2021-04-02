Reader Request Week 2021 #8: Local Favorites
Posted on April 2, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 18 Comments
srs asks:
Whenever we visit family in Ohio, they like to take us to Marion’s pizza. As an Ohio resident, can you explain the appeal?
(I didn’t think it was bad, just completely unremarkable and not deserving the enthusiasm)
We have a Marion’s near me (they’re Marion’s Piazza’s, not “Marion’s Pizza”; it’s describing a place, not a food), and I would agree with the assessment that the pizza there is perfectly fine but not particularly memorable or exceptional in any significant way. Likewise the ambiance is not especially notable; the one near me has an interior that is meant to resemble a piazza, which is doesn’t, really, but it’s their thing, so fine. You order in a line and then you pick up when your order is called and then you eat and then you leave. It’s fine! But it’s not the greatest dining experience you’ll ever experience (and if it is, get out more).
It’s not great! But it’s local, and it’s what people grew up with and establish as their baseline of what pizza (or burgers, or burritos or whatever) are and should be. It’s their version, the version that looms large in their head. And therefore, it’s the best! And therefore, they want to share it with you.
And it get it — not with Marion’s, which I did not grow up with, but with In-N-Out Burger, which I did. To me, the In-N-Out Double Double (animal style, of course) is the platonic ideal of the fast food burger, the burger all other fast food burgers aspire to be, and largely fail at becoming. It’s not that those other burgers are bad, some of them are quite good, they’re just not the Double Double. They can’t be blamed for that. The only thing that can be a Double Double is a Double Double.
Then people who did not grow up with In-N-Out try a Double Double and… they think it’s fine? But not the greatest burger in the history of fast food burgers and perhaps not worth making an actual pilgrimage for, and waiting in either In-N-Out’s ridiculously long drive-thru lines or jamming one’s self into their famously crowded (in pre-COVID times) dining rooms. “It’s good but it’s not Whataburger/Culver’s/insert regional chain they grew up with here” is their take.
Which makes sense to me, because that’s what they grew up with. That’s what’s established in their mind as the platonic fast food burger. And they are no more wrong about that as I am about the Double Double being the best fast food burger, or srs’ family thinking Marion’s is the exemplar of pizza, or anyone thinking their own particular area’s specific weird food of choice is pretty amazing and worth sharing.
The last one, incidentally, is how Krissy and I found ourselves at Maid-Rite a couple months after moving to Ohio, because locals swore their loose-meat sandwiches were legendary and we couldn’t consider ourselves locals until we had some of our own. Well, we wanted to experience the local thing! So we went! And it was fine! But also I’ve never developed a fanatical love for loose-meat sandwiches in the time since. I missed the window in which the “it’s local and therefore awesome” filter would get passed over them. This is also why I am entirely immune to the so-called “charms” of “Cincinnati Chili,” which strikes me as an abomination of the word “chili” and also of the word “food.” But other people love it. I am content to let them love it. They can have my share. More for them.
The thing about local favorites is this: when people are taking you to the local favorite, what they’re doing is saying “this is a what I love, and is a part of how I see myself, I want to share it with you.” It’s not about the food so much as it is about the experience and what it means to them. And one can certainly honor that impulse, even if one finds the actual food underwhelming. And they will do the same, when you are sharing your personal regional favorite, if you have one, which you almost certainly do.
I was with you until you dissed Cincinnati Chili. When I lived in Middletown I was a Skyline addict and have never lost the habit. Now if you’re referring to that wannabe GoldStar I completely understand….
Marian’s I get as someone who moved to Dayton as an adult. It’s not the greatest pizza, but I get the appeal. I agree with you on Cincinnati chili. Why Skyline is so popular is one of the more enduring mysteries of this part of Ohio.
They trick may be finding out what previous immigrants to the area tout as the local favorites.
When I moved to Binghamton, NY, two friends who’d preceded me by a couple years took me to Lupo’s Spiedie & Rib Pit for spiedies.
They were fantastic!
Though my wife and I moved away 25 years ago, we still have spiedie sauce shipped down to Alabama to make our own.
I tried Cincinnati chili recently. “Pumpkin spice sloppy-joe sauce over spaghetti” was how I described it. It’s not bad, it might even be good under the right circumstances. Fortunately I knew enough not to expect actual chili.
It’s funny how being local can also have absolutely nothing to do with it! I’ve never been in Cincinnati in my life; the closest I’ve been is a single ride on I-70 during my college years…and yet, I love Cincinnati chili (though admittedly it’s better if you find a recipe and do it yourself; it’s a product that REALLY does not translate well when canned). I drive a lot of pizza fanatics crazy with my refusal to anoint any of America’s many wonderful varieties as “the ideal” (though I do get salty with huffy NYC partisans who dismiss Chicago deep-dish as “a casserole”), and as a Buffalonian, I drive a lot of locals crazy by insisting that yes, there are many wonderful ways of doing chicken wings out there, and yes, dipping them in Ranch dressing is perfectly fine (the local default is blue cheese).
…and then there are those of us who hate many of the “local favorites” we grew up with because we spent a lot of time working in non-chain restaurant kitchens.
D*ck’s Burgers taste like a bag of… They’re horribly overcooked, with not enough contrast between the supposed fabulous smashed-crusty exterior and the interior (because they’re too thin to have an “interior”), the buns have all the fabulous flavor and texture of a grocery-store white loaf from the 60s, the cheese is almost flavorless, the condiments vastly oversalted and too sparing at the same time (and do not get me started on any vegetable matter; if you’re serving green tomatoes, you’ve got to cook them first, and probably not plop them on a burger in the first place)… They haven’t improved in half a century. When there’s more flavor in the equivalent offering from McZorgle’s, your local favorite has problems. And when the staff would be considered surly in Paris, you’ve got a real winner.
I like the concept of five-way chili — just not the usual execution. When done with good, spicy-hot-but-heat-isn’t-the-only-flavoring homemade chili with beans that has a hint of cinnamon (barely noticeable) and molé, mixed in with properly prepared robust pasta, with sweet onions and a really sharp cheese, a five-way is a nice change from the routine. Not to mention a good way to feed teenaged boys (and what I describe there is only marginally more expensive than expected; trust me, I had two of those teenaged boys). But if the cinnamon is in the front of the mouth, with no bitter balance, the chili is plopped on top of overcooked American-generic spaghetti five minutes before serving and swimming on a colored-water ooze, with a scattering of last week’s onion trimmings and grated “American cheese-food product” on top — that is, Skyline! — not so much.
And pizza. That restaurant was an Italian family restaurant run by Sicilian immigrants. You can guess my opinion of almost all “local pizza favorites”… beginning with “if it takes less than 48 hours to prepare the dough, fail.”
I used to travel for a living, and to me, one of the pinnacles of this is Stewart’s Shops. They are a gas station/convenience store chain that has really good ice cream. When I’m was in the area of a Stewart’s Shop, I stopped in. I loved having an ice cream outside on a picnic table. And yet, it’s a GAS STATION. Ridiculous, right?
Raleigh, NC has an interesting one-two punch of local burger joints: Char-Grill and Cook Out. For me, Cook Out is better, but you know wars have been fought, civilizations have been decimated, card tables have been upended and fruit cakes have been left abandoned and untouched when the battle lines have been drawn. Lo, there was weeping and sadness when the great C-G/CO battle of 1997 stormed the nearby Chapel Hill area, laying waste to a mini-mall recycling dumpster.
You are so right—what we grow up with is our standard for the way it should taste. I’ve read fiction set in the not too distant future where, for example, someone who has grown up drinking synthetic coffee is given a cup of real coffee. He raves about how good it tastes. I always think that no, he would think it doesn’t match up to what coffee should taste like because he is used to the other drink.
Kelly C – agree 100%. We whip up a batch using our own version(s) of the recipe about every 3 months. Tried holding a CChili party once but despite trying to be polite the guests all seemed unenthused.
You want to start a civil war? Start talking crap about regional barbeque.
We’ll have to try Marians next time we are going through Ohio, but I totally agree with you on the whole Cincinnati Chili thing.
You’re right about liking and praising what you grew up with.
In an earlier time, for me in SoCal it was Bob’s Big Boy. I loved those Big Boy burgers, and likely still would if the chain still existed.
Later, when I went to work in Santa Ana, CA, there was an In-N-Out nearby and I liked that Double-Double from the first bite, though by that time I’d had plenty of other burgers.
Now I’m in the Portland area of Oregon, and though there are three In-N-Out locations, none are within an hour round trip, and with pandemic and all I’ve not made the trip. But if they open one closer, I’ll be a regular.
of course, local favorites can be tricky. I grew up in Texas and love me some BBQ. But after moving to KY and trying Burgoo, I decided that Kentuckians didn’t understand the concept.
I think Cincinnati Chili works pretty well as spaghetti sauce, too, and will happily eat it.
I’m just not under any misapprehension that it’s chili.
This raises the question, what local favorites really are all that?
I moved to Maryland as an adult, and was introduced to the crab cake. A good crab cake is good, but not life changing. It also is expensive. I rarely eat one, as the cost-benefit ratio doesn’t work out for me.
On the other hand, I also lived in Philadelphia for a few years, also moving there as an adult. A good hoagie is amazing. Also cheaper than a crab cake, though more unhealthy.
The problem with ‘local favorites’ is that my personal ones are all one-offs and nobody relates to them. If Massachusetts has a local favorite it’s ‘Dunkin Donuts,’ can’t get away from them.
There is one ‘Mexican’ food chain I like, and no it doesn’t have ‘taco’ in the name. Food’s good and the margaritas are strong. But the best burritos are from a seasonal spot in Southbridge.
But In and Out is the best burger! ahem I would be curious to find out something. For example, when companies put one of their restaurants in a different country they tend to tailor it for that particular area and the food sometimes tastes different than where they originally come from because of certain factors, one of them being water. Now, if In and Out started to put stores on the east coast more, would the same thing happen? I’m so used to it being a certain taste here in SoCal and maybe someone visiting might not like it much because of the taste our ingredients give off, but might enjoy it in their own neck of the woods? Only curious. (Note: I know that the east coast or for that matter any other state in the US compared to where I live isn’t another country. My point: is there a regional effect to taste?)
Richard Hershberger:
I live in Philadelphia, and have rarely had a bad hoagie, whether from Wawa (ask a local) or any other chain. But cheesesteak places will start a war faster than anything you’ve ever seen – Pat’s vs. Geno’s vs. Steve’s vs. Jim’s vs. those who (like me) say all those places are overrated and your local pizza place probably makes a perfectly tasty and cheaper steak. On the other hand, I remeber ordering a steak sandwich on my first trip to California when I was about 15 and being surprised to receive a piece of ribeye on toast. Don’t ever order a specialty dish outside of its native habitat.