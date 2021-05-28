A Friday Morning Musical Interlude
Posted on May 28, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
“Lodestar,” from Sarah Harmer, one of my two favorite Canadian musicians whose first name is Sarah. Enjoy.
— JS
Posted on May 28, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
“Lodestar,” from Sarah Harmer, one of my two favorite Canadian musicians whose first name is Sarah. Enjoy.
— JS
Thank you for the introduction to an amazing artist. I always love finding a new favorite.Your other Canadian favorite musician named Sarah? McLachlan, perhaps?
Thanks John, I really like the Mary Chapin Carpenter vibe I got from this song. Both artists deliver a great sense of place in their music.
My favorite Canadian musician first named Sarah is Neal Peart.
Not a Canadian artist named Sarah but instead named Keri, with added Theremin!
(Nathan (the band) and Leaf Rapids)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DinjgEilGr0
Oh and you are also a Sarah Slean fan? That’s cool.