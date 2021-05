I Was Gonna Write Something About Politics But Then Remembered It Was a Saturday, and Also I Kinda Didn’t Want To, So Here’s a Rain-Dappled Bearded Iris Instead

I think it’s the right decision, don’t you? Mind you, I did snark about politics in my Twitter feed this morning, so if you really need a hit, you can go there. In the meantime, however: raindrops on flowers. Hard to beat that.

— JS