A Charlie Moment
Posted on April 26, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
This is a happy dog, y’all. Hope you’re having a great Monday.
— JS
Who’s a happy good dog? Charlie’s a happy good dog!
And the sight of Charlie bounding joyfully across the lawn makes my entire Monday, so thanks for that – it was much needed.
❤️❤️❤️
Joyful!
All dogs are fully committed to The Happy. It’s what they do best.
Awwwwww!