Greatness Adjacent
Posted on April 13, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 22 Comments
For as long as I can remember, people have asked me, “what is it like to have a famous father?”
Of course, it’s only ever people at conventions, or in my rural town, as my dad is what I like to call “Little League Famous.” This just means he is only well-known within certain communities, and not A-list celebrity famous.
Still, it’s some kind of fame, and that comes with pros and cons. Mostly pros.
What does that look like for me, though?
It looks like strangers telling me they’ve seen me grow up on the internet, in pictures my dad posts of me.
It looks like the kids in my junior high class talking about my dad’s books in our school library.
It looks like getting special treatment at cons because my dad is the guest of honor or has just won the Hugo.
It looks like getting to meet the coolest fucking nerds around.
It looks like me getting to be on stage performing alongside those cool celebrity nerds, on a boat in the Caribbean, even though I’m not a performer, even though I’m not one of them.
It looks like me worrying “how I can ever measure up?”
It looks like me wanting so badly to follow in my father’s footsteps, but thinking I’ll never be as good.
It looks like imposter syndrome.
And for as long as I can remember, I have wanted to do what my father does. I want to write. I want my books to fly off the shelves, my words to enter the hearts and minds of all those who read my work, and for people to be moved by the stories I have to tell.
But what if the torch is too heavy to carry? Can I really be a great writer like my father, or will I just get pity-published and never sell more than a few copies?
I mentioned this kind of thing before, in my post “The Anxiety of a Non-Writer Surrounded By Writers“, but that mainly talked about how I can’t seem to finish any of my writing. Which is still true. But now what plagues me more than writer’s block, is the fear that if I do manage to finish something, it won’t be good. It’ll never be as good as what my dad has put out.
It’s a weird mindset to have, because I’m not trying to compete with my father. I don’t really want to be better than him. I don’t want to sell more, or win more awards than him. So why do I have this fear that if I do end up finally publishing a novel, it’ll never measure up to all the amazing writing he has out?
I just want to be good enough, and I don’t feel like I ever will be.
And that is not at all my father’s fault. Or anyone’s, other than my own. My own insecurities. My own voice in my head telling me not to try, that I can never be like him. My dad has never made me feel that way, though. In fact, he’s the most supportive person to me in terms of my writing. I mean, he lets me write on this blog, he tells me I should submit work to magazines, and gives me writing advice all the time.
I know he believes in me, which makes it all the scarier to think of failing.
I am so proud of my dad, for all he has accomplished. All the work he’s put out, all the people he’s made laugh (or cry), all the book deals, tours, awards, all the support he gives his family, there’s so much to be proud over. And I want to give him a reason to be proud of me, too. To have my own book deals, my own tours, my own awards.
Aside from just wanting to make my dad proud, I do genuinely want to be famous, even if it is Little League Famous. The feeling of being adored, the feeling of being seen, is addicting. Getting recognized is addicting. Some people might think it’s weird, but I like when people know who I am at cons, when people stop me to ask “are you Athena Scalzi?”. Hell, I was elated when the guy helping me at Mattress Firm noticed my last name and asked if I was related to the author.
It feels… nice. It makes me feel like I matter. Or maybe it makes me feel like I’m well-liked, which is what I desperately try to be. I want people to like me, to support me, to care about me. I mean, who the heck doesn’t want that in their life?
Is it wrong to want to be famous? Doesn’t every youngster dream of being a world famous popstar or an actor on the big screen? Bruno Mars sang about wanting to be a billionaire, seeing a different city every night, standing next to Oprah and the queen. And you know who totally rocked that idea before him? Nickelback. Yeah, that’s right, I’m bringing Nickelback into this post and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it.
So, maybe it’s selfish or cliché to want to be famous, but I want it so badly. I want to have book deals, and tour the world, and be the guest of honor at conventions, and have signing lines. It’s all I’ve ever dreamed of. I don’t just want to be famous. I want to be great. But for now, I am just adjacent to so much greatness. Not just my father, but all of the amazing, accomplished, talented people I’ve had the honor of meeting.
I want to earn my place on that stage, not just be put up there because my father let me take his spot. I want to earn that VIP treatment, not just be the tagalong kid I’ve always been. I want to be successful, not just living off someone else’s success.
I am so grateful to all of you that read my posts, follow me on Twitter, and just honestly make me feel valued. Your readership means the world to me, and I hope that I have been at least somewhat enjoyable to read. I want to connect with you. I want to convey my thoughts to you, in a way that makes you feel something, and I’m so appreciative that you’re willing to listen.
I hope someday soon you’ll be able see me become this great person I want to be. For now, though, I will remain adjacent.
-AMS
I’ve read some of your dad’s work from his early 20s and you do not suffer in comparison. You write differently and about different things, and I hope you don’t stop because we need more of that variety. I’m not disagreeing with anything you’ve written about how you feel, and I hope some of that becomes easier for you. Thanks for continuing to share with all of us.
