Here, My Deer
Posted on May 29, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
Or, when you think it’s the neighbor dog in the yard, but it’s not.
— JS
Also, congrats to those of you who catch the musical reference in the title. You are old.
Overgrown rats with hooves, that’s what they are.