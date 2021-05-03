Moderna’d Part II
Posted on May 3, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 38 Comments
Welcome to the much (or maybe not so much) anticipated sequel of me getting vaccinated! Last time, I posted way too early and said I had no symptoms other than a tender arm. Let me tell you, I got fucked up a couple hours later.
My arm hurt so badly that I couldn’t even move it, like in any direction, without it being super painful. It felt like my entire arm was one giant bruise. I couldn’t lay on it, touch it, or even have it come in contact with anything. Also, I got really intense chills. I was shaking like a leaf! It made my whole body ache. Despite having had five blankets on top of me, I was still freezing, and shaking for several hours nonstop.
I took 1000mg Ibuprofen and went to sleep, and when I woke up, I wasn’t shaking anymore. My entire body was still sore, but it was definitely manageable.
Fast forward almost a month, I got my second dose of Moderna. I was terrified, considering how badly I reacted to it last time. I cleared my schedule for the entire rest of the day and the next day, and vowed to lay around and relax, just in case I fell ill.
Much to my surprise, the second dose was a breeze! The shot hurt even less than the first one did, and though my arm was a little sore for a few hours after, it was nothing compared to the shot prior. I had no symptoms at all, which is great because I’ve heard from pretty much everyone that the second shot is the one that really does people in.
So, now I’m fully vaccinated! Though technically you’re supposed to wait two weeks after your second dose to be considered totally safe. Of course, I’ll keep wearing my mask everywhere anyways, even after the two week period is up.
If you haven’t got vaccinated yet, just know going in that more than likely, one of the two (if not both) shots might knock you on your ass. So clear your schedule if you can and be prepared.
What was your experience with getting vaccinated, if you have been? I know I asked last time, but if anyone has gotten their first or second one since that post, feel free to answer in the comments! And have a great day.
-AMS
Nothing except slightly sore arm both times (Pfizer). I was really lucky, especially since I had a callback for a play the day after my second shot and I shudder to think how that might have gone.
That uncontrollable shivering seems to be a reaction that many folks have, and nothing — no hot baths, electric blankets, or sitting next to a heater — makes any difference. It’s there for a few hours and then it goes away.
I didn’t have the chills after my first or second shot (Moderna) but I did feel achy for a few days. I’m glad I’m vaccinated now. What a relief it is. I also still mask-up when I’m in stores and I’m still not eating-in at restaurants, though I’m so glad that the weather’s warming up for patio dining.
I got both doses of the Pzifer shot and was stunned that aside from a sore arm, I had no symptoms. And yep, right with you on still wearing my mask.
I’m also Team Moderna and had a pretty similar experience. M1 shot my arm hurt so much the day after I just stuck my left hand in my pocket all day so I wouldn’t be tempted to use it for anything. Also felt like general tired crap.
M2 shot I had negative symptoms about 1/3rd the severity of M1. Go figure!
I’ve heard reports like this before, both around the net and from people I know: that if you haven’t had the disease, the first shot isn’t too bad and the second might knock you flat; but if you have had it before (as you have) then that’s reversed, and it’s the first one that’s really bad and then the second isn’t such a huhu.
For myself (haven’t had it), my first Moderna shot gave me a slightly sore arm, but not as bad as some flu shots I’ve had before. My second gave me worse soreness, but that was about it. I maybe went to bed a little earlier the next day than I might have, but I certainly didn’t have the rough time some people got. I’m 53 (very nearly exactly one year older than your dad) so my immune response might be more muted — I’ve heard that older folks are less likely to have strong reactions.
Neither shot was noticeable for me.
I wonder whether tough reactions means the disease would have been tough, and easy reactions means the disease would have been easy.
My 18yo had the same. One day later he still feels horrible. I had the same shot at the same time. I’m… ok. Tired, sore, a little nauseous with a touch of a headache. I’m close to your father’s age. I also have epilepsy and take meds for it. Odd younger, healthy people feel the effects more than people like me.
