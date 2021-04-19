What’s With All The Reviews?

Good question. I’m glad you asked. Just kidding, I know you didn’t ask, but my paranoid brain has made me believe that some of you are questioning why a lot of my posts are reviews or recommendations. In fact, I got so paranoid about it that I was supposed to post a review last week but didn’t because I thought, what if everyone is tired of seeing reviews, or wondering why practically everything I do is a review?

I wonder this myself, sometimes. Why do I feel like posting reviews all the time? Why do I try to turn everything I test out into a readable experience? Why do I think that anyone cares what I have to say about some random chip brand, or some small soap company?

I think I’ve figured it out, though. Like many Americans, I am a consumer. And as such, I like to know that what I’m planning to consume is worth a try! Usually, I want to know as much as I can about something before testing it out. I like to read reviews, and I appreciate people that take time to rate and review things honestly, so other people that are considering buying that product have a pretty good idea of what they’re gonna get.

There’s a lot of products that have hundreds of reviews, but there’s also tons of products that have practically no reviews whatsoever, or if they do, they’re short and vague. I feel like a lot of the products I buy are a total shot in the dark, because I buy a lot of stuff that I’ve never seen reviews for, or it just doesn’t have a lot of real, constructive reviews.

So, I want to be that person that provides reviews for weird things, things that no one else really takes the time to review! If you’re looking to buy a product, but aren’t really sure, I want to be that person that can assure you said thing is worth the money (or not)! I want to be helpful. More so, I want to be helpful in a way that I appreciate in other people. So, like I said, I appreciate when people leave reviews, therefore I try to do the same thing. I just want people to be informed! Even if it is just over snacks or stickers or something!

As long as there are creators in the world, there has to be someone to consume their products. And I love being that person! I enjoy being the person that buys a Twitter artist’s paintings, or an Etsy creator’s pins, or a small company’s lip balm. I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can support other people, support creators. And that makes me happy.

Life is all about sharing experiences, and I really enjoy doing that with all of you! It just so happens that a lot of my experiences are in trying things out, so that’s what I share. (I also like to share travel experiences, but there’s not much of that going on these days.) I like to do media reviews, like video games and whatnot, but product reviews are just more common for me simply because it’s a lot easier to do a review over something like chocolate rather than a game that would take me 60 hours to finish.

So, with all that being said, I hope this little bit of insight has cleared up why I do reviews so often. And I do genuinely hope you enjoy my reviews, of course, but if reviews aren’t your thing that’s totally okay, too! I just know I generally like reading them, so I tend to write them.

Anyways, I am going to try to combat my paranoia and actually post that review I was planning to last week, because at the end of the day, this website is free, and I can post whatever I want (haha see what I did there?).

Have a great day!

-AMS