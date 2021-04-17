Krissy at the Golden Hour

The “Golden Hour,” i.e., roughly the hour before sunset, is often a photographer’s favorite time of the day to shoot, because the light is flattering and the shadows are not directly up and down. I took this picture of Krissy during the golden hour yesterday. It supports the thesis reasonably well. Also, it’s one of my favorite pictures of Krissy that I’ve ever taken, so there’s that as well.

— JS