Neither one of us regrets getting vaccinated at all.
Feel better.
My anecdotal experience:
1st Pfizer shot:
Arm soreness but mild enough to ignore. Nothing else.
2nd Pfizer shot:
Arm soreness not quite mild enough to ignore but still mild. Didn’t stop me from doing anything.
Tiredness the next day. I still worked my normal 10.5hr but went to bed right after and slept ’till the next morning. Then I felt fine.
I hope this normalizes that vaccines may have a few short term side effects but are worth it.
Here’s my story. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination was first given to me in mid-March, and the second one in early April. I had no adverse symptoms either time, other than a sore arm that was worse the first time than the second. That soreness was pretty much like the soreness from a flu vaccination.
I was infected with the COVID-19 virus in mid-March of 2020, with symptoms that were milder than most colds I’ve had. The virus tried earnestly with me, providing the joy of a moving sore throat that was never terrible, but it relentlessly attacked different spots all over my throat for about three weeks. And I had one day of shortness of breath, but some simple walking exercise took care of that.
Scientists don’t seem to be able to predict who will have a severe reaction to the vaccination versus those who have very little reaction. However, I must say that determining that seems low on the priority list; getting as many people as possible vaccinated quickly is the actual priority. Whether some people suffer a bit from it or not, or even if a very tiny number of people become quite ill from it, is irrelevant when considered in light of the overall problem and solutions for protecting the population as a whole. (Of course if it becomes clear that something is wrong with one or more of the several vaccinations available, that’s a different matter.)
Congrats on the vax!
I got the Moderna at the same time as my sister and we had opposite reactions. First shot had mild pain at the injection site and a very slight “under the weather” feeling for me, while my sister felt like she had a mild virus. Second shot laid me looow for a solid 36 hours, feeling like the flu (or a hangover). My sister felt nearly perfectly fine after the second shot, just a little tired and sore.
Reactions have been all across the board for our friends as well. I’m really glad to be vaccinated and that my at-risk family members are now as well. We lost my dad to COVID shortly before the vaccines were cleared for use which was, well, awful.
Pfizer, no reactions to either shot–well, maybe a slightly sore arm after the second one, but I usually get a sore arm from flu shots, too, so it didn’t strike me as remarkable.
I figure I’m one of the “lucky” ones (in the sense that we’re all lucky to be vaccinated at all, but those of us who have no side effects are maybe luckier than others). That said, I just ordered a new box of the type of disposable masks I prefer–it’s going to be a while before I stop masking up when I go out in public!
Moderna 1: tired with sore arm the next day
Moderna 2: headache and low-grade fever the next day, which I spent alternately reading and sleeping
1st dose of Moderna – very sore arm for a couple of days and some mild fatigue
2nd dose of Moderna – mildly sore arm and fatigue for about 48 hours.
A small price to pay for protection
Congratulations! I got both Modernas in March, on the 4th and 31st. First one I had a slightly sore arm, nothing more. The second was the same way until about 28 hours later, when I felt a bit woozy and had some mild chills.
Yay for being vaccinated. As of tomorrow my 2 weeks are up and I will be 100% ready to go out in public again (fully masked of course – this is Georgia and there are a ton of idiot non-vax, non-mask people about).
My best friend (also Moderna shot) had the same cold chills reaction you did: She said she was so cold her teeth were chattering and no amount of blankets or space heaters or hot showers could fix it.
I got the Pfizer shot and had what seem to be pretty typical results among my group of friends:
1st shot – sore arm (like a bruise) but no muscle soreness. Slight headache the next day which could also have been allergies.
2nd shot – 13 hours post-jab I woke up with a migraine type headache: my head hurt so bad that I threw up. Chills and nausea (but oddly no fever) for the next 12-14 hours. I piled on the blankets, took Tylenol PM, drank a ton of water, and tried to sleep as much as I could. By the next morning I was 100% fine. My arm was tender for another day or two.
