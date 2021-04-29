Biden at 100 Days: Boring as a Secret Weapon
Posted on April 29, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi
It is a little odd to me that the very best thing about Joseph Biden in his first 100 days is that he is boring. First and most obviously, that’s in contrast to his predecessor, a narcissistic chaos engine who essentially held the nation’s attention hostage for four years; the idea that one might not have to think about one’s president several times in a day is delightful. Biden almost never uses social media and when he does (or more accurately when his social media staff does) he does it blandly. We never have to worry about a 4am rage tweet from the toilet from good ol’ Joe Biden, which an entire governmental apparatus will then have to bend to rationalize the next work day. You don’t realize what a gift that is until you’ve had to live through its opposite.
Second and slightly less obviously, there’s almost nothing for the GOP outrage machine to latch onto. Why did the GOP spend two days rather ludicrously screaming that Joe Biden, of all people, is going to take away your steak? Because that’s all they can manage with Biden. Biden and his team spend almost no time engaging in the GOP outrage machine; the most they get is White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bemusedly schooling Steve Doocy on whatever patent bullshit Fox News is trying to push on its audience of ancient racists that day. Otherwise, Biden and his people are doing other things.
Third, and speaking of those ancient bigots, Joe Biden is a bland and genial old white dude who doesn’t trigger a “fight or flight” response on the sort of people who spent eight years forwarding horribly racist cartoons about Barack Obama to each other on Facebook. Oh, don’t get me wrong, these people are still there and now they’re gunning for Kamala Harris; it’s not for nothing that Kimberly Guilfoyle was just this week trying to push the idea that Harris is secretly running the White House. But it doesn’t really seem to stick. Biden is rather obviously not as mentally enfeebled as the right hoped they could portray him as, and Harris seems to be doing mostly normal Vice President-y stuff, working from the Obama-Biden mode of “first in, last out” executive collaboration. Turns out Biden is both in charge, and is the proverbial president you’d have a beer with. Even for ancient racists, that has an effect.
The political right in the United States has spent so much time turning politics into a loud grift that it forgot (or deemed it inessential) that the actual goal of politics is governance. Joe Biden, however, has not forgotten that. It turns out he’s pretty good at it, as are his people. As a result Biden can claim real and concrete accomplishments in his first 100 days, and all the right can do — all it’s trained itself to do, over the course of decades — is to whine and scream about socialism, or whatever. Trying to stick socialism onto Joe Biden is difficult. Joe Biden does not scream socialism. He doesn’t even hoarsely whisper it.
But his programs are socialist through and through! One, lol, no, and two, even if they were, it turns out “socialism” is pretty damn popular — lots of Americans like the idea of spending money to create jobs and fix infrastructure and future-proof the US rather than to simply cede the 21st Century to China. Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress had the word “jobs” in it dozens of times: good jobs, he said. Blue collar jobs. Union jobs. Jobs you can raise a family on. And so on. Biden is genial, and he’s also not stupid; it’s harder for the outrage machine to scream “socialism” when the mantra of Biden’s people is “jobs.” They’ll still do it! Again, it’s all they know how to do at this point; they’ve let their governance organ atrophy into nothing. They’ve staked outrage as the game. Biden and his folks are playing a different game, a boring one that’s not flashy but actually does things, and they’re doing all right at it so far.
Biden wasn’t my first choice as president and I’m not going to pretend he or his administration have done everything perfectly or even well. Left or right, if you’re looking for things to be pissed at the Biden administration about, they’re there, as Biden either moves too fast or not fast enough, or hasn’t delivered on something important to you, or has done something you vehemently oppose. You’re not wrong! We have not entered a golden age. We’re still dealing with the aftereffects of four years of a malign and incompetent US administration, and this current administration has an extraordinarily narrow legislative window to get things done in. It can’t and won’t get everything done, and they’ll be lots to be unhappy about as we go along.
