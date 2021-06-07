Phone Thoughts in 2021
Not too long ago, I mean, like, in the last couple of weeks, a professional colleague emailed me to tell me some good news and to ask me about something related to our shared venture. I emailed back that he should call me because what I had to say was easier communicated through talking than text. Then three days later I emailed again asking why he hadn’t called. He called then and apologizing saying, basically, that he assumed the comment about calling was sarcastic.
This illustrates, I think, the state of making phone calls in 2021.
For the record, I was not being sarcastic – I did actually want to speak to this fellow. But I couldn’t entirely blame him for having that thought. At this point in turning of the world, voice communication, i.e., using one’s phone as a phone, is an increasingly rare thing. Speaking personally, more than 90% of my business communication is through email. Speaking on the phone is reserved for rare occasions that are on opposite sides of the communication spectrum: Either short congratulations on good news, short commiserations on not-great news, or long strategy calls that are essentially not-in-person business meetings. Everything else is email.
Personal contact is perhaps even more lopsided; there are friends I’m in almost-daily contact with through text, email and both public and private social media who I don’t think I’ve had a phone call with in years. Some of them I don’t think I’ve ever had a phone call with at all. I’m happy to talk to friends on the phone, I should note; my phone conversational skills have not so atrophied that I’m incapable of blathering away about nothing for twenty minutes or a half hour. But I’m also not sitting in my house wondering why no one calls anymore. I know why they don’t call — because they’ve already shared the news about what’s going in their life on social media, and I’ve probably already responded by hitting the “like” button at the very least. We’re already all caught up.
And this is fine. The phone had its nearly-century-long primacy as a communication medium because there was nothing better, faster; its primary competition was letter-writing and postcards. Now the primary competition is social media, which is generally better for saying things to a bunch of people all at once; text, generally better for saying something to a particular person; and email, which does both. Even the (ugh) conference call has been supplanted by the (ugh) Zoom call. The phone call is now specialty communication: For when, for whatever reason, saying something with your voice is actually the best way to do it.
Which as it turns out is rarely.
And which is why I don’t, on a daily basis, miss the phone call at all. I don’t miss the disruption of my workflow or personal time, or having it be the primary thing I focused on when it was an unwanted call and thus I didn’t want it to be, or not knowing who was calling or why. I don’t miss being annoyed with spam callers (my Pixel phone automatically screens out the majority of these now so I never see them at all), and I don’t miss the political or other robocallers. I don’t miss trying to navigate through voicemail to listen to messages. I love talking on the phone with people I like to talk to, and usually these days we do that by appointment, which is pretty great as well. I can and do take spontaneous calls, but the “always take that call” list is very short. If you have to wonder, you’re probably not on it.
(And I do vastly prefer phone calls to video calls. The selfie camera on my phone makes my face look like a small moon with a vast nose mountain on it, and it does the same with everyone else. This is not a great look for any of us. The video call is fine for when family or friends are having a get-together you can’t be at and you want to be able to wave at the whole group at once, or, again, some other very specialized use case. But otherwise, no, thank you. It’s possible this opinion is affected by a year of quarantine and forced Zoom conviviality; I’m the first to admit to Zoom burnout. But I think this would be the case for me in any year. If you must call, I prefer it be audio, please.)
Miscommunications about when to call aside, I do think the communication situation in 2021 is vastly preferable to what it was in, say, 1991 or even 2001. For me, Whatever and Twitter are for general public communication; my private Facebook account is for the wide spread of friends and family; email, text and private messaging are for specific people. For specific slices of folks, there’s Discord and Slack when I want that. And finally, when it’s needed, and only when it’s needed, there’s the phone.
It works! I like it! I think it’s better. You are free to disagree, obviously. Just don’t call me to do so.
I think the most telling piece is this: now when I call friends most of them answer by saying, “What’s wrong?”
“(ugh) Zoom call”
So, during lockdown, the team I was working on all went remote, obviously. I had just moved to Jacksonville from NJ after a divorce, had started dating one woman (who is awesome and is now my girlfriend), and was (and is) living in a one-bedroom apartment (and loves it).
All of our meeting were voice calls. And I hated it. No faces. Other than my girlfriend, the only faces I saw were my own and my cat most days.
