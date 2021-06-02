A Girl and Her Log

Charlie in the yard, chewing up a large, log-like branch.

And yes, she made pretty short work of it, too. Charlie is still a puppy, the world is meant to be chewed upon. Better a small log from the yard than, say, a leg of the dining room table.

  1. Sometimes the best part of the day is seeing a happy dog with her log.

  2. Oh good. When I first saw the headline, I read it as “A Girl and Her Leg” and I thought, what has she gotten into now?

  3. Sweet! Although I have to admit I did a double take on the title! 🤭 Our miniature schnauzer is more interested in in eating cicadas than gnawing on a stick right now. Ugh!

  7. Caught out by seeing the headline before the picture again. Typo in the headline? That’s not like John. Scrolls down, oh!

