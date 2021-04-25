About Being “Great”: A Twitter Thread
Context: Someone out on the Internet was helpfully explaining to someone else that I was “No [Harlan] Ellison,” no matter how many blogs or witticisms I had. I naturally had some thoughts about that. This was a tweet thread, which I am posting here for archiving and for those of you who stay away from Twitter for your own no doubt excellent reasons.
1. So, indulge me for a minute while I say something here about a thing my detractors do, and why, and what I think about it. The thing is to avow that I am no Heinlein, or Asimov or Ellison or [Insert Revered White Male Science Fiction Writer Who They Consider a Great Here].
2. Why do they go out of their way to do it? Because it’s very important for those they admire to be “great,” for whatever values they consider great, and this is their way of telling themselves (and me, in a distaff fashion) that I will never measure up: I’ll never be “great…”
3. …no matter how many books I write or sell or how notable I become in the genre or out of it. They are denying to me the thing they consider to be the most important thing, and what they assume I consider important as well. Don’t we all want to be “great”?
4. I think it’d be fine to be “great” but “greatness,” however one wants to define it, is not up to me. It’ll be decided by others and will only tangentially have anything to do with what I do. No point seeking it; it seems a task bound for frustration and disappointment.
5. What I *can* work on is being “good.” As in: Am I playing fair with my readers and giving them work that’s to the best of my ability? Am I a helpful colleague to the people who are helping to put my book out into the world and let people know it exists?
6. Am I useful and supportive to other writers and professionals in my field? Am I proceeding with my career in a decent, ethical manner? Am I modeling the behavior that makes others in my community feel welcome and included? Am I still trying to improve as a person and writer?
7. These are things I *can* control, and that I can work on. And to be clear, I am not always as good as I could be, or would like to be. I’m imperfect and I’m lazy. As I’ve said before, sometimes I have to cosplay as a better version of myself and hope that version takes.
8. Greatness happens or doesn’t, and I may never be considered great, which is fine. I’m happy with my life and my career and I wouldn’t change either for a shot at someone else’s definition of “greatness.” Goodness, however, is work that I can do, and should.
9. So I’m not offended when someone says I’m no [Insert their version of a great science fiction writer here]. I’m not! Won’t ever be. I’m me. What I hope to be is not great but good: A good writer, colleague, friend and person. If I can manage that, it’ll be good enough.
10. Thank you for reading, and as always, to reward your attention, here is a picture of a cat.
/end
Originally tweeted by John Scalzi (@scalzi) on April 26, 2021.
I for one am glad you’re no Harlan Ellison, because I’m not sure SF/F needed one person with those kinds of behavioral problems; it certainly doesn’t need two.
(Sadly, SF/F actually has many. But there’s a particular intersection of fame + witticisms that is certainly Ellison-esque, and I for one am glad to see you skip out on the third leg of the tripod, which is being an unapologetic dick to many of the people around you.)
I know very few Latin phrases, but ‘nil magnum nisi bonum’ got stuck in my brain a while back, probably due to American political stuff.
I think that is an excellent & sensible approach to take.
Thirty years from now some writer will have to hear “You’re no Scalzi” from some next gen detractors.
Asimov was a serial sexual harasser. Being better than him isn’t difficult.
“Great” post! ❤️
I have to say that this post really resonated with me.
I was a professional photographer for almost 20 years. I “grew up” in the industry with a lot of people who are – at least within the industry – considered “great”. They are leaders in the field, they win awards and get published and are asked to represent the manufacturers and vendors of photography. And most of them have given seminars, created class series, and/or done some kind of industry education and mentoring.
And yet, this: ” Am I useful and supportive to other writers and professionals in my field? ” rings to me.
Because the majority of people in my former industry don’t hold those seminars or give classes or mentor out of a need to be “useful and supportive” but in order to further their own credentials and fame. And they still backbite and undercut the up-and-coming while making money off of the “education” of the people who admire them.
I never realized how very much that bothered me until I read this thread here and realized that there are actually people who help, educate, and support others in their industry in order to be Good People and not as a different way to promote themselves.
So thanks for that, John. And thanks for being one of the good people who sets an example for others – not in a “holier than thou” way, but just in a “trying to be a decent human being” way..
I made a similar comment to your daughter. That you cannot control fame, only the quality and style of your own writing.
I’ll also point out that you’re no Leo Tolstoy, David Bowie, or Abraham Lincoln either. Man, get with the program.
Amazing how so many pathetically envious fish don’t realize that they’re swimming in a barrel.
“Don’t try to be a great man. Just be a man, and let history make its own judgements.” — Zephram Cochrane
I like this. Basically, you do you. And I’m tired of people expecting one person to be like another person to qualify for greatness. I’m not too impressed with this amorphous greatness thing anyway. I would find it more useful for people to assess people by more concrete attributes. Then I could form my own opinion about both the evaluator and the evaluated.
I love it when your posts conclude with a cat picture! After all, isn’t that a prime purpose of the internet? To distribute cat pictures and videos?
On a more serious note, I really enjoy your attitude towards “greatness”. Definitely not anything you can control. And who gets to define greatness? I like your approach and will support you by continuing to purchase your fun and interesting books! Even if you aren’t certifiably “great”!
I blame it all on Lloyd Bentsen. Well, not all. Dan Quayle has to take some of the weight.
Seriously, twenty-some years ago, Booklist dubbed me “heir apparent to Jack Vance.” He was certainly a major influence on me, along with a spectrum of authors from P.G. Wodehouse to Thorne Smith, but still, I get the occasional “You’re no Jack Vance.”
And my response is, “Of course not. And I’m not trying to be.”
I’m just writing the stuff I like to write, the way I like to write it. I just happen to be standing on the shoulders of giants.