But I have appreciated all the boring. I mentioned on Twitter earlier this week that aside from any executive or legislative accomplishment the Biden Administration wanted to claim for its first 100 days, another is that it allowed me to write a novel in that timeframe — after having to junk a novel that I’d been working on for the better part of a year, but which never gelled because of various reasons which included lack of focus brought on by pandemic, election and sickness, I thought up, wrote and turned in an entire damn novel between first week of February and the third week of March. Again, many reasons, but I would be lying if I said one of them was not that I was no longer immediately worried about the state of governance in the United States. Joe Biden and his people being boringly competent (or competently boring, take your pick) gave me mental headroom to write. In the grand scheme of things, this is one the administration’s lesser accomplishments, to be sure, and one I doubt it will take much credit for. But there it is.
100 days in, I like Biden being boring. I also think Biden being boring is working for him and his administration in terms of getting things done. I hope they continue being boring for a long while to come. I think the nation will benefit from it, and so will I. I think that because in both cases, we both already have.
Thanks, Joe Biden. Keep it up.
— JS
He’s been boring as far as his demeanor and how he treats people I guess.
But he has done some exciting things and proposed other exciting things. At the very least he seems less worried about the government spending = bad that has been killing us in recent years.
Unassuming competence has always been my favourite quality in a government.
Biden has Presidential down to, if not an art form, then at least a very well worn vaudeville schtick. In the best possible way: there’s a lot going on behind the scenes, but in some ways it’s hard to notice because the act is both the most prominent thing and something you’ve seen a million times before.
Like Our Gracious Host, Biden wasn’t my first pick, or even my second. But his combination of apparently unassailable Old Boring White Dude and fairly progressive politics seems to be a pretty good one. And I’m enjoying not having to think of him every day.
I just wish I felt like it would last more than two years, because without a major shift in voting patterns, and with redistricting mostly controlled by the GOP, 2022 is going to be a hard year.
The term I use has been quietly competent, but it means pretty much the same thing.
All the boring level of competence is glorious.
The Right has definitely overused the “Socialism” label to the point that it is no longer nearly as useful, in my opinion. It still provokes the Pavlovian response in their base, but outside of that…I think it was John Rogers who said that the Right has been labeling anything that helps people in any way as “Socialism.” This tends to make the younger generations think Socialism isn’t so bad, because literally everything that government does that helps them is “Socialism.” Even if it’s what should be a bog standard highway bill.
In the Army I learned the difference between competently boring and incompetently exciting. I much prefer the boredom. It’s less fatal.
I am so happy to have competent people doing their jobs and not making a fuss about it unlike the entirety of the previous administration
So much this.
Not, of course, that they haven’t complained about him being boring. They complain about him not tweeting! Yeah, guys, he’s working. You (the GOP) forgot that Presidents are supposed to do that.
The GOP really has deemed governance an inessential goal. To the GOP the goal is divided between a. preventing governance from taking place at all, b. maintaining and increasing their own power, and c. ensuring that the rich get richer and the poor get poorer “as God intended.”
They are the enemies of the American system of government.
I’ve mentioned to several of my friends already how it’s a goddamn relief to wake up and not immediately have to check twitter with a sense of dread of what 45 managed to shit all over while I was asleep this time.
It’s doing wonders for my sleep schedule.
I think I can second just about all of this.
Biden was probably 6th or 7th on my list in the primary. But as it turns out, he’s good at both politics and governance. And he’s almost always squarely in the middle of the Democratic Party which at the moment is.. historically pretty progressive.
We can be angry about how a lot of things will go, but it’s not going to be because Biden didn’t try or messed up enormously, but because people like Manchin and Sinema have enormous power in our fucked up congress and that zero Republicans will work with him in good faith. And he’s making real accomplishments under those restrictions.
What I’d land with this is that it isn’t boring – it’s considered and planned. But a lot of the work that’s happening is really exciting.
