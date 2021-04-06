Second Shot Down
And right on schedule, too. It’s been a few hours now and so far no side effects, not even soreness around the shot site (yet). My first one was likewise relatively symptom-free; I felt tired the day of, and went to sleep early, but otherwise no problems. Having now had my second shot, I’m now two weeks out from the full protection the shot will offer; I have not made any plans to celebrate by going to a crowd of people or anything, but, well, I still have time to plan.
I have words and thoughts for people who still see the vaccines as a political or conspiratorial issue, mostly revolving around variations of “For fuck’s sake, pull your head out of your asshole and get a goddamned shot, you mountainous pile of shit,” but I realize that is not me wearing my persuasion pants, as it were. At this point either you understand that getting vaccinated benefits you (good) and others (better) and can get us back to a more normal state of events (best), or you’ve decided that you want to make an effort not to understand that, in which case, neither I nor anyone else will be able to persuade you anyway. You’re just actively making it worse for the rest of us and dragging this thing out, and apparently some people these days don’t mind being the person actively making it worse for everyone else and dragging things out.
But, to the extent it may persuade: pretty please and with a cherry on top go get vaccinated, it would be lovely if you did. And in any event, now I have had my shots, and I feel pretty good about having it done and over with. I have a list of people I want to see. It’s long. I plan to spend a chunky portion of the rest of 2021 going through it.
Good luck! I had no reaction to shot one but number two flattened me.
It was a good 18 hours before I had my (mild) side effects from my second Moderna shot. I’m pretty sure I had a fever. Definitely had chills.
We had a big pod today and they couldn’t fill it. Oklahoma has plenty available but I’m afraid that the extreme evangelicals aren’t going to get vaccinated. I’m fully vaccinated now. I got my second on March 15th. I did get side effects with the second one. It took about 18 hours but it pretty much knocked me out for about 8 hours after that.
My husband got his 2nd shot today. I get my first shot tomorrow. All my siblings and parents now have at least 1 shot. My adult children qualify in 2 weeks. I can not WAIT to have the family done. This is one of those things you don’t realize how much you’ve been worrying about until you don’t have to anymore.
Would love to get a vaccine except our rollout has been terrible and it’s impossible to get an appointment. But our governor has time to get the all star game. It’s bad enough that we have people constantly harping that we should get a vaccine when it’s not possible. I guess you’ll be on the bandwagon next for vaccine passports. Time to stop moralizing and politicizing every issue maybe.
My second (Pfizer) shot is coming Thursday afternoon. With luck, any effect won’t hit me until after my work day is done (I’ve been working remotely for the last 13 months).
Sure am looking forward to getting together with the family again (my mother, and all of my sisters and their partners, will have had all their shots by mid-day tomorrow). It’s been a very long 13 months…
12 more days to my second one and today my kids’ high school was shut down- uncontrolled transmission ) -and not in school because masks are mandatory) – it is a few weeks after school break and the narcissists had to go to Florida, come home, and take off their masks in groups. My elementary kids were already quarantined. I’m pretty secure none of us have it- we double mask- but the sheer effrontery of people calling to open schools and the mass mingling and infecting makes me crazy angry. So mischievous fir SATs and PSATs again.
I had my second one as well. I worked in a retirement community, and the nurses were on our cases about getting the flu shot. I have been overly aware of being asymptomatic and giving it to someone vulnerable. Yes, it is good for me, better for others, and the best for us all.
Congrats on the second dose!
My (Pfizer) side effects occurred around dose2+17h, and lasted about 90 minutes.
As best I understand it: Any side effect means you are one of the 19/20 people where the vaccine works (since your immune system mounted a response to the spike protein your body just created)…. so: celebrate the (temporary) side effect!
As to the anti-vaxxers: I have been gently chatting with a few of them, as I happen to encounter them… trying to convince them to dose it up. One of them told me that they would not get the dose since their life insurance does not cover them if they die from an experimental treatment.
I am not making that one up.
I am creative, but I am not that creative….
2nd shot last Saturday and no reaction to speak of; I didn’t really expect one. My dad had no problems and my first shot was no problem.
For all the dick-heads who are arguing against the shot, I refer them to my dad who got to have a visit with all 8 of my sister’s grandchildren (his great-grand children) at one time for the first time in a year.
You morons are delaying that for people.
I was sore from head to toe the morning after my second shot, particularly knees, hips and elbows. Then by noon, nothing. My wife had Covid Arm and was a little itchy, but nothing else. Our adult kids have now had their first shots. Things are moving right along.
