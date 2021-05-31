Memorial Day 2021
Posted on May 31, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
May it be a happy and contemplative one for you. Congratulations, we made it to summer.
— JS
and thanks for Memorable service.
And much more hopeful than last year.
Ain’t no summer here. We froze our butts off all weekend in New York – cold and rainy as hell.
We did make it into summer. In ordinary times, this would have been Phoenix Comicon weekend….
I finally gave in today and turned the house A/C on.
Almost made it thru May. That giant-flying-sky-oven is squarely into “bake mode” now:
(Phoenix forecast temps for this week):
101°75°
104°77°
106°79°
106°81°
106°80°
106°78°
104°75°
103°73°