Eventually, I left that team and went to work (remotely) for a new employer (nothing against the old employer- great place- but this was a better fit for me). And everyone does Zoom and Slack calls, with cameras and stuff. And it’s awesome. I get to see faces again! Yay!
For those of us who have to do remote work with teams, Zoom is amazing. None of the other solutions are close to what Zoom brings, and I wish that development team all the best. They might have saved my sanity in the pandemic.
I was born with neuro issues. Autism may or may not be one of those things, I’ve never been officially diagnosed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if/when it happens. I’ve always been really uncomfortable with phone calls–I can receive them just fine, but actually picking up the phone and calling someone myself, even if they’re a close friend, fills me with dread.
The online media have been a godsend. I met my wife through an online dating service, and all of my friends are online–especially now that we’ve moved from Houston, TX, to Belfast, UK. Given the distance, and the time difference, it’s easier and cheaper to keep in contact with friends/family via email and social media. Sure, lots of cellphone providers let you call friends and family for free, assuming you’re both (for example) Verizon customers–but I’m pretty sure that doesn’t apply when my friends/family are on the opposite side of the Atlantic. Email means I can say what I need to say, at a time that’s convenient for me, and my friends/family can read and respond to it at a time that’s convenient for them.
It is true that, when we first moved to Belfast and my wife was looking for work, she did have some telephone interviews–but the start of the process was “go to this website and fill out this form,” and after the initial interview it was, “go to this other website and fill out these other forms.”
We had a landline when we lived in Houston, but we both now have European cellphones–no landline at all, unless you count the phone that lets us know when visitors are here, so we can buzz them into our apartment.
One change that has happened in the tech/software development world is the preference of messaging over things like Slack/Zoom/Teams vs. an email.
Over the past few years, people have begun to just ignore email. Partly, I think, as a way of control. I’ve sent emails to co-workers and have no gotten replies for over a day. The explanation is always a riff on “Oh, I was really busy.” Yes, and certainly I was not…while I was sitting there blocked waiting for the information that you held.
Yeesh.
Email replies from hotels, airlines, Worldcons etc with the details of what you booked are an invaluable resource. Not recently, obviously…
This matches my experience, John. Sadly, I am slowly increasingly isolated and irrelevant in my social circle because I have a phone and a computer. The phone takes and makes phone calls (no texts) and the computer is excellent for actual email and the occasional necessary-for-work Zoom meeting (but since I don’t have a camera on my computer I don’t have to worry about the visual issues.
A few years back I attempted social media but being a person with a brain disorder about a year or two into Twittering and Facebooking I noticed a marked deterioration in my mental and physical health and stopped that shit, going back to reading and commenting on a few blogs and news aggregation sites, and communicating by email and telephone.
People still do communicate with me when they must. But mostly they use email and the telephone to berate me for not having a social media presence and/or not having text messaging.
As far as I can tell, this is because no one wants to have direct communication, or effortful, meaningful communication, most of the time.
“Direct” communication meaning a live, real-time connection, voice-to-voice on a telephone, and “effortful, meaningful communication” meaning sitting down and composing thoughts into full sentences and paragraphs, including context and maybe even a little background, etc., – like an old-fashioned “letter” (you kids won’t know what those are, of course.)
The type of communication people want now is “Lemme dump this info on you now while it’s convenient for me in the shortest possible context. Then when it’s convenient for you (or when your device pings at you) you can respond in the quickest, shortest possible way which will be convenient for me when I get around to it (or when my device pings at me.)
I don’t know if there are others who find this approach to communication increasingly alienating and painful… we may be on our way out with the dinosaurs.
In the mean time, I cherish phone conversations with the few who also enjoy them, and enjoy a copious email correspondence with a small number of similar fossils.
It suffices, but I miss my old friends, and even more, the potential new friends I could be making, who can no longer communicate by phone or e-mail.
It’s lonely here.
But fairly productive.
Unfortunately, my line of work means people just loooooooove to use a phone :(
I don’t want to talk on the phone because people complain about how awful my voice is.
Interestingly there was a thread on Twitter about this recently, including comments from one woman who was incredulous that people actually “made appointments” to talk to their friends and family on the phone. She insisted that we were all a bunch of elitist snobs or pathetic snowflakes because we all talked about either valuing our time or having some level of phone or social anxiety.
