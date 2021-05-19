Excuse Me, Have You Been Judged By a Cat Today?
Posted on May 19, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
If the answer is “no,” then you’re in luck, Sugar is here to judge you. Harshly. You’re welcome.
I nearly forgot to update today but then remembered I didn’t update last Wednesday either, and that was because my daughter had an unexpected medical complication that ended up with her staying overnight in a hospital. I didn’t want any of you to worry that a midweek non-update heralded something similarly grim. Everything’s fine!
Well, except Sugar is very clearly disappointed in you. But really, that’s on you, isn’t it.
— JS
I get judged by a cat several times a day. Does she want to sleep in my lap? Will she run away when I cough/sneeze? Will she snuggle up to me when I sleep? Will she be there when I wake up?
She’s a cat. A pretty cool cat, but nowhere close to the best cat I’ve owned in the past 55+ years (RIP Ripley, 30 years later you’re still missed).
I will try to do better, but cats tend to have very high standards.
I’ve missed being judged. Thanks.
I’ll try to do better.
I took our cat to the vet today. I was judged. I am continuing to be judged. I will sleep with one eye open tonight.
Are you sure it is me she is judging? Maybe it is you and she is just letting the world know intense disappointment. I have my own cat to be displeased with me. :)
Our cat judges me daily.
Geez, Sugar! I thought #SamSam was bad enough judging me at 2am but this is some pretty severe judgment! I feel thoroughly judged!
Today, I was judged by one of the cats who live next door, and found useful. Skritches were tolerated.
I get judged every day by a cat who may have gone to the Miette School For Human Judging.