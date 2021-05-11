Scared Of Surgery
Posted on May 11, 2021 Posted by Athena Scalzi 22 Comments
I’m having surgery for the first time in my life tomorrow and let me just say, I am hella nervous. I’m honestly really scared, mostly because I’ve never been put under with anesthesia before.
Also I’m getting my tonsils burned out of my throat so, that’s scary to think about, too.
I remember as a kid all my friends getting their tonsils out, and they got to eat nothing but buttered noodles and ice cream. It didn’t sound so bad, but I was glad nonetheless that my tonsils were a-okay and I didn’t need them out. In fact, once I turned into an adult, I remember mentioning to a friend that I was glad I made it through my entire childhood without needing them (or my wisdom teeth) out. Who knew you could need them out as an adult?
Well, I guess it was nice while it lasted. I can’t say I’ll miss them, and I’m probably better off without them, but OH MY GOD SURGERY I’M SO SCARED. If I think about it for long enough, I start to cry.
If any one of y’all has gotten your tonsils out, or has dealt with a kid that got theirs out, please give me advice! I want to hear all about your remedies and helpful tips! I could really use some advice. I think the more prepared I make myself, the less scared I’ll be, so please tell me all your post-tonsil-surgery secrets.
Well, I’m off. The next time you see me I will be tonsil-free! And probably whining about how much pain I’m in. So be prepared for me to be a huge crybaby.
Have you had any surgeries before? What’s it feel like to anesthetized? Do you still have your tonsils as an adult? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
-AMS
I haven’t had my tonsils out (kind of amazing to me), but I’ve had a LOT of surgeries, both inpatient and outpatient. It is kind of scary, but I developed a mantra of sorts to help me relax (good for me, good for me, this is helping me, it will be good for me). I think going into it trying to be relaxed is my best suggestion for you. The hospital staff will take excellent care of you! Think positive thoughts! <3
What it’s like: you wake up from the surgery asking when they’re going to start, and it’s already done.
Then, as an adult, you still get your ice cream and noodles.
It will be great, in other words, and it will probably also be great to get your tonsils out!
The only thing you need to know is that for you, you’ll only be out in surgery for ONE SECOND. Truth! You’ll blink a couple of times and then between one blink and the next, you’ll be in recovery!
I’ve had surgery twice, once to get a Cochlear ear implant and once to get a bunch of teeth pulled.
You’ll be fine! Picked out your ice cream flavors yet?
I had my wisdom teeth removed when I was in my 40s and let me tell you, when they knock you out they say, “Count down from 10.” You’re sitting there thinking, “No, no, I’m wide awake, 10 seconds isn’t going to be enough. Don’t start hurting me.” Then, BOOM, you can’t remember saying the #5 and you’re awake wondering why everyone is standing in a different place. Good luck! I’m sure your folks will take good care of your ice cream needs.
Athena –
Not sure what they’ve told you, and I could be wrong about this, but very likely they will not give you full knock-you-out anaesthesia for this procedure. More likely you’ll get a relaxant that will have you drowsy and floaty feeling, and prevent your gag reflex from functioning during the procedure.
Then they will apply a strong topical anaesthetic to the tonsils area, and the actual procedure will take very little time at all.
But your throat WILL be very sore when you wake up!
Have all your favorite flavors of ice cream and yogurt on hand. You will likely feel very logy and a little achey (generally) as you recover from the surgery. Not a lot of appetite.
Hydrate well ahead of time – you will NOT feel like drinking much afterwards but you’ll need to sip room-temperature water as soon as you can. Hard candies you can suck on to keep your throat moist might help, also.
Your best preparation is to get yourself as relaxed and confident about this as possible, so whatever you do for that- anti-stress breathing, yoga, meditation, etc.- start doing it!
I can’t comment on tonsils as I still have mine apparently at the age of 67. What I can say is that about 7 years ago I needed serious surgery, in my head, near my (almost unused) brain. I was so scared – first time for any hospital stuff for me. The head nurse came by and said “you’ll be fine” but that didn’t help much.
The anaesthetic was applied, I fell asleep, I woke up (seemingly) a second later with a headache but wanting my tablet & smartphone. I guess what I’m saying is the anticipation is far worse than the actual event. If it helps I will chant your name 7 times at sunrise on the day – I am pretty sure that works ;-)
I’ve been under anesthesia a few times, for endoscopies and for an appendectomy. Basically, you won’t remember a thing. Even if your family members talk to you as you wake up you may remember snippets at best. You may experience some residual mild dizziness or nausea after you are conscious again (that happened to me only once), but it won’t last long.
TL;DR: don’t worry about the anesthesia.
Post-surgery: do exactly what the doctors tell you. I’ve had friends who, after various kinds of surgery, haven’t followed the instructions, and consequently have had problems. If you do what they say and keep them informed about how you’re doing, you should be fine.
I still have my tonsils and wisdom teeth at the age of 48, so I guess I’m probably stuck with them.
