A Quick Musical Interlude
Posted on April 23, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
I found the record label called Daptone Records, based out of California, which records bands in a very 60s sort of way, particularly via its Penrose imprint. I’m enjoying what I’m hearing and thought you might as well. Here’s a couple tracks for you.
— JS
Love Daptone and its artists (RIP Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley).
Daptone is wonderful, and Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings are phenomenal.
The Dap Kings played a lot of the music for Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black album as well.
(Also, HBOMax currently has the Miss Sharon Jones documentary if anyone is interested. Easily one of my favorite music docs)