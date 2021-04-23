Revisiting Conan Gray

Back in August, I recommended some songs to y’all by an artist named Conan Gray (which you can find here). Though I generally like all his songs, I recommended four that I particularly loved, and today I’m here to talk about just one.

The one I want to recommend and discuss today is called “Generation Why.” While I like and can sometimes relate to Conan Gray’s other songs, this one in particular just hits different. It’s painfully relatable, and so catchy!

Here’s the lyric video:

So let’s break this down.

Starting with the title, “Generation Why”; this obviously is referencing Generation Y, aka Millennials. Being the age I am, I am the very youngest of Millennials, and pretty much the oldest of Generation Z, or the Zoomers. This is something I struggle with, and I know other people my age do, too. We don’t fit. We’re the inbetweeners, and don’t know who we should try to be like. Do we follow the trends of Generation Z, or are we too old and look like total dorks? Do we include ourselves in the blame when older generations call out Millennials for “ruining everything” and spending too much money on avocado toast?

So, “Generation Why” is relatable straight off the bat.

“This town don’t got much to do”. Hmm, what does that sound like? Oh yeah, my hometown. The whole area I live in, honestly. There’s nothing to do! It’s so boring here all the time (this is also why his song “Idle Town” is relatable, as well).

“Cause we are the helpless, selfish, one of a kind, Millennium kids that all wanna die, Walking in the street with no light inside our eyes.”

I mean, that’s so real! Everyone my age has this innate desire to just, not be alive. Not all the time, usually, but our humor is very death-centered, at least. We joke about jumping in front of buses and “committing not alive”. It’s just how we cope with all the trauma and death around us, I think.

“Cause at this rate of Earth decay, Our world’s ending at noon, Could we all just move to the moon?”

Again, so real! Our planet is dying, more and more everyday, and we are experiencing the effects of climate change and global warming in this very day and age. It’s such a big deal that it’s impacting my decision, and many of my friends’ decisions, about whether or not we should have kids. Should we really bring children into a world that is burning alive?

Not to mention all this talk about colonizing Mars so future humans can live off-planet. Like, we’re really considering moving to a whole other planet instead of just fixing ours?!

“We’re livin’ night to night, Since we’re bound to die.”

Uh, yeah, that’s like my whole mentality. It’s hard to picture the future when, like I said, the world is dying and everything seems bleak and hopeless. And it seems like I’m not the only person my age who has this mindset. So we take it day by day, live night by night, because the future is not guaranteed. We’re hyperaware of our mortality.

Anyways, this post was really just to dive deeper into the meaning behind a song I really like, and explore what the lyrics mean to me. I hope you enjoyed the song, regardless of if you can relate to it or not. And have a great day!

-AMS