Mother’s Day 2021

Posted on May 9, 2021    Posted by      2 Comments

Dora Blauser and Krissy Scalzi, mother and daughter.

It was low-key but lovely here. If Mother’s Day is something that gives you joy, I hope it was joyful for you.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

2 Comments on “Mother’s Day 2021”

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2021
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: