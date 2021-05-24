Meanwhile, Cows

I’m easing back into the habit of walking regularly in the early evening, and one of the things I enjoy as I go for my walks is passing by these neighbors. They are often curious about me, which makes sense as statistically speaking, where I live it’s far more likely to see a cow walking about than an actual human. This is, literally, a bucolic scene. It’s nice to have, and also a decent way to head into the night.

  1. Tranquil bovine picnics. Slow chewing and thoughtful contemplation of the infinite.

    From one of my favorite books!

  2. My nearest neighbors are also cows. The dog goes between ignoring them and feeling that cows are an aberration and a violation of the natural order. Tonight they are to be ignored.

  3. Bucolic is from the Latin word bucolicus, which is from the Greek word βουκολικός (boukolikós), meaning literally a cowherd. Originally in English it referred only to places where cattle and sheep grazed, but gradually its meaning expanded to mean rural in general.

