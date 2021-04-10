A Trip to Stillwater

Athena ScalziHey, everyone! I hope your weekend is going well so far. This Saturday is a rainy one, but before it started pouring, I went to Stillwater Prairie. It’s a reserve/park with lots of nice trails, a river, and a pond. I wanted to see if I could get some good pictures of flowers starting to bloom or other spring-y things.

Here’s a couple of the shots I took!

This cluster of little flowers was close to the parking lot. Does anyone know what they are?

Mushies! These little guys were on the end of a log by the bridge. (Don’t worry I didn’t eat them.)

More flowers! These were closer to the river than the other set of them.

And of course, the river. I would imagine it will be much higher after the rain stops. It started raining right when I left, so I kind of nailed the whole expedition timing wise!

Anyways, I hope you enjoyed these photos, and I hope you have a good day, rainy or otherwise!

-AMS

  1. You probably could have eaten the mushrooms, they look like “chicken of the woods,” a common fungus that grows on rotting wood and is edible.

  2. Great pictures, Athena–many thanks.

    Most of the “shelf” or “bracket” fungi like those (officially, polypores–also called “conks”) aren’t much good to eat, but some have proven medicinal uses. Maybe there’s a local mycological society you could check with–most fungophiles tend to be interesting folks in general.

