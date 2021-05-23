A Baked Good Of Mine Actually Turned Out!

One of my favorite food bloggers posted a recipe for cookies recently, and they looked so incredibly delicious I was persuaded to click on it. It was a recipe for ginger sandwich cookies. As someone who likes gingersnaps, I was intrigued. It was even more intriguing, though, to find out that these were soft ginger cookies (unlike gingersnaps, which if you haven’t had them, are much harder), and the filling is not just regular ol’ buttercream frosting, but marshmallow fluff buttercream.

Needless to say, I was totally sold on making these cookies.

(Image courtesy of I Am Baker)

Gathering the ingredients for them was surprisingly easy, as there’s not really many ingredients that stand out as one of those, “oh I definitely need to go to the store for that”. I had most of what’s listed already on hand. The only items I needed to buy were almond extract, a jar of marshmallow fluff, and butter, but that’s only because I was out, not because it’s an uncommon ingredient that I don’t usually have on hand.

As if the ingredients weren’t simple enough, throwing these together was a total breeze, which is something I really appreciate in a recipe. I hate when there are a ton of steps, and they’re all complicated, and there’s so much that I could mess up. These cookies were without a doubt some of the easiest I’ve ever made, despite how impressive they look!

I had absolutely no hitches with this recipe, nothing that I messed up on and had to fix. This is in part because instead of setting my oven to 350, I tried baking these cookies at 340 (if you missed my last culinary adventure, turns out my oven gets too hot and that’s why I kept overcooking everything). 340 ended up being the perfect number, and the cookies came out amazing.

After whipping up the frosting, I just spread some on the underside of the cookies and smushed another one on top, making the perfect little sandwiches. Let me tell you now, these are pretty damn rich. Between the super sweet marshmallowy frosting and the two sugar coated cookies, it’s a lot, but it’s absolutely delicious!

Usually when I make cookies, I get more or less than the yield that the recipe says. For these, it says it’ll make 12 sandwiches, and it was literally right on the money! I managed to perfectly get 24 evenly sized balls of dough (despite having snuck a bite of dough while mixing everything). The only problem (and I wouldn’t even actually call it a problem) is that I had SO much frosting left over. I generously applied frosting to each cookie sandwich, but still had a big bowl leftover.

So I just made another batch of cookies and used the frosting for those! If you make these, you could absolutely half the frosting recipe and have a perfect amount for one batch.

I was going to take pictures, but they were gone before I got around to it. However, they came out looking exactly like the photo in the post, so just know that the pictures shown are accurate representations of what you can expect to get when you make them.

Overall, I highly highly recommend making these cookies! You will not regret it, they are delicious, easy, and look so pretty! These are honestly some of the best things I’ve ever made, and I can guarantee they’ll be a hit with whoever you share them with.

Do you like ginger snaps? Do you like marshmallow fluff as much as me? Let me know if you try your hand at making these, and have a great day!

-AMS