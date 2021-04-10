A Trip to Stillwater

Hey, everyone! I hope your weekend is going well so far. This Saturday is a rainy one, but before it started pouring, I went to Stillwater Prairie. It’s a reserve/park with lots of nice trails, a river, and a pond. I wanted to see if I could get some good pictures of flowers starting to bloom or other spring-y things.

Here’s a couple of the shots I took!

This cluster of little flowers was close to the parking lot. Does anyone know what they are?

Mushies! These little guys were on the end of a log by the bridge. (Don’t worry I didn’t eat them.)

More flowers! These were closer to the river than the other set of them.

And of course, the river. I would imagine it will be much higher after the rain stops. It started raining right when I left, so I kind of nailed the whole expedition timing wise!

Anyways, I hope you enjoyed these photos, and I hope you have a good day, rainy or otherwise!

-AMS