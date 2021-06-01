State of the Scalzi, June 1, 2021

It may not have escaped your notice that I’m mostly posting pet pics and short bits recently. It’s because a) I’m writing the third Dispatcher novella at the moment so most of my brain is going there, b) I’m also busy away from the computer putting together a home music studio. Also c) other stuff I can’t talk about yet but which is cool, so that’s nice. Basically, I’m busy in the real world, which happens from time to time.

Also, somewhat related, until Dispatcher 3 is done, at least, I’m mostly avoiding news until later in the evening, when work is done and also my brain is, like, dude, I can’t be arsed to write about that bullshit right now, just play your damn guitar. And then I do! A much better use of my time, generally speaking. I’m snarking about the occasional news tidbit on Twitter, however, so if you absolutely must know what bits of politics get past me these days, head over there. But honestly for the moment I’m fine letting other people handle the political heavy lifting.

Also also, I’m expecting a delivery this week of a musical instrument with a steep learning curve, and once it arrives my plan is basically to disappear into my basement with it for a while (uhhhhh, after I get my required writing done for the day). I don’t expect I will disappear completely, but it’s possible I might. Hobbies, folks. They will suck your brain right out from under you.

For all of that, you should know I’m generally feeling pretty darn happy these days. My relative absence is not due to crankiness or exasperation, but mostly because I am doing other things that bring me a bit of joy. This is very definitely a change from, say, most of 2020. I’m enjoying the change.

— JS