Love Death + Robots Volume 2 Trailer is (Officially) Up

I saw that it had leaked over the weekend but now it’s up on the Netflix YouTube account, so: Here you go. I think it looks pretty cool, myself.

Also:

It's a quantum physics universe and technically anything can or indeed already could have happened, or not https://t.co/Qh5mStGfsj — John Scalzi (@scalzi) April 19, 2021

— JS