New Books and ARCs, 5/28/21
May 28, 2021
We’re heading into the traditional “start of summer” this weekend (at least in the US), and what better way to start a long, lazy season than with a double stack of new books and ARCs? What here is calling to be your favorite read of the summer? Tell us in the comments.
Straight Outta Dodge City seems interesting
Gosh, maybe it’s time for me to reread Gideon the Ninth / Harrow the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir again. :)
Tales from the Folly!
Oh I didn’t notice Tales from the Folly. Cool! I read an eArc of The All-Consuming World and it was very good, lots of poetic violence and weird AI factions…in SPAACE.
and I second the re-read of Harrow the Ninth idea.
They all look interesting, but I’m reading a couple of Robert Westall collections right now: “Antique Dust” and “Shadows of War.” Great stuff!