Christy Gaitten, RIP

My pal Christy Gaitten (seen here on her wedding day in 2000, from a snap Krissy took) passed away yesterday. I don’t think she would want me to get too mushy or overlong in a public remembrance — she definitely edged toward the “sarcastic quip” side of things — so let me just say that she was one of a small group of friends who Krissy and I fell in with when we lived in Northern Virginia, and with whom we shared innumerable good times and good conversations, enough so that I dedicated a book to her and those other friends in commemoration of those days. “Gait,” as she was universally called, was a friend who would tell you what she thought when she thought you needed to hear it, and you always knew where you stood with her. These were very good things. She was also funny as hell, which was a nice bonus.

I have more thoughts, all good, but I will keep them to myself for now. Again, she wouldn’t want me to go on and on. Just know I’m glad I got to share some time with her in this world.

Much love to Christy’s husband Cian, their children Jacob and Maggie, and all their family and friends, the latter of whom there were many. We were lucky to know her, and her memory will be treasured.

— JS

