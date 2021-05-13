Dogs in the Yard, 5/13/21
Posted on May 13, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
I’ve mentioned elsewhere that my yard has become the de facto dog park for the neighborhood. Here is evidence of that: Buckley (black labradoodle), Gus (golden labradoodle) and Charlie (doofus sprinter) all hanging out in the lawn. And a fine day for it. We don’t mind that they hang out here. They’re pretty cool. And they tire Charlie out, which is a nice. Anyway: Here’s today, from my front porch.
— JS
Tired out is good. We take our 5 month old pup to day care twice a week, and today he was in there with 20 or more dogs, from wee little guys all the way up to a couple of Great Danes. He comes home and lies down and doesn’t get up until dinner.