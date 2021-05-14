And Now, The Moment You’ve Been Waiting For
If you saw this video I posted on Twitter yesterday, you may be wondering about what the heck happened to me:
If you saw my previous post, you might remember that I went into surgery to get my tonsils removed. And I was very, very scared. So scared, in fact, that I put off scheduling my surgery for an entire year because I was so terrified to have any kind of surgery, or be put under with anesthesia.
But, I finally gathered up all my courage, and despite crying a little bit every time I thought about it, I got my surgery scheduled! I went to the hospital at 8am on May 12th, and was put under at about 9:30am. This was the easy part. To all of you that said I wouldn’t feel anything and I would just immediately pass the fuck out, you were right. Literally I was laying on the operating table for all of two seconds before the world went black. No distracting question from the anesthesiologist, no warning, just… going to sleep.
And then, after a perfectly routine and normal surgery, I woke up in recovery with my lungs full of fluid and unable to breathe. I was immediately surrounded by six doctors and nurses, and everyone was talking about me in the third person, barking orders about what to do in order to get me a shred of oxygen. I was coughing up blood, gasping for air, clutching my chest, thinking oh shit am I gonna die?
They forced an oxygen mask on me and despite it forcefully pushing air nonstop into my mouth and nose, I couldn’t fuckin’ breathe. Pulmonary edema, I think is what they called it, which just means I had a bunch of fluid in my lungs and wasn’t getting air, so, that was neat.
After a bit, I could breathe again, though it was hard and hurt to do so. They gave me a shot that was supposed to help get the fluid out of my lungs, and I stopped coughing up frothy pink stuff.
Finally, things calmed down and I was doing okay. I had several different specialists around me, trying to explain to me what happened. Apparently, some saliva hit my vocal chords wrong and it made them snap shut and this caused my lungs to panic and try to intake air but they got fluid instead? I don’t exactly know, but what I do know is that it sucked!
What was supposed to be an outpatient surgery turned into me staying the night in the PCU (I said ICU in my video but that’s because I didn’t know that the PCU existed until my mom saw the video and was like, girl you were in PCU not ICU). So, yeah, if you’re like me and have never heard of the PCU before, it stands for progressive care unit, and is a step down from the intensive care unit.
I was hooked up to the little nose oxygen thingy, IV’s were put in me, I had x-rays for blood clots, and my blood drawn four different times! It was a lot, honestly. A lot of firsts that day! I also got a lot of Jell-O so, y’know, you win some you lose some.
I got discharged yesterday at noon, and then I got a Frosty from Wendy’s, and then I’ve been laying on the couch ever since! I’m currently switching between pudding, Jell-O, buttered noodles, Kraft mac and cheese, and ice cream. It’s not so bad.
So, yeah, I’m just chilling, waiting for one hell of a hospital bill to come through, but enjoying some popsicles in the meantime.
Thank you all for your concern and kind thoughts! I’m pretty okay now! It was just a scary experience. One of the nurses actually told me that she’s worked in recovery at that hospital since 2004 and that was the second time she’s ever seen that happen! So I’m just cool like that, apparently.
A lot of the doctors told me that they hope this experience doesn’t dissuade me from having future surgeries, but, it might’ve a little bit. Like just a smidge.
Anyways, I’m going to go eat some more Jell-O, so I’m off for now. Have a great day!
-AMS
Sorry things got so scary after a good start, but very glad you’re okay. Best speedy recovery wishes!
I’m glad you’re ok!!! Thank you for the update, and here’s hoping the rest of your recovery is smooth sailing!
Glad to hear everything is better! I can attest, ICU (or PCU or any kind of need for extra care) sucks — I had to spend a night there after an emergency surgery a couple of years ago so they could monitor me every hour before moving me to a normal wing as part of a 6-day hospital stay, and that is simultaneously the part I remember the least and the part I remember the most.
I’m so glad you’re OK! What a scary experience. You’re clearly exceptional! I feel bad for your parents too. Take care, y’all!
Holy cats! Glad you’re doing better!
I am so glad you’re okay.
So sorry that happened! Sounds miserable.
?!? This concern with future traffic strikes me as unseemly. We’re not talking about a water park here.
