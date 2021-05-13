I’m Totally Not Feeling it Today, So Instead of Incisive, Thoughtful Commentary I’m Just Going to Show You Something That’s Making Me Irrationally Angry

Fucking “Jumbo Donettes”?!?!?

THEY’RE GODDAMN DONUTS THAT’S WHAT THEY ARE

“But ‘donette’ is their trademark”

YOU DON’T THINK I DON’T KNOW THAT IT’S STILL THE WORST THING EVER

SERIOUSLY IMMA GO DOWN TO HOSTESS WITH A BAT AND “TALK” TO THEIR MARKETING PEOPLE

(eats his Jumbo Donette gloweringly)

That’s it, that’s all I got for you today.

— JS