LD+R a Netflix Top Ten Show
Posted on May 16, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
And actually, top 5, as it was nestled in at number five when I checked, and of course I checked, because I was curious. This is a pretty good showing for its debut weekend and I’m unsurprisingly pleased about it. “Top 5 Netflix Show” is a nice thing to be able to add to one’s resume. Mind you, I’m just one among many who get to say “their” show is a top 5 Netflix show, but I will still take it. Me and lots of other people get to have this moment. We’re a hit!
Thank you for watching if you did watch — and if you’re going to watch it but just haven’t, thank you too. It’s nice when people watch (and hopefully enjoy!), one’s work.
— JS
And of course, I am as always excited to learn from my detractors how this is actually evidence that my career has in fact gone swirling. I can’t wait to find out how I’m failing now!
Yes, Mr. Scalzi. Your career is swirling like a hawk caught in a thermal and, like Icarus, your rise shall inevitably become your failure! Actual evidence! Real Fax!
(In other news: Thanks for watching? Nah, thanks for writing! That was fun! While I liked the written version better on the grounds that the “transcript of one side of a phone interaction” conceit really appealed to me, I enjoyed the animated version plenty.)
(In other other news: Ooooh, and a Paolo Bacigalupi work made it in too! Extra happy me!)
I can only afford one streaming service (fixed income and book not selling), but as soon as the Expanse is finished, I will switch to Netflix and watch LD&R
Failing? I don’t think so. I haven’t watched the new season with your contribution yet but I did watch the lengthy first season. I loved the CG stuff, in which the human characters appear to be almost real, but I’m not one who cares much for the cartoon style animation. Still, the stories are excellent so there’s that. Black Mirror for kids?