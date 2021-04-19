Love Death + Robots Volume 2 Trailer is (Officially) Up
Posted on April 19, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
I saw that it had leaked over the weekend but now it’s up on the Netflix YouTube account, so: Here you go. I think it looks pretty cool, myself.
Also:
— JS
Cool! That was a good show. But that is not what quantum physics says.
Oh yaaaaaaasssss.
And Poop! Can’t Wait!
Schrodinger’s Author?
Get in the cardboard box, John! The cats are already there…and may or may not have opposable thumbs.
I got around to watching the first season a couple of weeks ago (when I realized it’s on Netflix and I have a subscription, duh). It felt like a years’ best SF/Fantasy short story collection, and I mean that in a good way. Loved the yoghurt and the three robots, Peter Hamilton’s story (Sonie’s Edge), Good Hunting (Ken Liu) and the witness. Looking forward to season 2.
Be nice to see more of this sort of thing, not constrained by run time limits and with many different animation styles.
I recently re-read ‘Timeline by Michael Crichton and was struck by his explanation of how the time travel worked. Sounded a lot like Harry Wilson explaining space travel in OMW. If you can go this-and-thataway in space, why not in time?
So any way, I just apported to the future, checked the credits on LD&R V2 and found out that…
I wish to purchase that pooper-scooper robot for at least 3 people in my neighborhood.