I had my second Moderna 4 days ago; barely noticeable injection site tenderness (can’t call it “soreness”).
My daughter is now eligible here in Michigan but all appointments are difficult to come by except in the militia parts of the state. However, we can drive 41 miles to Sylvania, OH to get her a shot and will do so Saturday. Closer, and less crazy.
Anecdotally, a lot of people here in Ann Arbor are getting shots in Ohio.
Congrats on shot #2!
Got mine on Thursday, and my husband got his first yesterday (I’m an essential worker, so I qualified earlier), and I’m so relieved we’ve both at least got partway there.
The sorest arm I’ve ever had after a shot (and I was a Peace Corps Volunteer, so I’ve had a lot of them), and a bit of fatigue and joint pain, but nothing too serious. Definitely better than COVID!
Now I’m hoping they can get the shots for kids approved…
I was worried about NOT getting symptoms myself. Might that mean the vaccine is less effective for me?
Congrats! I’ll have either my first shot on Friday or my one and done. Depends on which vaccine my provider will have on hand on that day. I have not seen my parents or anyone else in my extended family for 16 months. I may have had covid in April-May last year but since I’ve heard people can get it again and even die the second time around, I am not hesitating for a minute. I was sick for eight weeks last spring, no thanks on doing that again. Don’t know for sure, of course, because there was a lack of testing available back then. Hard to believe we’ve been living semi-isolated for about 14 months now. As long as I can hang in there until my shot!
I’ll get my second shot as soon as they’ll give it to me!
I called today to ask if I could schedule my second shot (it’s been two weeks plus a day since I got the last one), and the person on the other end said, “Oh, no, you had the Pfizer shot – that’s three weeks between injections! Call back next week….”
I just want a clean bill of health so our friends (all of whom have had both shots already!) can come over for dinner and a movie again.
I got the J&J on Friday at 10:15 AM. At 9:45 PM, while I’m playing in our weekly game via Zoom, it’s:
Me: “It’s a little cold in here.”
Spouse: “No, it isn’t. It’s warm.”
Me: “Then I have a fever.”
Two minutes later, when I tried to continue writing up the notes for the log of the game, I couldn’t. I couldn’t compose a sentence; I didn’t know what we were talking about. As “brain fog” goes, this was a London pea-souper. I was frantic. Five minutes later, I went back to taking notes.
I can live with that.
Good job getting your second shot. The data seems to show that even one shot gives you quite a bit of protection after just two weeks, so while you’re two weeks away from the very best protection, you’re not at zero — it’s not something that turns on like flipping a switch. (Probably you know that, in which case sorry for saying things you already know.)
J&J made me overly sleepy for ~3 days, but I do enjoy sleeping so I went with the flow of naps. It’s also possible my subconscious used it as a placebo to sleep. The good news is I’m done being vaccinated for awhile.
I got my second shot Monday morning and had chills and fever last night for several hours (and a miserable night not sleeping) and then a second bout for a couple of hours this evening, as well as a headache and shoulder ache.
On the other hand, I am now immune to a deadly disease that has killed half a million Americans and countless others and almost definitely will not transmit the virus to anyone else.
Though I’d certainly be fine not to have these side effects, this is a trade I’ll take all day.
First shot of Moderna today. Mild side effects, minor headache, occasional brain fog so far. Husband had more significant side effects but he’s almost 70.
My small rural county was administering 300 doses today. We were already at 25%, last I heard, on par with Portland. Yay. Very smooth operation, in and out in a timely manner.
Weirdly enough, I’m noticing that I’m actually feeling better in some respects than I have been. Which makes me cast a hard side-eye at a nasty flu-not-a-flu I had a year ago, before testing was really even possible.
And I seriously roll my eyes at vaccine passport complaints for several reasons.
1.) Mandatory documentation of immunity/vaccination for measles when you enroll in a public college in my state, especially if your birth date falls in a certain bracket of years. No verification, no enrollment.
2.) Mandatory documentation of vaccines or vaccine exemption in public schools.
3.) Know too many people who have traveled places where carrying vax records is mandatory (um, like yellow fever type of concerns).
4.) I’m a horsewoman. Anyone who works with horses knows about the need for documenting vax when crossing state lines (or attending shows in some states). And then there’s the requirement for Coggins tests for Equine Infectious Anemia (which is truly nasty and does not have a cure OR a vax).
So vaccine passports? Meh.