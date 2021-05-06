A Little Bit of Sugar
Posted on May 6, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
In lieu of any posting of depth from me today, because apparently I’m not actually thinking about anything more deeply than can be essayed in a tweet at the moment, here’s Sugar the cat, looking out onto the deck, watching Charlie and the neighbor dog Buckley do their inexplicable dog things. Dogs, what are they even about, am I right?
Hope you had a lovely day.
— JS
What the dogs were up to, incidentally:
I can’t be the only one who read this blog title in a Lou Bega voice in their head.