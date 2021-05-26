The Unmasking Proceeds Apace
Here in Bradford, the local IGA, the Dollar General and the Rich gas station have taken down their “mask required” signs, and the staff in each have likewise demasked. At the Dollar General, there is a new sign saying that vaccinated people could come in unmasked but than non-vaccinated people should still be masked up unless they had a medical reason to do otherwise. This is of course ironic, because Bradford is the sort of place where the vaccinated were the ones wearing the masks and the unvaccinated were the ones who were not. I don’t imagine the unvaccinated here will suddenly change their behavior in these latter days of the pandemic.
The dropping of these signs may or may not be precipitate — Ohio still has a general order for mask wearing for the unvaccinated through June 3rd — but it seems extremely unlikely that if it is, anyone will come to enforce it, or that anyone here much cares. In Darke County, where half of Bradford lay, the most recent number of daily infections was one; for Miami County, where the other half of the village is platted, it was three. Neither county has recorded a COVID-related death in at least three weeks. The pandemic is not completely over here — there are still people in the hospital recovering — but it has certainly wound down.
What we will see, I suppose, is whether the end of the masking creates a spike of cases, and what that “spike” will be — if it’s a couple more daily cases than otherwise, or something rather more substantial. Or if nothing happens! As of today, 26% of Darke County is fully vaccinated and another ten percent were infected, recovered and presumably now have antibodies; Miami County is slightly higher in vaccination percentages and about equal in recovered infected. These are not, shall we say, great percentages for vaccinations and antibodies. This is what you get for being in Trump country. I’d prefer if people here don’t get sick. But a pretty large percentage of people here who could get a shot, but haven’t, are making it easier for the virus to stick around.
What did I do when I went to, respectively, the IGA, the Dollar General and the gas station? In each case I had my mask with me when I got out of my car to go the the store, but inasmuch as I’m vaccinated and I’m neither legally required to wear the mask nor are the businesses asking me to, I entered these businesses without it on. This was in keeping with my previous position on the matter, and after about the first three seconds in each case, it was fine and I didn’t think about it much further while I was in the store.
I’ll still be keeping a mask in my car and will wear it when asked (as again previously mentioned). But here in town, the mask-wearing moment is definitively over. Let’s hope it lasts, both in town and elsewhere.
Coincidentally, I read this on my phone, maskless, in Kroger. My son just got his last vaccine shot 15 minutes ago.
Still masking, because it’s much easier than worrying about the vaccination status of random strangers.
I’m guessing that that 10% infected number is low. Best estimates have been that the reported cases are anywhere from 10-33% of the actual cases.
Here in Massachusetts the mask mandate is still in place until May 29 (Saturday). People are still masked in stores, but not nearly as much on the street as a couple of weeks ago.
I’m wondering whether there are going to be incidents at drug stores. They’re considered health care facilities so the mask mandate will remain in effect there even after Saturday, but whether people will understand that and comply remains to be seen. Masks are also still required at medical offices but I expect people will be more understanding in that setting.
I’m continuing to wear my mask in public and when I deal with those unknown to me personally.
I hope that there’s no spike in your area, John.
I don’t trust my neighbors (500k in county) to not be incubating some vaccine resistant strain. I will continue to wear a mask indoors when around strangers for foreseeable future. Outdoors I will wear a mask until grass pollen levels die back down again. Not suffering from allergies is really nice.
The first time I went unmasked to a public place was when I got a haircut yesterday. I called for an appointment and asked if I needed to wait outside to be let in, and they said “Nope, just come on in. If you’re vaccinated, you don’t even need to wear a mask!”
So I did – a bit weird not having to worry about a mask in public. But Wegman’s up here is still “soft enforcing” masking up (the staff all wear them, and most of the shoppers, including me, still do too), so not that much has changed — including a bunch of people wearing their masks under their noses!
Yeah. I hope the un-masking works more than I hope the un-masking lasts – if it doesn’t work, I really hope people go back to masks (…but kind of doubt it).
My “guy,” whom I hire to do odd jobs for me (heavy lifting mostly) and to mow my rental property missed a mowing by two weeks and when I texted him to ask what’s going on, he wrote back that he had COVID and pneumonia for three weeks and was still feeling pretty bad and had no energy. I had seen him the day I had my second Pfizer shot and asked him if he’d been vaccinated yet, to which he mumbled some variety of no.
