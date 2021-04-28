Corona Leaves A Bad Aftertaste
Posted on April 28, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 21 Comments
You may remember I had corona back in December. In the post over it, I told you all I was totally fine other than losing my taste and smell for a couple days. I was so happy it was a mild case and that nothing else was wrong with me. Surely, I was, and am, one of the lucky ones.
Fast forward to now, four months after I had corona. Sure, my taste and smell came back within the week of testing positive. But they came back wrong.
It’s hard to explain, but basically there’s a lot of foods that I loved that now all taste the same as each other. And that taste is awful.
Interestingly enough, it’s the same with smell. And the smell of these things that no longer smell good to me smell exactly the same as the things that taste bad. Like, there’s no difference between the smell of the bad stuff and the taste of the bad food. It all basically smells completely rotten.
The taste I noticed it first with was mint. Obviously, this was because I was brushing my teeth with mint toothpaste every day. I mean, no one exactly loves the taste of toothpaste, but I was confused why it tasted practically rancid. It was supposed to taste clean! I switched toothpaste brands twice, only to have the same disgusting taste fill my mouth every time I brushed. I started not wanting to brush because I despised the taste so much.
Also, I have always been a huge fan of mint gum, especially Spearmint. I always have a pack in my car. They are few flavors I chew, but Spearmint just hits different. Suddenly, it was hitting very different, but not in a good way. Still, I couldn’t figure out why mint was tasting so bad to me out of nowhere.
Next, coffee. I used to always get an iced white mocha from Starbucks, and it was my favorite drink. I was never particularly fond of coffee, unless it had copious amounts of milk and sugar in it. So, when the delicious sugar filled drink tasted off, I figured maybe it was just the coffee flavor being too strong, or maybe it was old coffee, which tastes substantially worse than already-gross regular coffee.
But then it kept happening, again and again. So I stopped drinking coffee all together.
Then, it was peanut butter. Specifically Reese’s, actually. Reese’s has always been one of my favorite candies ever. Chocolate and peanut butter? There’s few better combos than that. So I ate a Reese’s cup, as one does, and it tasted disgusting. I couldn’t figure out why. It wasn’t an old one or anything, so why’d it taste so off?
Similarly, I had Buckeye ice cream (chocolate ice cream with gobs of peanut butter throughout), and it tasted terrible. It was then that I noticed it only tasted terrible if the bite of ice cream contained peanut butter. The chocolate ice cream itself was completely fine.
I then recalled the Reese’s incident, and figured out that peanut butter was the thing that was tasting bad, so I went to the kitchen and got a spoonful of peanut butter. It smelled totally off, and tasted even worse. Suddenly, one of my favorite foods in the world tasted like total shit.
I wondered if this was related to coffee tasting bad, as well as the mint.
The last item on my ever-growing list of foods that suddenly taste bad after regaining my taste and smell, is meat. Honestly, this one is super inconvenient because it isn’t just one type of meat. It’s pretty much every kind of meat. Well, land meat, anyways, seafood is still normal. So far.
Anyways, it’s really only those foods so far, so nothing I can’t live without (though peanut butter is honestly a HUGE bummer), but it’s not like that’s the complete list. It’s just what I’ve figured out so far. I’m sure there’s still a lot of food I just haven’t gotten around to eating yet that tastes the same as what I’ve mentioned.
Side note, I know the difference between when something is actually bad, and when something only tastes bad to me, because there’s a specific flavor that all of these items have. Like I said, they all taste the same. So if I were to taste a new food not on the list, but it tasted exactly like them, I would know that it’s not actually disgusting, it’s only gross to me. Plus, any time I walk by a coffee shop with someone, they mention how good it smells (which, of course it does, coffee houses are an exquisite, delightful scent), but all I smell is literal shit. So, I have clues to know whether something is actually bad or if it’s just me.
Fun fact, I’m not the only one experiencing this! I’ve done a bit of research (aka I found people on the internet also dealing with this) and it’s called parosmia. An article by BBC I came across said that common descriptors of what things smell and taste like when you have parosmia is death, rotten meat, and shit. Bingo! That’s exactly what’s happening to me!
Also, I found people on Tik Tok describing the same thing! This Tik Tok below is actually what made me realize that COVID is the cause of this. I wouldn’t have known what was wrong with me if it weren’t for this girl.
