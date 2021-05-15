Follow-up to the Week’s Excitement

Athena has already updated you all on the, uh, exciting events of her week, so I don’t need to go over that again, but I did want to check in to thank the folks who checked in with me or Krissy to see how we were doing in the wake of Athena’s unexpected medical emergency. The short version is that we’re fine; the crisis was over fairly quickly and Athena is well out of danger now, so everything is more or less back to normal. It wasn’t fun, but it was brief, and in a situation like this, that’s kind of the best case scenario.

The slightly less short version is that it disrupted things here for a few days, as it would. When I was told about it, it was front loaded with “she’s okay and not in danger,” so I didn’t have any moments of panic. However, okay or not, my daughter was having an unexpected stay in the hospital, and Krissy — who did not get “she’s okay” front loaded to her when someone came out to talk to her and therefore basically had the world drop out under her feet for a few terrible minutes — had a bit of shock handed to her. So my immediate task was being support for both of them as needed. So, yeah. No writing done since Tuesday. I’ll pick it up next week.

It affected me in a tangential way as well: I had my first travel in 15 months planned for Thursday, and naturally that had to be cancelled so I could properly tend to family matters here at home. That I would cancel the trip wasn’t in question — as soon as I knew Athena was having a hospital stay I knew I’d be staying at home — and I don’t have any regrets having done so. But it did put me in a bit of a pissy mood anyway. I was going to see (equally vaccinated) friends for the first time in a year! And then suddenly I wasn’t. It was like being promised a pie and having it splat on the ground as you reach for it. I’ll reschedule, mind you, and again, I was (and am) where I needed to be. But it was still disappointing.

Again, thanks to everyone for checking in on us in the aftermath. We are fine! And also, it’s nice to know people were concerned and care about us (and Athena in particular). It was a silver lining on a dramatic week.

— JS