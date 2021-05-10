52
Posted on May 10, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 22 Comments
It occured to me last week, as I was coming up on my 52 birthday, which is today, that I am now old enough that I have a year of my life correspond to every week of a standard-sized year. This is not a particularly deep thought, to be sure, but to someone who is a secret organizational nerd, it’s kind of fun to think about, and it does put an interesting spin on things. For example, the US had a really rough December, but things started to look up again just in time for the new year.
This formulation also means today is New Year’s Day, as it were, on the second year of my life. Whether I get through this whole year remains an open question (I think I’ll be happy to make it to Halloween), but I’m not going to worry about that right now. Instead I’m looking forward to what comes next in this new season. The last (actual not metaphorical) year had some real highs and lows for me, but especially in the last couple of (actual not metaphorical) months things feel like they’ve been on a real upswing. It’s nice to have a sense of optimism. I’m going to ride that wave as long as I can. You’re welcome to join me.
So Happy New Year (on several levels) to me, and to us, and to the world. Let’s get to what’s next, shall we?
— JS
Happy birthday and organizational-nerd New Year!
Happy happy birthday!
I agree on optimism. While there is always that looming cloud of free (this one in particular is the GOP authoritarianism), in general I really feel strong optimism about the future. My family is healthy, we both have jobs we love. We have been able to significantly give back to our community to help those less fortunate. My kids finally got to see their grandparents again.
It is starting to feel like we can make plans more than one week out. Actually think about doing something this summer. That feels really good.
Damned Kids. Get a hair cut, turn down that garbage you call music, and stay off my lawn!
Congratulations on the anniversary of escaping the womb!
I turned 52 a couple of weeks ago. I didn’t make the weeks/year connection – neat thought! Have a very happy birthday and year ahead!
Doh.. meant to say “looming cloud of evil”.
Happy Birthday, Mr. S.!
Happy birthday! Hope the upswing continues.
Happy Birthday! And Happy New Life Year!
When my dad turned 52, I called him up and said, “Happy birthday! You’re finally playing with a full deck!”
Happy Birthday, John! Your books and blog have been a bright light in the insanity that has been the recent past. Thank you! Please keep up the good work!
The happiest unto you. It doesn’t count unless you blow out all 52 candles with one breath!
Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday!
It always surprises me when I find out, or am reminded of, how close in age I am to folks I admire. The first thought is always “Wow! We’re almost the same age! Looks at how successful they are!” and then I step back and take stock, and realize I’m living a pretty damn good life, all things considered. So, in addition to the birthday wishes, thank you for that reminder. May your next trip around the sun be your most successful yet :)
Happy Birthday, John and many more to come.
Joyeux Anniversaire de Naissance Mr. Scalzi!
Surf’s up; let’s go!
Happy Birthday!
Happy Birthday, and here’s to a better year!
Happy birthday!!
Not only are you a year of weeks old but you also have one year per card in a standard deck of playing cards. Though I think you’re still missing the 7 of diamonds, since last year was DEFINITELY a Joker. Or maybe THE Joker.
A very Happy Birthday. May the coming year bring joy…