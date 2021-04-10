The Beast Arrives in Bradford
Posted on April 10, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
Look at this ridiculous thing. It’s here, and it’s delightful. And also has arrived reasonablyish intact — one of the six string necks has two busted strings and one string on the seven-string neck has weirdly migrated to another string’s slot, and a strap on the frankly ridiculous gig bag has ripped away from the bag itself. But these are all fixable and quite honestly, considering everything involved in getting this from England to Ohio, perfectly acceptable.
I have some work to do on it before it’s entirely ready for an official public debut, including restringing and some other stuff. But, hey! It’s here! And it’s ridiculous. And I love it.
Magical!
Is it time to start submitting requests?
How about… Stairway to Heaven?
Oooh, ooh, or Resonant Chamber! That would be very fitting with so many necks!
If you break one of the necks, do two more grow in its place?
This saga could only have been improved by beginning last March. Looking forward to the continuation.
Amazing. Any chance or a duet between you and Rick Nielsen? His Hammer guitar only sports five necks so you’d have an advantage. =)
It’s…
It’s…
It’s like if the doctor who made the human centipede decided to be a luthier.
Wow
Flabbergasted. What a …. thing.
Will you be keeping it tuned?
It goes up to eleven, right?
Looks like the answer to “What if the Knights Who Say Ni were a musician?”
Some people say “Why?”
Then there are those who say “Why not?”
oddly, it reminds me of those rescue videos where the “unadoptable” dog or cat finds her true home.
plus your smile. :D
That photo just screams joy! How delightful!!! Congrats!
Octopuses Garden
Today’s Thatababy comic that is relevant here:
https://www.gocomics.com/thatababy/2021/04/10