@Ren Or every time an alert goes off on your iPhone, you don’t say, “Oh Jesus. What’s that chucklefuck done NOW?”
Yep, yep, and yep. I think some folks underestimated how much appeal boring would have. Only quibble I’ve got is this bit:
“The political right in the United States has spent so much time turning politics into a loud grift that it forgot (or deemed it inessential) that the actual goal of politics is governance.”
I don’t think they’ve forgotten or deemed it inessential. Their brand is “government is bad!” It behooves them to govern badly in order to prove that point. I don’t think that it’s a winning strategy long-term, but I really believe that’s the plan, not an omission.
Yet — and yet! — large parts of the media regret the absence of constant chaotic corrupt disruption. Yea, even members of the so called ‘lamestream’ media. Disgusting. But, you know, it was so good for the clicks and numbers.
So far, Biden’s worst has been orders of magnitude better than Trump’s best.
You know, I really like boring and competent.
But you know what else I like? The way that both the First and Second couples demonstrate what loving, committed relationships look like.
That, and I can look at just about everything Dr. Jill wears and think “I LIKE THAT OUTFIT.” But then, I’m a retired teacher, so…..
The last 40 years of government equals bad is because for the past 40 years we have had Reaganomics. During the 40 years between WWII and Reagan, nobody worshipped stockholders to the extent of today’s blatant exclusion of corporate and community stakeholders, and nobody dreamed that there would be endless tax cuts, even during wartime.
Joe Biden, to his credit, questioned having a tax cut while troops were in harms way.
As I recall at the time, and college folks back then would have disagreed, people liked Reagan partly because nearly all the various crises of the 1960’s and early 70’s disappeared from the national conversation when he got in. It was so relaxing at last.
What I tend to notice is that the GOP basically breaks government and then blames government for being broken. Biden seems to be trying to fix it and getting it working again. I really hope he does.
What struck me about last night’s speech was that it laid out a coherent and positive (no “American carnage”) future and gave concrete steps to achieve it, including how to pay for it.
And for me the best part of Boring Old White Guy is the lack of a constant stream of insults. Old is courtly rather than crotchety.
I agree with quietly competent – but don’t want to underestimate the “competent” – Biden has a good team immediately around him, and seems to have generally appointed competent people in the broader government. Then he delegates to let the staff carry out the policy.
I think Trump was an evil genius as a demagogue, the only blessing was that he was incompetent at actually running the government. A lot of rules and executive orders got recycled because they didn’t know how to properly execute. I worry someone may follow Trump’s example, but be a better executive.
But at the current pace of 1 book written a quarter under Biden we should have plenty to read by 2024.
Speaking of ancient bigots, one of the regular cycle of local op-ed columnists in my local paper just put out a piece explaining that when a cop kills a black dude, it is the black dude’s fault. I wrote a strongly worded response, including the “R” word. To my surprise, the editor in chief got back to me and is going to print it. I chided him for printing the column in the first place. Labeling something an “op-ed” does not eliminate the responsibility for editorial oversight.
“Socialism”: I noticed last summer that the usual suspects were responding to what should be a banal statement that Black lives matter with a shout of “Socialism!” I started asking them to define the word. Not one of them passed the test, which is saying something, considering that it was open book.
I feel like Rincewind. I’ve been pursuing ennui for years and have never found it until now. Having a boring President is such a relief!
@dbr: I am registered as a Republican because the Republican primary is the relevant election on the local level where I live: a true RINO. Back in 2016 I was faced with voting for the Republican presidential nomination. I voted for Trump. Why? Because at that point it was down to Trump and Cruz. Cruz is at least as evil as Trump, and much, much smarter. A Cruz presidency would have been far more damaging to the country.
Well stated. It’s so good to have a real president again!
How can you say he’s boring. He’s taking your meat and making you drink vegetarian beer? At least that’s what Faux News told me. And we know Cucker Tarlson wouldn’t say it if it wasn’t true.
:-)