When he said he had the virus my reply was something along the lines of “this could have easily been avoided” and that “only two kinds of people get it: people with wildly irrational political ideologies and stupid people, and that he never struck me as much of a political guy” (this is how you call someone stupid to their face).
When I drove by the rental today he’d just finished loading up and although I know he saw me, he drove off as if he hadn’t. I’m going to hire a new guy. I really don’t feel like it’s in my best interest to employ the stupid. Especially when their stupidity is a risk to others.
I just started to go out to a few more places besides the grocery at the crack of dawn when it’s me and the staff (been stay at home with an adult disabled son). My husband and other family mask and are very careful with work. We’re all vaccinated, but still don’t want to risk any illnesses for anyone.
It was quite a shock to see the sign at the department store at the mall yesterday saying if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask! It’s Ohio! I thought a few more days, at least!
And I agree—those who could and didn’t get a vaccine are not going to be ones to put a mask on.
So I will continue to wear mine. And I will continue to limit my indoor outings. But we are enjoying some safe outdoor outings and places. With masks! And I’m hoping I win a million dollars for getting vaccinated!
I passed a store in urban Pittsburgh today that had a sign: “Mask Use Requested”
Being without masks is interesting. When I’m out walking on the sidewalk in uncrowded circumstances unmasked (I’m fully vaccinated) I get stinkeye because people think I’m a trumpite. When I wear a mask outside though some glare an me and mutter darkly to themselves because well, I’m obviously a sheepie. Can’t win.
I’m fully vaccinated. I live in a county where 58% of the population – total population, not just eligible – is fully vaccinated, the third highest county in my state. I live in a state where nearly 42% of the total population is fully vaccinated, almost 59% have received at least one dose, and where the state legislature and state supreme court have repeatedly invalidated the governor’s attempts to establish a mask mandate over the past fifteen months.
And I still wear a mask when I go out in public.
I’m cautious, and I respect the concerns of others, and none of us vaccinated people get a tattoo or other identifying mark to show that we really ARE vaccinated. For all those reasons, the mask stays on. I expect to continue wearing one in public for the foreseeable future.
I’m fully vaccinated but I take a medication that blunts my immune response. I live in a state where the vaccination rate sucks, although my county is around 40%. I’m wearing a mask when I’m inside a store or other business. I feel pretty confident I’m 80% protected but I don’t really trust people I don’t know.
So I had to look at my neighborhood and we are at 87.1% have had one vaccine shot and 75.9% have had both… and everyone is still wearing masks for those who can’t be protected by vaccine.
Down here in Jacksonville, the percentage is 37% vaccinated.
What’s weird is that this is Florida, but this county is not a Trump county (or at least wasn’t in 2020- Biden won by four points). I was out tonight, and people are wearing masks in certain situations. I’m still wearing masks inside public places, but I’m vaccinated, and I’m not really going out that much. I still have a bit of fear in venturing out.
We’re also vaccinated here and still masking, though my daughter hasn’t been (still says she needs to research, so I’m occasionally poking her about if she’s made up her mind yet).
Mask requirements dropped but I keep one with me anyway. Seems like we’re around 50% vaccinated here, about the average. My father in law was one of the first to get it, he’s in his 80s and a Trumper. He had polio as a kid and has no problems getting vaccinations. Weirdly his sister doesn’t want it and she voted for Biden. I think there’s a fear factor at play with vaccine hesitancy regardless of politics.
My county is 50% fully vaxxed, about 71% half vaxxed. I went grocery shopping yesterday, and everyone was masked, distancing at checkout still, barriers in place, sanitizer and gloves available, etc. The only people with nekkid faces were in their cars. Folks are even masked for evening walks and yardwork, out front of homes. We are also a major port city, and reported the first US case, so no one is keen on taking chances. Nope nope nope.
Out here in redneck furthest Northeastern Oregon, we’re fully vaccinated and still masking/taking some precautions. While our vax rate is close to Portland in Wallowa County, neighboring counties are running about 20% lower and we are next to Idaho.
Just got back from Yellowstone where maybe about 10% of people were masking in the crowds by Old Faithful, and a bunch of folks with Southern accents were loitering in the restroom facilities…unmasked, not observing social distance, and otherwise being classic National Park Tourist Jerks. Damn, I love the views at national parks but I get really tired of idiots.
And yes, there were wildlife idiots visible. I had one incident where a bison bull started to approach me and I got into my car, sacrificing some photos as a result. Not a wildlife idiot, nor someone who climbs on slick stones on the edge of precipices. Or someone who parks and blocks another vehicle. All things I saw.