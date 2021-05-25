Smudge and Charlie, 5/25/21
Posted on May 25, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Just in case you were wondering what was up with them.
There, now you’re all caught up.
— JS
Posted on May 25, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Just in case you were wondering what was up with them.
There, now you’re all caught up.
— JS
Disappointed. Headline was all I could see initially and I thought I was going to get a picture of them together or at least in proximity of each other.
Oh thank God! I’ve been worried sick!
AWWW!!
So is Smudge getting used to Charlie, finally…?