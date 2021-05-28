Fancy Toast

If there’s one thing I love, it’s fancy toast. Or rather, I love any food that is simple that you can elevate to make into something bougie (or boujee). Because I’m a bougie bitch.

In today’s segment of “making something that actually turned out right” we have Half Baked Harvest’s “Whipped Ricotta Toast with Marinated Tomatoes and Lemon Thyme Honey”. As you may remember, Half Baked Harvest is like my favorite food blogger, so I was really excited to make this fancy toast.

Toast is such an underrated food 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VvPLz99kpY — Athena Scalzi ⭐️ (@AScalzi98) May 28, 2021

Though it looks really nice, it was actually super easy! I wouldn’t say the ingredients list is extraordinarily long or anything, but at first glance it can kind of look like a lot. Good news is that most of it is easy stuff like olive oil, garlic, basil, the usual suspects. There’s nothing in this recipe that’s really odd or that you have to search super hard for in the grocery store, which I really appreciate about it.

Basically all you have to do is throw the tomatoes, oil, garlic, and herbs in a bowl, then whip the ricotta (which takes like one minute in a food processor or blender), toast the bread in a skillet, and voila! The recipe says to use olive oil to toast the bread, but I used butter, because nothing is better than bread and butter.

Another thing I changed about the recipe is for the toast for the tomato mixture, I used a loaf of Portuguese corn bread (not like Jiffy cornbread).

The recipe also says that you can put berries on the toast alongside the cherry tomato mixture, but I thought that sounded… not good. So I just made a completely separate toast for the berries! And you know what I think goes better with berries than ricotta? Mascarpone!

So, the berry toast consisted of mascarpone, strawberries from my garden (my garden being basically just a strawberry patch because it will take over any given space it can), raspberries, blueberries, and the honey mixture from the original recipe! I did use sourdough for the berry toast, though.

Overall, both toasts were very easy to whip up, and both were extremely delicious! I highly recommend this recipe, and also recommend experimenting with it like I did, because you can’t really go wrong with creamy cheeses and fresh produce on toast.

If you try out this recipe, let me know how it goes and if you choose to do savory, (the tomatoes) sweet (the berries), or combine the two like the original recipe suggested! What else should I put atop my fancy toast? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS