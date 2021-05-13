Dogs in the Yard, 5/13/21

Posted on May 13, 2021

Charlie and the two neighbor dogs in the yard today.

I’ve mentioned elsewhere that my yard has become the de facto dog park for the neighborhood. Here is evidence of that: Buckley (black labradoodle), Gus (golden labradoodle) and Charlie (doofus sprinter) all hanging out in the lawn. And a fine day for it. We don’t mind that they hang out here. They’re pretty cool. And they tire Charlie out, which is a nice. Anyway: Here’s today, from my front porch.

— JS

  1. Tired out is good. We take our 5 month old pup to day care twice a week, and today he was in there with 20 or more dogs, from wee little guys all the way up to a couple of Great Danes. He comes home and lies down and doesn’t get up until dinner.