I’ve never had surgery, per se, but I had a procedure that required anesthetic. I can completely sympathize with the anxiety. I hate being out of control, which is why I hate being drunk more than I enjoy the slight buzz associated.
I can also echo the other comments here. You’re literally lying there awake, they give you the plunger, and in the span of 5 seconds, you’re fighting sleep, and realize you’re awake, but in another room. It’s slightly off-putting, but in retrospect, utterly delightful.
Don’t fret it, it’ll be over before you know it.
I had to have open heart bypass surgery back in 2017. I was utterly convinced that I was going to die on the table (I did not) and that when I woke up still intubated that I would completely freak out (I did not). Anesthesia was via an injectable, and the sum total of the experience was my Anesthesiologist telling me he was giving me a good margarita, I asked for extra lime and then it was 12 hours later. I suspect and hope that your experience will less traumatic than mine. I also still have my tonsils and wisdom teeth.
Good luck and enjoy the ice cream!
Been through a couple. Each time, the waiting is the worst. Feels super vulnerable to be in that cold pre-op room wearing a crappy patient gown. Would have paid dearly to get out if it. The whole prospect feels wrong somehow.
But when it’s over it’s over. No trauma, never dwell on it. Over and done.
In your case it’ll probably be even easier given the less-invasive nature of the procedure.
Best wishes for an easy time of it, and a rapid recovery.
This first time I had oral surgery, I was in the third grade (lots of teeth, not enough space). I can still recall being nervous, but that all changed when they started to anesthetize me. Before I went under, I was convinced that the nurse/hygienist was made of cardboard. I closed my eyes and next thing I knew, I had a mouth full of cotton.
Copious amounts of mac-n-cheese and ice cream followed.
J.M has it right. You lay there wondering if you are going to notice when you go under. You close your eyes, and you are suddenly in recovery.
I suggest asking your doctor if they can offer you something before your surgery to help with any nervousness you might have.
Happy recovery! You will be just fine.
I had my first major surgery with general anaesthesia last summer and I, too, was pretty scared and nervous. But it was totally okay. The process of being put under involves a strong sedative that will really calm you down fast. I went from being super anxious to completely okay with everything in about 30 seconds. It was, honestly, pretty great to have my anxiety eliminated so effectively.
Being out isn’t like being asleep – you will wake up with little to no sensation of time passing. I wasn’t disoriented at all when I woke up. They’ll probably administer painkillers and anti-emetics through the IV, so you won’t be in pain or nauseous when you wake up, either.
It was scary and no fun, but overall not nearly as horrific as I’d feared. You’ll be okay.
I didn’t have my first surgery until I had a c-section at age 40, and to date, it’s the only actual surgery (requiring anesthesia) that I’ve had. (I’ve also had two Mohs procedures to remove skin cancers from my face and a cardiac catheterization.)
For me, I have learned that all narcotics make me horribly nauseated, and I hope that isn’t the case for you as well. I can’t imagine that it would fun to vomit after having one’s tonsils removed.
I am now 50 years old and still have my tonsils!
Good luck!
OK, you probably DON’T want to hear my horror story. The good thing is, my surgery (at 21) happened back in the mid-70’s, so hopefully things have improved since then! My tonsils were really bad; in fact they were embedded in my throat. I was on the highest dose of penicillin you can take after the surgery. Thought I’d gotten hit by a truck. Took me 2 weeks to recover. BUT after that I didn’t have sore throats all the time, so, yay?
I’m sure your surgery will go MUCH better. Fingers crossed!!
What’s all the fuss with tonsils? Nobody ever gets their tonsils out anymore (in Canada). It’s considered as useful as bloodletting nowadays.
Why do you need them out anyway? I feel it’s a pretext to extort money from insurance companies.
On another subject, dentists never anesthetize anyone (in Québec). I got all my wisdom teeths out fully aware (got local anesthetic at least). The only unnerving thing is the grating and feeling the teeth being broken apart and pulled out of the bone. There’s just no pain. It’s an interesting experience.
I got a foot surgery, and they injected me with a mild tranquilizer. I was pretty tired so I went to sleep and snored during the procedure. Doctors and nurses found it very funny, I learned afterwards. Also almost no pain.
I’ve never had my tonsils removed but I have had minor surgeries/procedures. The hardest part is the anticipation. Once you get to the facility there’s a flurry of activity just before you’re given the anesthesia, you get the anesthesia, you start counting to 10, you get to 3 and then you wake up in recovery. You don’t feel pain for a while after that, but pain management is something that will be addressed by the staff before you leave for home. Best wishes!
Dear Athena, I had my tonsils out in 1956 or thereabouts when they were still using ether, so you don’t want to hear about that. And I had complications, so I couldn’t have the promised ice cream, which I still resent.
I had some kind of psychedelic anesthetic to have at least one wisdom tooth out, around 1970, and was fascinated to see geometric patterns spiraling, though I was convinced they’d taken my arm off by mistake–oh, well! I was not caring much, and it turned out it was the tooth they got, as planned.
However, anesthesia has come a long way. My recent cataract surgeries were much like what is described above, very gentle, little to no awareness.
If you tell them that you’re nervous they can take that into account. My surgeon brother-in-law says he really responds to patients who make a personal connection with him, so he tries harder. So, be honest, be charming, and I think it will go great.
Minor surgery a few times, mostly teeth (small mouth = not enough room for 32), and each time it was basically like Hillary said. In fact, one time it played out literally that way – as a teen, when I had a couple of lower teeth pulled, I came to, asked my dad (awkwardly, for good reason as it would turn out) when they would begin, and he laughed and said it was already over and we could go.
It’ll be OK! Maybe even better than getting wisdom teeth pulled. The two things that I remember about that – it was decades ago – are drinking milkshakes, and one time taking pain meds and having it be a struggle because it was right after surgery and I couldn’t feel my lips well so it was really hard to figure out if the pill was in my mouth or not, lol. Plus back in those days there was no internet where I could log on and ask people if it was going to be ok!
I had my tonsils out over 40 years ago whilst in kindergarten, and in Australia rather than the US.
I don’t recall things being recovery especially painful, (nor the tonsillitis for that matter), but I do remember the anaesthetic taking ages to put me down. I metabolise a lot of painkillers and anaesthetic much faster than most, and frequently need higher doses.
From what I’ve been told, this is not uncommon for redheads.
I also quite clearly remember my sense of outrage at waking up the next morning, incensed at what was offered for breakfast: Dry black/burnt toast.
I’ve had a general anaesthetic both prior and since my tonsillectomy, and all intravenous types have the same trouble. The one time I was given gas though, I saw the mask coming towards me, and then woke up in recovery approximately 45 minutes later.
You’ll be fine, just like millions of other folks having surgery every day.
Which I am aware is unlikely to entirely assuage you anxiety.
Okay, so I had my tonsils out in the fall of 2019 with the master plan that it would prevent me from getting strep throat eighteen million times in the spring when my kids brought it home from school in spring 2020.
The good news is that I didn’t get strep throat in 2020 at least?
Anyway. The doc told me recovery is much easier for people younger than 25ish or older than 60ish. I was 37 and I won’t lie, it was rough. The surgery part wasn’t so bad– I had only been under full anesthesia twice before and I was freaked out too. It’s a weird concept! Anyway, I promise the anticipation is way worse than the actual surgery– it’ll be over before you can finish answering whatever distracting question the anesthesiologist asks you (“what’s your favorite place in the world?” “the north end of Kaanapali bea–“). Don’t beat yourself up for being scared if you can manage it!
Afterward, the key things are humidifier, painkiller schedule, and cycling ice packs. Everyone and their siblings will tell you to drink all the water, and you should, but you probably won’t want to, so do what you can. But make sure the air you’re breathing is nice and moist, that you are 100% on top of painkillers (set a timer if you have to– I was counting down the minutes and couldn’t sleep anyway but you really don’t want to delay a dose if you can help it), and that there’s always a nice cold ice pack (or bag of frozen peas) waiting for you in the freezer when your current one warms up.
Pain-wise, my experience was that it got worse for several days before falling off, and the major pain was actually in my jaw. Of course pain is different for everyone but it doesn’t sound like my pain trajectory was much different from the norm. If you can distract yourself it’s easier– I got an iOS game called Reign (Game of Thrones themed), in which the only mechanic is swiping left or right. Something like that, nothing too thinky, nothing timed that’ll make you tense up. Fanfic is also a great distraction– pick your comfort character(s) and see what AO3 has for you!
I’d say get a face mask because your breath will be awful for a week or so but I guess that’s a bit redundant at this point.
You might start thinking about savory/salty soft foods as well– I was enjoying my popsicles and pudding but by day 7 I just wanted some mashed potatoes, you know? The day I woke up and demanded greasy mediocre takeout roast chicken was the day I knew things were going to be okay. That chicken was incredible.
Oh, and because you’ve mentioned stuff like this before, I would advise you not to step on a scale for a while. You will almost certainly lose weight while recovering– and then gain it back once you rediscover eating– and if that’s going to mess with your head, do what you can to take care of yourself. (Also don’t buy a renn faire bodice during the recovery process, it will not fit your regular body properly later. You know, hypothetically.)
It’s gonna be fine. It’ll suck for a week or two (or three if you’re me) and then it’ll be over. And you won’t get strep throat! And you might even sleep better!
This was long and I’m a super-rare commenter, but I hope something in here helps. If nothing else keep the sentiment that lots of people are thinking of you and wishing you an easy surgery and recovery!
As one commenter already noted you probably won’t be under general anesthesia, but probably something like propofol (aka Milk of Amnesia). This lets you sleep, but you wake up quickly without the unpleasant aftereffects of general anesthesia. I’ve had two hip surgeries, the most recent of which was on March 1. Even for that it’s sedation and propofol, not general. As others have also noted it will be like no time has passed at all. You’ll be fine. Enjoy the ice cream.