@meggeronii
I feel for anyone experiencing parosmia #covid19 #parosmia #sideeffects #taste #smell #gross #garbage #nasty #unpleasent #fyp #foryou
There’s others, too! These Tik Toks make me feel so much better to know there’s others out there with the same problem. I mean, it sucks that people are suffering from this, but it’s also nice to know I’m not the only one.
@jordan46067
#covid19 #covid #symptomsofcoronavirus #lossofsmell #coronavirus #WeWinTogether #tiktokdoc
I feel really overwhelmed learning about this. It’s like, hard news to hear, you know? I feel kind of bad about being upset that my taste and smell are messed up because, like, a lot of people died from COVID and the worst thing that’s happening to me is that peanut butter tastes bad. So, I feel a little selfish for being sad that I have parosmia now.
Is anyone else experiencing this? If you have it, do you smell rotten meat, too? I saw that some people smell plastic or burning, so I’m curious as to what you smell or taste if you have it, too. Let me know in the comments, and have a great day.
-AMS
You might be interested in this article about Covid ‘long-haulers’, and how Covid affects taste/smell (among other things):
https://www.studyfinds.org/covid-alters-genes-long-haulers/
“We found that exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein alone was enough to change baseline gene expression in airway cells…”
Short article, not much detail, but popped up after I read your post.
I know death is much worse as well respiratory problems and lingering health issues but I do admit if that had happened to me depression would ensue.
If there is one thing in live I love is food, I’m a foodie and one of my favorite things is trying regional dishes of every single region/country I visit.
Also living in a country where food is part of our culture and lunch is a minimum of one hour and can extend to a whole afternoon with friends, not being able to enjoy food would be dramatic.
Good luck, hope you find other foods which will compensate the ones you are loosing.
Out of curiosity, what about drinks?
You’re not being selfish. The loss of your taste for certain things is a loss nonetheless. Having something that used to comfort you and no longer does it’s a hard thing.
Taste is mostly smell, what isn’t strictly sweet, sour, salty, bitter or umami (and maaaaybe some sensors for calcium and potassium). We get odors by breathing in (orthonasal odors) and by eating and breathing out (retronasal) — Humans have worse orthonasal capabilities than many animals, but are better at retronasal than dogs, pigs, etc. So stuff tastes more vivid to us.
I highly recommend the book Delicious by Dunn and Sanchez https://press.princeton.edu/books/hardcover/9780691199474/delicious
It’s a fascinating and occasionally very funny serious (but high school bio is probably enough) science book on the reasons why things are tasty, how it helps us survive and evolve, and how it works (to the best of our knowledge). It’s pre-‘rona, and I’m betting these folks are having a (literal) field day researching how taste and smell changes.
I’m sorry. As someone who enjoys food & drink the prospect of favourite foods now tasting disgusting is scary.
I don’t know if it’s applicable, but smell training according to this can help with recovery of loss of smell. It doesn’t say anything about recovery from distorted smells though.
(Though I can imagine if a suite of smell sensors are required to identify one smell, e.g. coffee which is complex, and not all the smell sensors in your nose is working, that could result in distorted smell perception. And if smell training can help get the non-working sensor working, it might work?)
https://www.uea.ac.uk/news/-/article/how-smell-training-could-help-overcome-post-viral-smell-distortions
I lost my sense of taste after suffering a very serious head trauma some three years ago and still have times that certain foods are lab king in their proper tastes. For a while, dark chocolate was the only reliable thing I could properly taste. And salty prods as well.
I hope you get over this, that it is temporary. About a year ago, I lost my sense of taste and had the typical long Covid symptoms. Taste came back by itself. I recently got the Covid-19 vaccinations and most of the symptoms went away.
Food doesn’t taste bad, but it is not as enjoyable. I sometimes smell bad things (rancid, burning plastic) that I don’t think are there. I expect things will eventually get back to normal. I hope they do for you, it’s a bummer to not enjoy things that you used to love.
I heard some vaccines can help bring back the good smells.
It wasn’t the Corona virus specifically, but decades ago my mother had this condition and the doctors said it was most likely caused by a viral infection. It took a while, but she eventually fully recovered her senses. Hopefully it will be the same with you.
Just to offer you a bit of hope: I probably (but no tests were available so can’t confirm) had Covid last March. Like you I lost my senses of taste and smell for a few days, then they more or less came back, and I noticed some differences. I’m not sure they were quite as dramatic as yours, and honestly I’m your Dad’s age so I chalked it up to being old and more or less got used to it. And then in the Fall, shortly before Thanksgiving I think, a lot of it came back. Things started tasting like themselves again, and I was surprised and as you might imagine pretty happy about it.
I don’t think it’s selfish at all to want to experience the world as you did before. I hope you get to do that someday!
Oh and an odd little addendum to that — I got my first vaccine shot on Sunday, and Monday my chocolate ice cream tasted like stale cigarette smoke. Same ice cream tasted just fine today.
Smell is complex, the smell and taste of any of those things is produced by the combination of hundreds of compounds, and there is probably a whole list of compounds that are in common in all the things that are tasting/smelling bad.
If one or more of these compounds isn’t being detected, or is being overdetected, that could be the cause.
Some of the same compounds detected in things like rotten meat are normally also present in things that are not rotten, just in different proportions.
I don’t know that doctors actually treat things like this though, so it may just take time to get back to normal.
You probably don’t want to go near a perfume counter for a while though, could smell far worse than the foods.
So, um, have you tried the other way around?
I mean, have you tried food or drink that you previously didn’t like to see if that tastes better now?
Back in January I attended a scientific presentation by an Associate Professor of Otolaryngology at Stanford on this exact subject: abnormalities of taste and smell following COVID-19. There are things that can be done that help many people who have this issue.
Here is a link to patient information from the clinic where Dr. Patel practices:
https://med.stanford.edu/ohns/OHNS-healthcare/sinuscenter/resources/patient_guides/smell-taste-disorders.html
Unfortunately, she is in California, which is inconveniently far from Ohio! But maybe you can find somebody closer to you who can help.
Not sure if there’s a correlation but I’ve had similar reaction from 5 full anesthetic surgeries and a lot of Fentanyl/Endone in the last 18 months. The common factor is morphine. Maybe Covid accesses a similar mechanism. Not much publicly available research on the morphine link but the whole thing sucks. My sense of taste has ‘soured’ is the best description I can think of. Good luck finding a new normal.
I feel your pain. This happened to me years ago when, as an adult, I had my tonsils out. I couldn’t eat chocolate, any red sauce, orange juice, and I forget what else. It lasted for a good six months after the surgery. My ENT said it was an unusual side effect coupled with thrush (very gross) due to extreme dehydration after the surgery. Everything is back to normal now, but I will never forget biting into a donut and it tasting like vomit.
Good luck, it should come back. It just may take a while.
-Kelly
Thanks Kelly, I needed a little encouragement.
Ian
hope you keep getting better. Really enjoy reading your posts.
You might find the transcript of a podcast episode, “A Food Critic Loses Her Sense of Smell: A Times restaurant critic is on a quest to regain a crucial ability after Covid-19” interesting:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/23/podcasts/the-daily/coronavirus-smell-food.html?showTranscript=1
TL;DR. Olfactory receptor neurons are constantly regenerating. So if they were damaged by COVID-19, they can “grow back”, and then it’s a matter of the brain learning how to associate various odors with the “right” smells.
That sounds really unpleasant – I’m sorry!
(And as others have said – that other folks have gotten much worse… while it hopefully inspires thankfulness at what one has been spared, it doesn’t diminish the actual unpleasantness of the experience at all. I mean, if I get a splinter, I don’t think, “well, other people lose their arms to injury, so I shouldn’t care that this hurts”.)
I recently read a really interesting NYT article about the science of smell, Covid-19, and more; in addition to some fascinating science, it includes mention of several support groups. If you (or others) are curious, it’s at https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/28/magazine/covid-smell-science.html
Oh! Every Little Thing did a great episode this not long ago, and interviewed a rhinologist about it:
https://gimletmedia.com/shows/every-little-thing/8whde2e/skewed-smells-a-weird-covid-mystery
Google “covid smell training”. You’ll find a bunch of articles about how to retrain your brain to start smelling properly again.