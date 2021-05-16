LD+R a Netflix Top Ten Show

Posted on May 16, 2021    Posted by      4 Comments

Picture of LD+R banner with "Top 10" button on it.

And actually, top 5, as it was nestled in at number five when I checked, and of course I checked, because I was curious. This is a pretty good showing for its debut weekend and I’m unsurprisingly pleased about it. “Top 5 Netflix Show” is a nice thing to be able to add to one’s resume. Mind you, I’m just one among many who get to say “their” show is a top 5 Netflix show, but I will still take it. Me and lots of other people get to have this moment. We’re a hit!

Thank you for watching if you did watch — and if you’re going to watch it but just haven’t, thank you too. It’s nice when people watch (and hopefully enjoy!), one’s work.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

4 Comments on “LD+R a Netflix Top Ten Show”

  1. And of course, I am as always excited to learn from my detractors how this is actually evidence that my career has in fact gone swirling. I can’t wait to find out how I’m failing now!

  2. Yes, Mr. Scalzi. Your career is swirling like a hawk caught in a thermal and, like Icarus, your rise shall inevitably become your failure! Actual evidence! Real Fax!

    (In other news: Thanks for watching? Nah, thanks for writing! That was fun! While I liked the written version better on the grounds that the “transcript of one side of a phone interaction” conceit really appealed to me, I enjoyed the animated version plenty.)

    (In other other news: Ooooh, and a Paolo Bacigalupi work made it in too! Extra happy me!)

  3. I can only afford one streaming service (fixed income and book not selling), but as soon as the Expanse is finished, I will switch to Netflix and watch LD&R

  4. Failing? I don’t think so. I haven’t watched the new season with your contribution yet but I did watch the lengthy first season. I loved the CG stuff, in which the human characters appear to be almost real, but I’m not one who cares much for the cartoon style animation. Still, the stories are excellent so there’s that. Black Mirror for kids?

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor/writer -AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2021
S M T W T F S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
%d bloggers like this: