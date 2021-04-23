A Quick Musical Interlude

Posted on April 23, 2021

I found the record label called Daptone Records, based out of California, which records bands in a very 60s sort of way, particularly via its Penrose imprint. I’m enjoying what I’m hearing and thought you might as well. Here’s a couple tracks for you.

— JS

2 Comments on “A Quick Musical Interlude”

  2. Daptone is wonderful, and Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings are phenomenal.

    The Dap Kings played a lot of the music for Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black album as well.

    (Also, HBOMax currently has the Miss Sharon Jones documentary if anyone is interested. Easily one of my favorite music docs)