I HATE talking on the phone. I have to do it all day – either phone calls or conference calls – for work. It’s not that I can’t do it, but I don’t like it and when I’m not working the LAST thing I want to do is get on the phone and talk some more. I’m happy with email, text, messaging, or some form of social media. And honestly if I could just turn of the “phone” function of my cell phone and direct everyone to text or message me instead, I would.
I still use a ‘dumb’ phone and texting anything beyond a few words is painfully slow. And yet people who know me – and who should know better – still f’ing text me. Just call, dammit. I usually answer. I’ve also decided that I will answer texts with calls, but if they don’t pick up I don’t leave messages. If it’s important they’ll call, dammit.
(Yes, I am a set-in-my-ways cantankerous old fart. I earned it.)
Ah, letter writing! Guess what? Some of us still do it! It’s one of the best ways to communicate in my view. I’ve always loved writing letters and when he who shall not be named put his peon in the Post Office, I basically got out my address book and started sending letters and cards to everyone I knew. (I don’t have a huge address book, I’ll admit that, it’s the select few, ha, ha, ha!) And quite a number of people wrote back saying what a joy it was to have a handwritten letter suddenly appear in their mailbox! I never was much for talking on the phone, but will do so if needed. I notice the kids text each other and agree to talk at a specific time. I find that less weird than you’d think, because the two eventual phone talkers have agreed on a time when they both are free to speak. For business, e-mail all the way. It’s like letter writing on the computer, of course. But I hate the sign off “Best”. Best what? How hard is it to type “Wishes” or “All the”? Anyway, a letter is still the best way to communicate the kinds of deep thoughts one has with the personal touch of hand to pen to paper. Until the present peon destroys the USPS completely, it’s still my communication of choice to my nearest and dearest.
For business stuff I vastly prefer email because then I have an actual record of What I Said and What the Other Person said, and as my memory gets less capacious, this matters. And I found the same thing true when my daughters were younger: parenting by text meant I had a written record of, say, what time someone had promised to be home…
Oddly, my younger daughter has to be contacted by text or phone call to read emails I send, because email is for dinosaurs. But she does love to talk, by phone or FaceTime.
The demise of the phone call has been hastened by the fact that it is increasingly overrun with spam, scams and the like. I don’t even answer my business number any more unless I am expecting a call or the number is one in my contacts list. More than 60% of calls I get are garbage–for numbers I don’t recognize, that percentage is probably 95% or higher.
Off Topic, but want to say how much I enjoyed the Interdependency series, now that I downloaded “The Last Emperox” and read the whole thing in the past few days. The evil doers are SO EVIL and the rest of the characters are so not evil, trying so hard to help their community.
And so much great snark, which I really enjoyed.
Thanks for the great books, Scalzi.
On topic, I too have trouble making phone calls I need to make sometimes. Should be calling contractors about finishing or starting work, but that is hard, just too hard some days.
Where I work, remote management is a ‘thing’; it just got pushed into overdrive by COVID. Sadly, Admin has fallen in love with webinars and Microsoft Teams meetings where the communication is largely one way from the top down, despite the opportunities for F2F. They also are terrible at the recordskeeping aspect; it takes an Act of Deity to even get the PowerPoint notes from a meeting where crucial working points are discussed, let alone an actual transcript for reference purposes. Notes is dreadful to search. One begins to wonder if this is deliberate, so no one can point to anything in the text and say “This is what you said to do; why are you complaining now?”
I know that this isn’t a new style of leadership, but COVID was an opportunity to improve on it, and they blew it. I would much rather have an e-mail to refer back to than a nebulous Zoom meeting where key points aren’t recorded for future reference.
I used to curse the phone company for all the spam/scam calls I was receiving–surely stopping them is well within the technical capabilities of the telecoms–even after I acquired a cell phone (cell only, no landline) that dumps all calls from numbers not in my contact list directly into voice mail, without ringing.
But then I realized that without the spammers/scammers the phone company would lose a huge percentage of their voice business (in my case well over 90%) with a consequent impact on their bottom line.
