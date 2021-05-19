Excuse Me, Have You Been Judged By a Cat Today?

Sugar, looking very judgy, indeed.

If the answer is “no,” then you’re in luck, Sugar is here to judge you. Harshly. You’re welcome.

I nearly forgot to update today but then remembered I didn’t update last Wednesday either, and that was because my daughter had an unexpected medical complication that ended up with her staying overnight in a hospital. I didn’t want any of you to worry that a midweek non-update heralded something similarly grim. Everything’s fine!

Well, except Sugar is very clearly disappointed in you. But really, that’s on you, isn’t it.

— JS

10 Comments on “Excuse Me, Have You Been Judged By a Cat Today?”

  1. I get judged by a cat several times a day. Does she want to sleep in my lap? Will she run away when I cough/sneeze? Will she snuggle up to me when I sleep? Will she be there when I wake up?

    She’s a cat. A pretty cool cat, but nowhere close to the best cat I’ve owned in the past 55+ years (RIP Ripley, 30 years later you’re still missed).

  5. I took our cat to the vet today. I was judged. I am continuing to be judged. I will sleep with one eye open tonight.

  6. Are you sure it is me she is judging? Maybe it is you and she is just letting the world know intense disappointment. I have my own cat to be displeased with me. :)

  8. Geez, Sugar! I thought #SamSam was bad enough judging me at 2am but this is some pretty severe judgment! I feel thoroughly judged!

  10. I get judged every day by a cat who may have gone to the Miette School For Human Judging.