I think you told your story well. I had a bleed this week where more blood went out than I actually have. (Thank G-d for massive transfusion protocols.) I can’t figure out how to tell the story. “Yeah, I almost died, but didn’t.” won’t cut it and the blow by blow would take too long and makes me feel too vulnerable.
I’m so sorry that happened! Glad you’re back at home. At least you can comfort yourself knowing that even though the rare/scary thing happened to you, your care team was able to quickly address it. I hope your recovery continues on a smooth path from here on out.
Edited to add: I’m so glad you are ok. Shouldn’t be a massive hospital bill (that you have to pay) because ACA.
Wow, that sounds pretty traumatic! I’m so glad to hear you’re doing OK.
(And I’m also amazed that tonsillectomy is now an outpatient procedure! I had mine taken out when I was 8 – 42 years ago – and it was a week in hospital, lots of gargling horrid tasting medicine and being miserable. But worth it in the end. Never forgotten the time the infection was so bad I temporarily couldn’t walk)
So sorry you had to go through that. I would have been losing it!
Yuck, not the optimal experience you might have hoped for. Fortunately, if something was going to go wrong, you were in the right place for it, surrounded by experts. I can relate to your anxiety about surgery and anesthesia. I’ve been under a few times now, no problems but I still hate it. Good for you for getting the surgery done and here’s hoping you won’t need any more for a long time, if ever.
Scary stuff; I’m very glad you are okay now!
Wow, scary! Sorry you went through that but really glad to hear you came through it OK in the end. Yeah, the anesthesia part is right: one second you’re on the table, next second you’re out, then you wake up and it’s over. Only you got the extra scary bit. The only thing close here was when my wife had a total knee replacement, and the drugs they gave her for the pain after she woke up caused a “hey, I can’t breathe!” reaction, but they handled it. Yours was so much worse.
Whoa! Well, at least we were half right. lol.
Glad it worked out okay, girl. “Whatever doesn’t doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger”, as they say. Plus you ended up with a decent war story, which is something all young’uns need.
Good grief! Here we’re all telling you no big, and it WAS.
I’m so glad you’re feeling better and able to eat the comforts, but that kind of experience can mess with your head. Dissuade you from future surgeries, indeed. Crossing to the other side of the street on seeing someone in scrubs wouldn’t be out of line for the next little while.
Good to hear the update. How scary! I’m glad you’re OK!
So glad to hear you’re okay. We were worried when we didn’t hear the next day.
I had planned to write an encouraging message the other day because your nerves were perfectly normal.
I didn’t because I kept thinking about my last surgery where one thing was supposed to happen but I woke up to an anesthesiologist saying “um … so we had some excitement. You have a pacemaker now.” While I consider it a funny story, somebody nervous about surgery would not, so I just thought positive thoughts instead.
Holy crap. That is a freaking terrifying story and I’m so glad they got you through it.
Unfortunately now you’re never going to give pre-surgery pep-talks now (even though your story, like mine, is proof that things can go wrong and still turn out ok). Oddly e
Well done getting in there and having it done. Having had surgery for the first time myself (at 50) I know it’s a bit nerve wracking going in. Great to here it all went mostly well and that you got solid care even after it went a bit pear shaped. :)
Oh Athena that sounds so terrifying. I’m so sorry you went through that. Thank goodness you’re okay! Big hugs to you and your family.
When I had my tonsils out years ago, everyone else got ice cream. My doctor ordered orange juice for me. Count your blessings — jello and frosties.
Glad you’re doing better.
Hope the rest of your recovery goes smoothly, and that the resultant bill doesn’t cause a relapse!
Sending a virtual even though I know you have a love pile there at home. Glad to hear the scariest part is over and hope your recovery is swift, trouble-free, and complete. <3
Welcome back!
Oof.
OMG! I’m so sorry that happened to you, Athena!
Every time I’ve done under (mostly for colonoscopies/endoscopies, because I do NOT want to be awake for that!), I’ve woken up without incident – most of the time, I’m just wobbly on my feet for a couple hours, then I go back to work.
That’s a bad screwup they did.
Whoa. What a roller-coaster. Glad you’re doing OK now. Take care and get some rest.
Wow. It sucks to be the exception, but I’m glad you’re okay and it’s behind you and that you can even approach it with humor. Take care!