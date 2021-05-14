Love Death + Robots Volume 2 Now Out
Posted on May 14, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
In case you were wondering to yourself what you should watch on Netflix today, the new season of Love Death + Robots just dropped, with another eight episodes of futuristic and/or fantastical animated chaos and mayhem. Not only do I have an episode in this season, but it’s the lead-off episode: “Automated Customer Service,” for which — big news — I co-wrote the script, along with Meat Dept., the crew who animated the short. Yes! I’m officially a screenwriter now! At the tender age of 52. Dreams come true when when they come true, kids. Keep plugging away.
Also, while I am obviously biased, the whole season is pretty darn good. Let me put it this way: I think my episode is pretty darn great, and also every other episode is at least as good as it is, in its own way. There is, indeed, love, death and no shortage of robots in the eight episodes of the season. You’re going to find a lot to enjoy here. At least, I hope you will. Happy watching.
That is excellent news! I loved the first series and can’t wait to see ‘Automated Customer Service’. I love writing animation – and live action too! I’m not sure what was the more exciting – to hold your own first book in your hands or to see the words you wrote first ‘performed’ on a big screen. At the end of the day I suppose it’s all about creating and you can’t beat that. Congratulations again on all your creations and keep on please.
This bodes very well for a Saturday TV binge, and terribly for Saturday housework. I’ll take it!!
I watched Automated Customer Service. It was lots of fun and caught the kind of things we really hate about machines running customer service.
I loved the animation too.