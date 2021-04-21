Dogs in Snow, 4/21/21

Posted on April 21, 2021    Posted by      7 Comments

Snow fell last night (boo!), but that did give a chance to snap some pictures of Charlie and neighbor dog Buckley playing in the snow (yay!). Enjoy, even if you can’t possibly enjoy as much as they did.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

7 Comments on “Dogs in Snow, 4/21/21”

  1. Now that just brings a freakin’ big ol’ smile to my face. Nothing like dogs playing in the snow – except for them zonking out afterwards.

    Thanks for sharing.

  4. They are having a ball! I enjoyed it vicariously, especially as New York basked in 74 degree warmth yesterday.

  6. That’s an annoying amount of snow that late for Ohio, and it’s not as though Spring in Ohio is often that nice. Something to look forward to when I move back in (looks at calendar) in 2023.

  7. Dogs in snow are always fun to watch. Our first dog would go out after a big storm and chomp her way through the powder, like Ms. Pac-Man.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2021
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: