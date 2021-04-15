Would You Like Some Charlie Photos?

Posted on April 15, 2021    Posted by      4 Comments

Of course you would. And I’m here to provide you with the goods.

Carrot-chomping-Charlie!

Chubby-cheek-Charlie!

I can’t think of any more alliterations! But please enjoy this sunny puppy.

And enjoy the rest of your day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

4 Comments on “Would You Like Some Charlie Photos?”

  1. I’m not really a ‘dog person,’ though I’ve had a few through my life, but there is just something about Charlie that makes me smile at every picture of her. She is such a great mix of breeds, kind of a ‘best of’ instead of ‘a platypus mix of leftovers.’ I hope you all get to enjoy her for a long time to come- and that the other cats finally come around. Not surprised Sugar was the first to ‘cave’; I remember the picture of her as a tiny kitten cuddled up with Daisy. Though, if Charlie and Smudge eventually get to be BFFs, there will likely be much mayhem!

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: