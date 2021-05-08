Chocolate Chip Failures
Posted on May 8, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 36 Comments
Welcome to another segment of me making something and having realistic problems along the way and being unashamed I fucked up a little bit!
I told my dad that I wanted to bake something, and he recommended cookies. I asked what kind, and he showed me Claire Saffitz’s chocolate chip cookie video that was just uploaded last week, which you can watch here:
So chocolate chip cookies it was! Which is fine, because who doesn’t love them?
This recipe uses brown butter, which I have only used once before, and it was also in a chocolate chip cookie recipe! Honestly, making it is a bit time consuming, but it’s not difficult. I was nervous I’d mess it up or burn it since it was only my second time doing it, but I managed to nail it. It smells so good when it’s on the stove!
Not only does it use brown butter, it also uses dark and milk chocolate! I love a variety of chocolates in my sweets. Like ice cream that has dark, milk, and white chocolate chunks throughout.
The batter for these cookies was actually incredibly easy. Like I was shocked how quickly it came together, and how little effort it took! Besides browning the butter, it really only ten minutes to throw together in a stand mixer. The recipe calls for discs of chocolate, but I wasn’t really sure where to find those, so I just used half a bag of milk chocolate chips and then chopped up a 60% cacao Ghirardelli bar and threw them both in.
The dough turned out so perfect. Honestly, I always eat at least a bite of cookie dough before turning it into actual cookies, and let me tell you, this dough was amazing, Like obviously cookie dough is always delicious, but this dough was so good tasting, I could’ve eaten the whole bowl if it wouldn’t have (maybe) given me salmonella. Cookie dough always tastes better to me than actual cookies, so I almost didn’t even want to bake this dough, that’s how good it was.
But, I did bake them! And I kind of maybe burnt them. Like, all of them. Even though I timed all the batches differently. The video said 18-22 minutes, but I made them a little smaller than the size she did in the video, so I decreased the time to 17 minutes. And they came out way too dark. And hard.
So, next batch, same size, fifteen minutes. Still too dark. Still too crunchy.
Last try of the same size, twelve minutes. Almost exactly the same.
This is the twelve minute batch, and it’s so dark! I started to think it was because of the browned butter that they looked so dark, but the bottoms of them (and the other ones) were black, and they were too hard. I just couldn’t get them right.
So, I made them exactly the size she did in the video. I used a 1/4 cup and spaced them out as evenly as I could, then baked them for 13 minutes.
LOOK AT THESE!
Ugly AND burnt. Utter disappointments.
How could they all turn out so poorly when I’d adjusted the times? I get that I messed up the first three batches by making them smaller than what she did in the video, but I thought that the fourth batch would turn out, at least.
I totally goofed on these! I’m a little bummed out by it, because I really did want to chow down on some freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. But, I might just try again and bake them for way less time, and experiment with different sizes more.
Anyways, yeah, there’s my fail of the day. But at least I learned something!
What’s your favorite kind of cookie? Do you prefer dark or milk chocolate for your chocolate chip cookies? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
-AMS
I’ll just note, as a consumer of several of said cookies, across all batches, that they tasted fine. They were merely very well baked. I blame our oven. It is a finicky beast.
I was going to suggest the oven as culprit. Sounds as though it may be running hot.
One can find really simple thermometers to place inside the oven at most grocery and all kitchen specialty stores (expensive is not generally better).
A quick check of oven temp before putting the cookies in might be instructive.
Adding this separately as I have not posted URLs here before and don’t know how they are handled (and am lazy).
This sort of thing:
https://www.amazon.com/Taylor-Classic-Large-Dial-Thermometer/dp/B0000DJUYR/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=oven+thermometer&qid=1620485359&sr=8-4
I was going to say exactly this. The problem is the oven, not you. Maybe it’s needs a repair, maybe replacement.
Yup, that’s the oven, not the cook. :)
A good set of thermometers is a your best friend in the kitchen. Why guess when you can know?
Since Claire specifically mentions that the bottom of the cookies get less heat than the top, she’s using a conventional oven.
So the question: is the Scalzi oven a convection oven by chance? These tend to need to be set 10-20% lower than conventional ovens because the fan setting up a hot air vortex in the oven tends to warm things more evenly and faster.
Otherwise I’m going to agree with other posters: check your oven thermostat with a thermometer.
I would eat them. Have a good weekend.
We have a longtime family recipe for chocolate chip cookies that has a quirk that might be relevant here. The cookies take about 12 minutes to cook and, at that time, don’t look like they’re quite done, so the temptation is to leave them in the oven until they look cooked. This is the wrong thing to do and invariably results in over baked cookies. The quirk is to pull them out despite their appearance, and give them 5-10 minutes out of the oven but still on the sheet, to finish cooking there. Results in nicely baked cookies every time. You might experiment with that timing to see if it helps.
The cookies sound delicious. My personal favorite cookie is oatmeal raisin. I like soft or chewy cookies rather than crunchy ones, so I get why you were disappointed with how yours turned out.
You are, I hope, aware there’ some risk of salmonella from uncooked eggs.
Do you have a baking pan that’s hollow in the middle? It’s a good investment if you have problems with things getting too done on the bottom. Or have your dad buy you a convection oven with his next advance, they are wonderful. Cooks things more evenly and faster to boot, often times at a lower temperature.
I agree with others regarding the oven. Get a thermometer as mentioned above and them look up instructions for how to calibrate your particular oven. All your future baking projects and consumers of baking projects will thank you.
To echo what others have said: 1) get an oven thermometer if you don’t already have one; and 2) get AirBake (or equivalent) cookie sheets. These have two layers, separated by a quarter inch or so, and are specifically made to avoid overcooked or burnt bottoms.
Airbake sheets might help, but you can get a similar effect by using two sheets under the parchment or other liner.
Also if you’re baking two sheets at a time, switch them halfway through the baking. And try using the upper rack positions. Classic advice is to divide the oven into thirds and put the sheets into the lower and middle thirds. Try using the middle and upper thirds.
The airbake sheets are one thing I was going to mention, but others got to it first.
Another is that if you are using a sheet that nearly fills the rack, or 2 side by side nearly filling the rack, you can limit the airflow, and in a oven that is heating from the bottom(most non-convection at least), that will result in overcooking the bottom of the items. Heat is trapped underneath, and thermostat is at the top, so oven gets even hotter.
Totally agree with the comments about the oven. Reducing the time for smaller cookies is absolutely right, but when that didn’t work, reduce the temperature setting.
But mainly I came here to say that none of those cookies looked burnt, and unless they were actually charred black on the bottom, I would have fought your father off for a chance to eat some.
Words to live by: Cooking is art, baking is science.
When you’re baking, precision matters. Measure by weight. Check your temperatures. Trust nothing & nobody. ;)
Athena, my gut response to your travails is that your oven is much hotter than it says it is, which is a very common problem. Get a quality oven thermometer & check your oven temp before trusting it.
The usual suspect: the oven. Temperature control is not that precise (“not even close” said a process control engineer), and then there’s all the issues around heat loss when you open the oven when moving trays in and out and how fast the oven heats up again, what temperature the dough was, etc. Temperature and time values from the recipe are just starting points for dialing in the process parameters specifically on your process and environment.
The other suspect: variability of ingredients. I know nothing about how that’s organized in your part of the world, but Claire specifically mentioned different qualities of butter, and flour is a science in itself (to the point where you can’t really make french baguette with german flour and many german breads don’t really work with french flour types, etc). Again: needs experimentation.
If it’s any comfort: I needed several years to get my christmas cookies right after I moved into a new appartment (there’s only one opportunity per year for that kind of experiment, because christmas).
Yes to all of the above—oven temperature, type of cookie sheet, placement in oven (middle shelf is best), air circulation around the cookie sheet. Dark bottom of cookie suggests it’s too close to the heat source.
For baking I prefer an electric oven, not convection. If I make a batch of cookies, and the recipe says 7-8 minutes but the first batch takes 9, they will all take 9. I like consistency.
Bonus for you—the best sugar cookie recipe I know of, which I’ve been making for more than 50 years. Flavorful and delicate.
https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/classic-sugar-cookies/90993177-b5fe-4cc7-a6b6-8f58913d36e8
My mother always said they’re better burned.
I actually like slightly burned cookies. I like the crunchy and caramelized sugar even if it’s a little bitter. You could send them my way!
Nah, they look fine! I’m sure they were delicious. I moved, within the last two years, from sea level to almost 5,000 feet in altitude, and that affects EVERYTHING about cooking, from the time it takes water to boil to roasting chicken. I love to cook so it is a nice problem to have to figure out. Good luck on future projects!
I won’t repeat everyone else’s excellent oven-based advice. Instead, I will simply applaud your perception for realizing that three chocolate types in a cookie is better than one.
I don’t bake much at all, but chocolate chip cookies are the one area where I do know a few things.
The first thing that jumped out is that 18-22 minutes is a long time to bake chocolate chip cookies at 350, even if they’re a bit bigger than normal. Most recipes I’ve worked off of use about half that time (for smaller cookies).
The second thing I noticed: Claire says to make chilled dough, but her example batch used frozen dough, and the video wasn’t really clear whether “18-22 minutes” was for the first or the second. Googling, using frozen dough normally adds about 2 minutes to baking time – but that’s for smaller cookies; it might be more with larger. Maybe that’s the 4-minute variation? Not clear to me, I haven’t worked with frozen dough.
The third thing is that, as others have said, ovens vary a fair bit in what they actually heat to, and often don’t distribute that heat uniformly, so “know your oven” is super-helpful.
I hope your next batch is more satisfying to you! I think experimentation sounds like a great idea; you’ll end up with more cookies and more knowledge!
(FWIW, Claire’s description of when to stop baking them – “pale, slightly shiny interior” – is great, and worth paying attention to. The centers really shouldn’t look quite done yet when you pull them out.)
As others have said, lower your time a lot. 8 – 10 minutes. You can always add more time but you can’t take it away.
My favorite cookie recipe is one I created that I call my healthy chocolate chip cookies (it isn’t) because it contains wheat germ, oat bran, and some other stuff like that. It makes the cookies have a more interesting texture.
Mmmm chocolate chip cookies. Like everyone else, it sounds to me like the culprit is your oven. I recently moved, and both the oven and stove in my new place are TERRIBLE at maintaining correct temperature. And my stove scorches pretty much everything. It’s super frustrating.
I love chocolate chip cookies. I’ve been using the same recipe that I inherited from my mother, which she got some time in the late 60s. I definitely prefer semi-sweet to dark (60% cocoa) chips in my cookies.
Though my favorite cookies are shortbread. I don’t make them often since I eat them too quickly.
Now I want cookies.
It’s the oven, as everyone else has noted. You either have a convection oven, or it just runs hot. If you don’t have a thermometer, an easy fix is to adjust your temperature down by 25 degree increments until you get the correct result in the shortest bake time. So, if the first batch is burned in 18 minutes at 350, try baking the second batch at 325 for 18 minutes. Make a note on the recipe for future reference. My oven runs cool, so I generally up the temperature 25-50 degrees. Residential ovens aren’t precise. Professional ovens are better calibrated.
They say charcoal is good for the digestion…
With me it’s gingersnaps. My personal recipe has lots lets sugar and lots more ginger than the recipe I started with — kids don’t like them much but adults scarf then like crazy. I like to refrigerate the dough and bake small batches in the toaster oven — a plate of fresh warm cookies goes over very well when somebody drops by for coffee. (Which will hopefully be happening again soon.)
Dry cookies make dunking mandatory. There are worse fates (like not having the dunking liquid of your choice handy.)
The next batch will be better, and the one after that better still.
I’ve used various recipes including “the recipe on the chocolate-chip bag”, which is of course chosen to be dead easy. Lately, I’m using a recipe from Serious Eats — can’t find the page now (I’m working from a printout), but this one features shaving pieces off a block of chocolate. So you get mostly streaks of chocolate instead of lumps. I like to use dark chocolate.
My secret variation to any chocolate-chip-cookie recipe though, is to add cardamom, replacing the nutmeg if any (this particular recipe didn’t have any spice to start with, so I add 1/4 to 1/2 tsp.).
The baking times are too long I think. One thing that made me a better cookie baker was acquiring Air Bake cookie pans. The pans have a double hull so that the cookie bottoms never burn. Another thing I learned from Mrs. Fields was to use a slower oven. All of her cookies take longer to bake but the temperature is only 300 degrees. Cookies are the Universal Language so don’t give up.
Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies are my jam. Found a recipe that I modified to suit me over thirty years ago. I bake them for holiday parties mostly. Mini chocolate chips, real butter, vanilla and cinnamon, Mmmmm. Damn, now I want cookies too.
Myself, I would research other brown butter chocolate chip cookie recipes and use the new found knowledge to adjust Claire’s recipe.
At least you have a rational justification for baking more cookies.
Dear Athena,
Tres palabras!
Infrared kitchen thermometer!
Seriously, best thing ever. Very accurate and you can check all sorts of things for temperature, different spots in the oven, the cookie sheet itself. Heck, if you’re heating water for tea that doesn’t take boiling water, it’ll even tell you how hot the water is.
Also good for spot-checking your fridge/freeze for hold/cold spots.
Best $20 I ever spent in the kitchen!
https://www.amazon.com/ThermoPro-TP30-Thermometer-Temperature-Adjustable/dp/B07VTPJXH9/
pax / Ctein
I think these cooking people should look at viewer videos and help them with any mistakes that were made. I would watch that!
Since your dad Commented about the finicky oven, have you tried “monitoring” your oven by putting a slice of white bread in it with whatever you’re baking?
(Your cookie saga is why I’m a bigger fan of cookie dough, than cookies. Someone should develop a way of “presenting” cookie dough so it looks more civil than digging your finger in the bowl.)
As people have already said sounds like your oven is running hot. Also I would expect cookies like this to take around 12 mins to cook (I freeze cookie dough, and cook from frozen a couple of cookies at a time, and even then 15 mins is enough). When baking always worth cooking for less time and then keep checking on them. Once you have figured out the right timings write it on the recipe for next time, so you don’t have to watch it so carefully.
A) I’m fat enough already, thank you very much
B) I’m a pretty damned good cook
C) I have a chemistry background. Baking is chemistry.
All said, I suspect I would be a damned good baker. But I refer you to A above, which is why I resist learning to bake.