A Girl and Her Log
Posted on June 2, 2021 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
And yes, she made pretty short work of it, too. Charlie is still a puppy, the world is meant to be chewed upon. Better a small log from the yard than, say, a leg of the dining room table.
— JS
Sometimes the best part of the day is seeing a happy dog with her log.
Oh good. When I first saw the headline, I read it as “A Girl and Her Leg” and I thought, what has she gotten into now?
Sweet! Although I have to admit I did a double take on the title! 🤭 Our miniature schnauzer is more interested in in eating cicadas than gnawing on a stick right now. Ugh!
Dogs gotta chew. It is known.
Awwwwww! One of our dogs liked chewing on a certain stick!
Fiber!
Caught out by seeing the headline before the picture again. Typo in the headline? That’s not like John. Scrolls down, oh!
Log! It’s better than bad, it’s good!