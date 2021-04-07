A Winter Wonder Worldcon
Discon III, this year’s Worldcon, is moving from August — when it was likely to be entirely virtual — to December, when at least some of it is likely to be able to done in-person, including the Hugo ceremony. Some folks are going to get rocket-shaped holiday gifts, for sure.
How do I feel about this? I think it’s fine. Most of the membership (who responded to a polling about it) seem to want an in-person Worldcon this year, and I can certainly sympathize with that; after more than a year of virtual events and conventions and conferences, there’s a pent-up desire for actually being in a room, and it seems by December enough people will have been vaccinated to make it feasible. So, why not? The only real downside will be for any potential Hugo finalists, who will have an additional four months of suspense, but if that’s the major downside, that’s pretty minor, really.
(The actual major downside will be trying to fit Worldcon in to a month already jammed with holiday events and commitments. But inasmuch as several conventions have perennially scheduled themselves alongside Easter and (in the US) both Memorial and Labor Day, nerds are used to accommodating holiday conventions.)
I have a membership for Discon III and assumed that it would end up being virtual, because August is still cutting things close (September is the earliest I’d be totally comfortable with an in-person experience, if it was handled correctly, and in fact I have concert tickets for that month). So now having the option of being there for the thing is nice. And I have a few more months to see where we as a nation are on the road to in-person events. I like having options, is what I’m saying. And if I go I may wear a Santa hat the entire time I’m there. Because why not.
To pre-empt a particular topic regarding this year’s Worldcon, I do understand and acknowledge that some folks are upset/annoyed with the Discon III for rescinding the Editor Guest of Honor slot from Baen editor Toni Weisskopf in the wake of some unpleasantness involving the now-suspended Baen’s Bar site. However, this conversational thread is about the timing of the Worldcon. So if you’re coming here to comment/complain about the rescinding of that GoH slot, let’s take it as read that you’re upset and move on. Likewise if you plan to boycott Worldcon re: that rescinding (or indeed any other reason), that’s your choice, and a perfectly acceptable one, and also not really on topic here now. Thanks.
Exciting! One day, I hope to attend, too!
DC is just down the road from me (we live just south of Baltimore, by BWI) and we already have a family membership. Our whole household will be vaccinated by mid-May so as of now, I’m planning to go! Hope to see you there in your holiday attire. :)
Where is this hotel? I assume that it’s in a city in a country. Which ones?
Sad but true: I’m not setting foot in DC until all the right-wing terrorist whackos are locked up.
Sadly this means we won’t be going after all – my wife teaches and my youngest will be a high school senior at the end of a semester, so…nope. Can’t blame them, but I am sad.