I wonder how people can make money selling auto warranties, keeping you out of jail because you missed jury duty if you send them Apple gift cards, bailing out your grandkid from a Mexican jail, and all the other ways they work to separate people who pick up the phone from their dollars. But then I read about someone who found the love of their life on-line, has never met but has sent them tens of thousands of dollars to help them out, and they’ll get together just as soon as their love’s latest crisis is resolved, once they send money for the airline ticket and the additional ten grand for the kids’ cancer treatment…
What Beej said – recent phone calls I’ve gotten that aren’t spam, scams, or collection agencies for people I don’t even owe money to(!) are either from my pharmacy, my doctors, or my family with bad news.
I got a call about a month ago, I think, to tell me my Mom was in the hospital with breathing problems, then the next one nearly a week later told me she was dying and could I come out (we couldn’t afford it even if I could’ve gotten a flight – we live on the other side of the country), and then one to tell me she’d come home and died the next day.
So, yeah – phone calls are not good news any longer.
Totally agree. I never liked talking on the phone all that much. (I used to sell books by mail and would get phone orders but was never great at small talk.) We got rid of our landline years ago, and now that my mother is gone I’d say a minimum of 95% of the calls I get are brief ones from my wife. (I do get occasional calls from my siblings.)
And I like it! This is so much better for me.
My, such a 21st century problem.
My head is still back in the 20th, in that when I consider maybe writing to a company or my congressman I am always thinking of a standard letter. And when I say “run off copies” I still gesture like cranking a (gestetner) thing for rolling off copies.
Heck, I’m still getting used to people meaning the verb photocopy when they say “copy,” as I grew up saving money by copying music note for note.
Given that an email has a subject line I see it as being more akin to a business memorandum than to a business letter, social letter or telephone call. Hence I feel a dang blasted tendency to be more subject-focused in my social email than I would like to be.
I remember having a business meeting in person, just me and the president, and coming up with a cool idea that we immediately used, and me saying this idea would not have happened if we were “meeting” by phone. Because the more business-like the time pressure, the less I am creative.
I have a few people with whom I will never do business/plan things via voice, because they have a history of misrepresenting those conversations to other people out of some deep-seated need to create drama and then fix it.
That was a hard-earned lesson.
Like a few other commenters, I also find I hate making cold calls for work (I don’t do sales, this is usually for getting basic price/availability info about something I need to buy, to then pass on to the “real” purchasers in our procurement labyrinth).
Nothing will ever replace talking to my mother or son on the phone when I can’t see them in person (most of the time, since they’re both over 200 miles away).
And similarly to Ray, I work with remote teams (even in “normal” times) and it’s been wonderful getting to put faces to names. Also the audio is generally better on Zoom than conference calls and I can see some people’s lips which greatly helps my auditory processing. Not everyone shows their faces on Zoom, and that’s ok too, plus you can set it not to show you your own picture. There are things that are really better handled by group discussion than by email.
I appreciate my cell phone, but the problem with them is that the need to be charged, which is difficult during an extended power failure. that’s why I will always have a landline.
What I really don’t miss is voicemail. I have voicemail on my phone and it says to not to leave me a message and to instead send a text.
Phone tag is another thing of the past. Waiting at home for an important call? Thanks goodness that’s gone.
I kind of miss prank calls though. That was fun for a minute.
Much of my (small, specialist, mail-order) business is done by phone (and email) as almost every customer needs advice and I can only take a credit card by phone. I have, finally, learned to turn the bloody thing off out of hours, having eventually worked out how to put people onto a “get through” list and block all the rest. People still try to call me at 8am, or 11 pm, or, once in a while, at 3am.
There again, I had a most unhappy phone thing recently. I’ve been talking, at length, a couple of evenings a week with an old acquaintance. He seemed reasonably civilised, educated, literate and cultured, and the conversations were pleasant. So, we booked a week in a country cottage as we both badly needed a break, as soon as allowed. On arrival, he turned out to be boorish, loud, uppity, rude, ignorant, racist, misogynist, a fool, and a damned liar.. Holiday from hell. If I had taken an axe with me…
Sigh…
I call my parents weekly because they live on the other side of the continent and, even in These United States in the year 2021, there are people in rural areas living with dial-up internet service.
This morning I dropped a postcard in the mail for my best friend’s kid, who’s working on the state trail crews for the summer – no cell signal in the backcountry, but they do come in weekly to do laundry and pick up postal mail.
Said best friend will call and talk to me on their way to and from the field. Especially during fire season, it’s good to have one more person who’s got a general idea of where you’re at on the smaller state roads . . . .