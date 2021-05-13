I’m Totally Not Feeling it Today, So Instead of Incisive, Thoughtful Commentary I’m Just Going to Show You Something That’s Making Me Irrationally Angry
Fucking “Jumbo Donettes”?!?!?
THEY’RE GODDAMN DONUTS THAT’S WHAT THEY ARE
“But ‘donette’ is their trademark”
YOU DON’T THINK I DON’T KNOW THAT IT’S STILL THE WORST THING EVER
SERIOUSLY IMMA GO DOWN TO HOSTESS WITH A BAT AND “TALK” TO THEIR MARKETING PEOPLE
(eats his Jumbo Donette gloweringly)
That’s it, that’s all I got for you today.
— JS
Best post ever, John!
Yeesh – doughnuts please. And not in a bag. And definitely not in a plastic bag. What’s wrong with you guys!
Honestly, those things look kinda gross. Hope they taste better than they look.
I LOLed out loud.
The “ette” ending, from French, is a diminutive suffix. So I guess that makes a “jumbo donette” a bit of an oxymoron.
Market Basket, a much beloved New England grocery chain, individually wraps a lot of its baked goods in plastic for no particularly good reason. Unwrapping them in the morning is often beyond my ability, especially the chocolate croissants.
A “donette” is a mini donut. That is a fact.
So how can it be JUMBO? Hostess has some explaining to do.
Just wait till they come out with Mini Jumbo Donettes!
Clearly a jumbo donette is the same size as a regular donut.
News we can use.
I also laughed out loud.
I’d go after the marketing department.
PS how were they?
You could always make your own. I bet there’s a recipe in Al Sicherman’s “Caramel Knowledge: Bostess Bupcakes, Peanut-Butter Coffee, Herring in a Cloud, Wienie Zucchini, and More Food and Culinary Musings for the Twisted Mind”
Best cookbook I ever invested in. Not that I cook or anything.
Scalzi for the win!
I look forward to the Mega Mini-Wheats.
As someone who has worked in food manufacturing, the sad thing is this might not meet the FDA definition of a donut and thus had to be called a “donette”. And then Hostess just trademarked it to make sure other non-donuts didn’t use it.
I understand your rage.
That being said, could you let us know how Athena is doing? Merci!
Is this like the Session Double IPAs I’m seeing at the local breweries? Or is it more like the Imperial Session IPAs? I can’t tell from the picture.
An oxymoron that ranks right up there with “jumbo shrimp” (or, for that matter, “military intelligence”).
This has been going on since at least the 16th century: I happen to play the cello–a contraction of “violoncello.” The original string instrument was a viol–in Italian, “viola.” In Italian, the suffix “-one” means “big,” e.g., “calza,” shoe, “calzone,” big shoe (or folded pizza thing). The suffixes “-ino” or “-ello” mean “little,” e.g., “violino,” little viola.
So…a great big viola (a standup bass) is a “violone.” Go down one step in size and you get “violoncello”–the “little great big viola.”
I prefer to think of “donette” in terms of Stormy Daniels’s description of a certain ex-president…
Yes, I’d like an extra large mini muffin, please?
During the last discussion I overheard with people trying to name Hostess products, I don’t recall Donettes. Mom never bought them for us if they even existed 40 or so years back. Personally I favored the Ho-Ho for the challenge of trying to unroll them.
I’m surprised there is real strawberry in it and they don’t have to call it straawberry or some nonsense.
I used to be a liability claim representative for a company that insured Hostess. We received a claim from an inmate at the Indiana State Penitentiary who claimed to have found a razor blade in his cupcake. He signed his letter “Hostess Redrum.”
I honestly don’t care that they’re misnamed. I would devour both of those right now, and might even lick the wrapper if there was any glaze residue hanging about.
Don’t tell him about the Twinkie.
Seriously, man.
Whatever they are, those things are not doughnuts.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adam_Rainer
“Adam Rainer (1899 – 4 March 1950) was the only person in recorded history to have been both a dwarf and a giant.”
The final notation in that article is curious – this is a stub, you can help by expanding it.