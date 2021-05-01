The Last Emperox a Locus Award Finalist
Posted on May 1, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
The Last Emperox is a finalist for the Locus Award for Best Science Fiction novel, which is seriously cool and makes me happy. What also makes me happy is the excellent peer group I and my book find themselves in with the other finalists in the category:
Machine, Elizabeth Bear (Saga; Gollancz)
Attack Surface, Cory Doctorow (Tor; Ad Astra)
Unconquerable Sun, Kate Elliott (Tor)
Agency, William Gibson (Berkley; Viking UK)
The Relentless Moon, Mary Robinette Kowal (Tor; Solaris)
War of the Maps, Paul McAuley (Gollancz)
The Ministry for the Future, Kim Stanley Robinson (Orbit US & UK)
Network Effect, Martha Wells (Tordotcom)
Interlibrary Loan, Gene Wolfe (Tor)
Congratulations to each of them! The entire list of finalists in several other categories (which also includes numerous friends of mine who I am also very very happy for) is linked here. It’s a good year!
— JS
Reminder, because, yes, it does happen: You don’t need to tell me if you want another book in the category to win! There’s all the rest of the Internet to do that if you like.
It is fine to say it’s a tough category. It is! As it should be. Having excellent peers is a good thing.
Of these I read three with three on my shelf. A truly excellent peer group. Bravo. Keep writing the good stuff. We appreciate you.
Congrats.
I must say I’m pleased that the late Gene Wolfe is a finalist for Interlibrary Loan.
Now off to discover more from these finalists.
Wow, what a lineup! Awesome.