I used to want to be famous too. I actually still do and it sadly hasn’t stopped, but I’ve given it up. I don’t particularly have the talent or drive or looks anyway and I’m pretty old for that sort of thing, but I admit I wanted the fame for similar reasons as you: to get access to the cool people, and paid for doing what I like. Fame as a tool rather than an end in itself. And it sounds like book publishing fame (at least for your dad) has been pretty dang cool and mostly easy-ish. I’d like that myself, though in all honesty I don’t really have the drive to publish and I am more of a stage performer by inclination. And actually getting to perform on stage at all took me a long time because I wasn’t wanted on a lot of stages my first oh, 40 years or so. You have to find the right people for that.
But… also I am seriously afraid of the harassment that famous women get on the Internet and what happens if you tweet the wrong thing even though I don’t use social media. As a friend of mine pointed out, I’ve already acquired a stalker who tried to dox me thanks to my awful day job so you can get that treatment even as a nobody, but…I am genuinely frightened of being Seen by the masses these days and the consequences that come from that. I wish I had tried to get famous in the earlier days of the Internet so it’d be a fait accompli now, but I have made the strategic decision to stay hidden in life and stay safe. And stay off social media. It’s not the decision of my heart, it’s the decision of my head, but I’m pretty grateful my head’s decisions have won out in a pandemic, lemme tell ya.
Clearly I have complicated feelings on this topic and not everyone should go off of them. Athena, you’re already “out there” a bit by default so the fait accompli is already there, lucky you! But I think you’d just have to do your own thing and whether or not it lives up to your dad…who knows. I hear Stephen King has a son, right? (Hah)
Athena –
First, hugs! Second, when you feel compelled to compare yourself to your father, please look at what he was writing at your age. Your father spent many years as an apprentice then journeyman-level writer – we all need time to learn and hone our skills at our crafts.
You are growing as a writer; I see it in the progression of your blog posts over the past many months. Especially in ones like this or your one on living with a disability or the others where you take the risk of exposing your vulnerable side; they have been excellent pieces that stir my emotions and want to sit down and visit with you.
I don’t think it’s surprising that being the kid of a successful writer has its exceptional challenges. We all make comparisons, all the time; and your comparison isn’t just extremely successful, but right there in the house with you, all the time. It’s much harder to deal with a comparison to some stranger.
Similarly, I’ve worked with more than a few graduate students and junior faculty who were having trouble writing, and it sure didn’t help if they had a partner who was successful and wrote easily. (This problem is highly gendered, with the underproductive person always being female, and the productive partner almost always being male.)
I tell people that, just like Virginia Woolf said we all need a room of our own, we also need a room of our own in our heads – a safe space free of interference and criticism and expectations – including by us ourselves – to create.
btw, I’m 62 and still want to be famous and change the world, but I’ve learned to hold onto my goals lightly, and to set them aside entirely while actually doing the work.
I can’t finish stories either, but I’ve come up with a framing device about another writer who is the same way, and her lost notebooks, and… anyway, I may never finish that either but it gives me something to play with. ;-)
And as has been noted, your Dad put in his time in the minors. Get a few million words under your belt and see how that feels.
Good luck!
I just want to be good enough, and I don’t feel like I ever will be.
Welcome to writing.
A friend’s father was the director of the Folger Shakespeare Library when she was growing up. She said she felt like her 6th grade book reports needed to be Nobel prize worthy or she had failed. (Not that her dad ever implied that.) Heck of a burden!
How do I make a heart in these comments? Never mind. Consider yourself hugged.
I think all writers have someone they measure themselves against, as you say not to be better than, but to be good enough. Tougher when it’s somebody like your own father and even tougher for you because he’s That Guy.
Here, have another hug.
Hi there! I have seen you on boat and recognized you, but thought it was rude to approach. But now you have said you like that, I shall. 2022!
I am the father of three daughters, and I tell them all the same thing about “the cool table.”
The cool table is wherever you happen to be.
Anyone that doesn’t recognize that clearly isn’t cool and shouldn’t concern you.
Ahh, imposter’s syndrome. I can’t speak to the writer’s version of that, but I can echo what was said about the academic version. When I got accepted into grad school, I immediately wanted to make sure they never found out it was a mistake. When I started my practical training, my clients had more experience on their side of the couch than I had on mine.
The advice I was kinda able to take in and try to share now is definitely to pretend you know what you’re doing (the old “fake it til you make it” advice). Put your tush in your chair and write stuff even if it sucks, and eventually it will suck less. One day you look up and you are just doing it.