All in all the 12-14 hours of reaction was awful (I described it as the worst hangover I’ve ever had x3) but I’d do it all again in a minute for the sense of relief I feel about being vaccinated!
Pfizer. Shot one: sore arm. Shot two: sore, slightly itchy arm. Otherwise, zip.
I feel a little bit like I missed out on a pivotal experience, but I cannot claim sequelae that I did not have.
I barely had a sore arm after my first dose of Pfizer, and after the second dose, I slept all day but never felt ill in any way. Kudos on being double-vaccinated!
That’s in line with what I’ve heard!
That those who’ve already had COVID usually have the stronger reaction to the first shot.
That’s not saying, of course, everyone has a strong response. I had the fever and chills and loved Advil after my second (#housePfizer) shot, but my identical twin was tired and sore and nothing else.
Pfizer 1: slightly sore arm.
Pfizer 2: 48 hours of very sore arm, aches, chills and nausea. Basically, my immune system told me to go Pfuck myself. :)
I had by far the strongest symptoms of anyone in my immediate family.
Pfizer: first shot, minor arm soreness, barely noticeable. Disappeared within 24 hours. Second shot: slightly more arm soreness. Disappeared within 48 hours. I’m 71 years old, so maybe my immune system didn’t react as strongly as if I were younger?
Let us know if this helps your parosmia, Athena! I hope it does.
1st Pfizer: nothing, my husband had sore arm…,
2nd Pfizer: nothing, maybe a red spot on arm, but could be bandage, my husband was achy and generally felt off the next day.
Now, my sister’s 2nd Pfizer in early Feb, she was out of commission 12 hours after shot….had chills and aches and could not regulate body temperature, lasts about another 22 hours.
My son received J&J at his college….had a headache 12 hours afterwards that night, fine after.
Congratulations on your 2nd shot!!!
I got the Pfizer shots. Had essentially the same side effects both times, to about the same degree.
Day 1 – shot in the late morning before lunch. No immediate reaction at all. By dinnertime, slightly sore arm, similar to most vaccinations, and a slight headache that a Tylenol took care of.
Day 2 – noticeably sore arm. General fatigue, but nothing I couldn’t have just powered through.
Day 3 – overall body aches when I moved. Very sore arm if I tried to use it or put weight on it, but not particularly sore if I wasn’t. Cycled through feeling perfectly normal and then being “falling asleep over the food bowl” tired, that a short nap took care of, four or five times during the day.
Day 4 – pretty much back to normal in all respects. Nothing about it would have made me regret getting the vaccine.
Pfizer shots.
Very little reaction to either shot. A small amount of arm soreness. I think there was a bit more soreness after the second shot.
I had my second Moderna shot yesterday (Sunday)
I have been hydrating and using a heating won my arm
So far I just have soreness and feeling somewhat tired on day one after the shot
My first shot was more sore and I was wiped out for a day but I hadn’t hydrated as much then
Almost everyone I know got the Pfizer shot and only one person had a really bad reaction! I took the day after my 2nd shot off of work in anticipation of being wrecked and nothing…my arm wasn’t even sore. About 4 days after the 2nd shot I hit a wall and needed to take a long nap in the middle of the afternoon, but that was it.
I had my second Moderna shot yesterday (Sunday)
I have been hydrating and using a heating pad on my arm
So far I just have soreness and feeling somewhat tired on day one after the shot
My first shot I was definitely more sore and I was wiped out for a day but I hadn’t hydrated as much then
Team Pfizer here. I had mild soreness for about 24 hours in my shoulder around the injection site for both the first and second shots. Nothing else that I noticed.
Hey gang,
I’m all done. My second Moderna was two weeks ago. My first Mod was six weeks ago. In reverse chronological order…
I got knocked flat the day after my second shot. Fever, exhaustion, arm pain, three hour nap in the middle of the day.
The day of my second shot, was just arm pain, like I had been stung by a bee. No swelling, but lots of range of motion loss. That wouldn’t come back for three days.
