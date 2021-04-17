Krissy at the Golden Hour

The “Golden Hour,” i.e., roughly the hour before sunset, is often a photographer’s favorite time of the day to shoot, because the light is flattering and the shadows are not directly up and down. I took this picture of Krissy during the golden hour yesterday. It supports the thesis reasonably well. Also, it’s one of my favorite pictures of Krissy that I’ve ever taken, so there’s that as well.

— JS

  3. A friend of mine spent a week in northern Norway a couple summers ago. All her photos were amazing; I realized it’s always golden hour there! (Except winter, when it’s always night.)

  4. You take such good pictures. (Sigh with envy.) Of course, with Chrissy, you have such a good subject.

    You write good, you photograph good, I suppose you play fourteen musical instruments good. (Sigh.)