I can’t speak to the fame thing because I was never interested in that part. But I have friends who were and many of them are finding their own way to live out that dream — podcasts, owning businesses, writing, etc. The part I understand is the looking for connection. I see my job as witnessing what others don’t take time to and honoring what is inside you. And I do see you making yourself vulnerable and sharing thoughts others might not be brave enough to share. It may not feel like enough yet, but you are touching lives around you and connecting.
I certainly sympathize with your wish to be a writer like your father, and worrying if you’ll measure up. I always wanted to be a writer when I was younger, and kept trying into college and later. I never finished anything, and my prose sounded more like a history book. So what did I do? I married someone who became a writer, who became a successful writer, and who’s competing against your dad for best series now LOL. I did not stop writing because I knew I’d never be as good as her, or because I didn’t want to compete with her. I stopped because I wasn’t very good. And I’m ok with that. Not everyone can do everything. I have skills that my wife will never have. I’m just different. I truly love seeing her success, as I’m sure you’re extremely proud of your dad. And I’m proud to be her husband. That doesn’t mean you should stop writing yourself. It’s hard work, and there’s no rule that you have to hit your true talent at a certain age. Some are early successes, some are late successes. And even if you don’t become a major best seller, or even publish anything, YOU ARE STILL A WRITER IF YOU WRITE. Writing for your own enjoyment and fulfillment is a just as valid as writing professionally. Don’t worry about being a John Scalzi writer. Be an Athena Scalzi writer :)
This was a great post, perhaps one of the best you’ve written on this blog since I started reading it, and it was something that I had been wondering about. Best of luck in grappling with this, and keep writing!
@Jerome Agreed. I discovered a long time ago that coolness isn’t fashion, or even attitude. It’s hanging out with friends you genuinely like, discussing your interests and ideas with passion and humor. And not caring too much about whether you’re cool or not.
Athena, as nonny said, you’re growing as a writer right before our eyes, much as you grew up in your father’s lens. You’ll continue to grow, and any success will be your own (on the shoulders not only of your father and mother, but all your other inspirations).
The original Athena, even though she was literally, the child of her father’s mind, ended up excelling in a different area, and with quite different interests. An augury? Good luck in fully becoming your unique self.
So you shoot for your dreams and see where you land. You have the advantage of in-house constructive criticism. Cognitive apprenticeship is the most powerful way to learn.
Athena, you have an excellent grasp of your situation. I never sought fame in the normal sense. I sought competence. And that applied to all the things I like to do. You are building your competence in writing every day, it shows.
Fame is not directly in your control, so it is a tough goal. So don’t beat yourself up if fame doesn’t seem to be coming. Do good writing, find a writing style that is yours, and keep being out there in the public eye and you will get your goal.
Good luck, stiff upper lip, hugs and all that.
Your father may have gotten your words in front of a few eyeballs they may otherwise not have gotten in front of, but we wouldn’t continue to read them if they didn’t stand on their own. It’s easy enough to see your byline in my RSS feed and skip over the post, if I so desired, but I generally enjoy your posts every bit as much as I enjoy your fathers. Would I have found you on a blog of your own? Hard to say. Would I love to read a novel should you ever finish one? Absolutely. Maybe I’ll enjoy it. Maybe I won’t. But, based on your writing here, odds are favorable that it will be well written, even if it’s not something I particularly enjoy. So, go for it!
aside: I attended an early Penguicon where Wil Wheaton was scheduled to appear. He did not, but your father did in his place. I had never heard of your father at that point, even though he was obviously already “Little League famous” by then. He gained at least one fan by being adjacent to greatness and filling in for Wil. I wouldn’t keep reading his stuff if I didn’t enjoy it…
I read a lot of webnovel on RoyalRoad. At the start or end of chapter most writer write a little info. Mostly on when will the next chapter happen, patreon, discord, … One think some do is talk about review that user have done, stat about how many people read / follow the story. In that last case, it often end with something along the line of : “WOW when I started, I had no clue that soo many people would like what I write. Thanks everyone.” Seeing them happy not because of money/success/…, but, in the end, because what they do (often just as a pass time and not full job) bring joy to a lot of people. What you just write make me think a lot about those, and the simillarity.
You should give a shout out to Joe Hill. I bet he’d have some insight and advice. And I bet he’d answer!
Just keep writing — everyone feels like an imposter until suddenly they don’t … and then sometimes they do again. The cure? Yet more writing.
Good luck!
Is Joe Hill one of the nerds you’ve gotten to meet? I’d read four of his books before finding out his dad was Stephen King. Maybe you can DM him on Twitter or something. That stress of “what if it’s not good enough” can 100% cause you to never finish anything. I have that fear, and I’m not even related to an author, lol.
In my eyes, you were adjacent to your dad only until you started writing. From that moment on, I thought of you as you, not as adjacent-to-dad.
This is your finest written work to date. Enjoy your writing journey and don’t stress about it. Everything will work themselves out and you’ll be thrilled.