A month before, my first shot, was like any other vaccine shot. I usually get muscle tightness in my shoulder. I did. It might have lasted three days instead of two, but that was it.
Honestly, I didn’t mind anything except the nap in the middle of the day. But my body just tapped out. I was fine 25 hours later, and the rebound was really quick and obvious.
And of course, it beats Covid. Get your shots, please people.
Glad you’re all vaxxed up! Go team “Herd Immunity”! I got my first Pfizer at the end of March, sore arm, but no real reaction otherwise. Got my second dose two weeks ago and it put me on my ass for an entire day. The day I got the shot I was OK, the next morning I couldn’t get out of bed. Sore arm where I got the shot, sore everywhere else, massive headache, think I was running a slight fever. I got over it within 24 hours and I went to work the next day. That was my experience.
I got the single shot J&J. No reaction at first but the next morning woke up with a 101 fever, and a huge headache. My body felt like I had been hit by a truck. Fever broke after 8 hours, but body soreness lasted 5 days. Kind of irritated I got J&J, as it is only 72%, and they were giving Moderna shots (2nd dose only) at the same place. Oh, well, better than not being vaccinated. I will keep masking up.
Moderna vaccine here. I’ve had Covid, second dose soonish. I’ve had soreness at the sight, and dizziness and muscle pain that has yet to go away entirely. The better half has also had Covid, and was very sick for 4 days for his first shot, a bit sick for a couple of days for the second.
If we all continue to answer, we might get a statistical sample!
Glad to hear it went well.
My wife had chills too (though not as bad as yours) after her second Pfizer shot, as well as fatigue for a day or so and a slight headache. I had…zip. Not even a sore arm.
So, pretty lucky all the way around. All of our friends have been fully vaccinated (but then, we’re all geezers), and the last of my relatives (youngest sister and niece) are getting their first shot today. My sister had physical reasons she couldn’t get it before, and my niece hates needles and was afraid to get it, so good for her getting it now.
Had my first dose (Pfizer) last week. Had a slightly sore arm for part of the following day, but that was about it as regards side effects. Looking forward to #2 in ~10 weeks time, because the closer we get to getting everyone done, the closer we get back to something near normal.
(My parents – both in their seventies – have had both jabs, and no side effects that they could be bothered to tell me about. We did swap jokes about Dad still not being able to get 5G on his hearing aids, mind …)
First shot I had a sore arm; second shot I was tired and achy for a day but nothing too major. Team Pfizer, by the way.
I carry a mask with me outside and use it when in proximity to another person, otherwise not. Still haven’t gone to a restaurant inside, but have hung out with vaccinated friends maskless at an outdoor place.
It’s pretty clear that vaccinated folks 1) are essentially immune to covid, 2) even in the extremely rare case they do get it, it’s very mild, and 3) almost never carry it, so aren’t really a danger to others. Given all that, I’ll likely start relaxing (slowly) over the next few weeks.
I heard it’s the second “incident” in your body that knocks you on your butt (infection + vaccine #1 or vaccine #1 + vaccine #2) so I’m not surprised reading your experience. I never had covid and I go for my Moderna #2 tomorrow. Also, I’m hosting Mother’s Day this year so my house is already clean and the groceries have been purchased. I’m ready to get hit and I welcome it.
Astra Zeneca here; I’m Canadian and too young at 56 to get an mRNA vaccine, but I wasn’t going to wait until they’re made available to younger people. I spent the next day in bed feeling exhausted but was pretty much over it after that.
What David Goldfarb said!
I’m a male in my mid-thirties. First Moderna shot gave me injection site soreness radiating outward for about 36 hours, but not severe enough to impact me much. There was pain if I put pressure on it, but otherwise easy enough to ignore. Second shot coming this Friday, so I’ll have the weekend to recover if needed.
I have an identical twin brother who got his second Pfizer shot this past Friday. He had worse symptoms than I did. First shot gave him nausea for a couple of days, second one made him sore and tired all over, though the nausea didn’t happen a second time.