A Little Bit of Sugar

Posted on May 6, 2021    Posted by      2 Comments

Sugar the cat, looking out onto the deck

In lieu of any posting of depth from me today, because apparently I’m not actually thinking about anything more deeply than can be essayed in a tweet at the moment, here’s Sugar the cat, looking out onto the deck, watching Charlie and the neighbor dog Buckley do their inexplicable dog things. Dogs, what are they even about, am I right?

Hope you had a lovely day.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

2 Comments on “A Little Bit of Sugar”

  2. I can’t be the only one who read this blog title in a Lou Bega voice in their head.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2021
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: